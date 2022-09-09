Official: 5 found dead in northeastern Maryland home

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said.

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes said in an email that five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills, a few miles from the Delaware state line.

Deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and made entry to find the bodies, Holmes said.

There was no threat to the public, Holmes said. The sheriff was planning to release more information in the afternoon.

The shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Baltimore.