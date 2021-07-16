Official: Aristide to return to Haiti 'fully recovered'

People wait for handouts of corn flour sacks distributed by World Food Program, inside of a police station in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Haiti is in the midst of a heightened security situation after the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DÁNICA COTO
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide was scheduled to arrive Friday in Haiti after spending nearly a month in Cuba for medical treatment, an associate of his told The Associated Press.

Joel Edouard “Pacha” Vorbe, an executive committee member of Aristide’s Fanmi Lavalas party, said Aristide was expected to arrive by plane.

“He is completely recovered,” Vorbe said, though he said he didn’t have details about Aristide’s condition.

Aristide’s return adds a potentially volatile element to an already tense situation in a country facing a power vacuum following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Aristide has long been one of Haiti’s most polarizing politicians and is still popular with some groups.

The twice-elected, twice-ousted leader returned to Haiti from exile in 2011 and has largely kept a low profile except for when he campaigned for the presidential candidate of his party in 2016.

It wasn’t clear what health conditions prompted Aristide to fly to Cuba. At the time, Moïse only said that Aristide had to seek treatment abroad and that Haiti’s embassy in Cuba would provide any assistance required.

Haiti is currently being run by interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph with the backing of Haiti's police and military, although he faces growing challenges to his power more than a week after Moïse was killed in an attack at his private home.

More than 20 suspects accused of direct involvement in the slaying have been arrested, the majority of them former Colombian soldiers. At least three other suspects were killed, and police are still looking for at least seven others, authorities have said.

Colombia's government has said only a small group of Colombian soldiers knew the true nature of the operation and that the others were duped.

While Haiti's government has asked for military assistance, U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that sending troops was “not on the agenda." However, he said U.S. Marines would be deployed to boost security at the U.S. Embassy in Haiti.

Mathias Pierre, Haiti's elections minister, said he believes the door is still open for potential U.S. military assistance, noting that the country is in a “fragile situation” and requires a secure environment to hold elections in upcoming months.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • From gas to groceries, here are the everyday products and services that have gone up the most in price since last year

    Inflation data show price increases of more than 5% in over 45 categories of products and services regularly used by American households.

  • Charges could be brought in U.S. over Haitian assassination -U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Charges could be brought in the United States related to the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, a U.S. senior administration official said on Thursday. Moise was fatally shot on July 7 at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. "If charges can be brought in the United States, they will be brought," the administration official said.

  • Haiti police reject reports implicating govt in slaying

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti on Thursday forcefully pushed back against reports that current government officials were involved in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, calling them “a lie.” Léon Charles, head of Haiti’s National Police, denied a report from Caracol news, a Colombian-based private TV station, that claimed interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph was the mastermind of the July 7 killing. Haitian authorities have otherwise not been very forthcoming with information about who might have been behind the killing, suggesting that media reports implicating current officials had struck a nerve in the government.

  • Olympics-Tennis-Australia's De Minaur tests positive for COVID-19

    Australia's Alex de Minaur has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his scheduled departure for the Tokyo Olympics, the Australian Olympic Committee announced on Friday. The world No. 15 returned the positive test in Spain before he was due to fly to Japan, said David Hughes, the AOC's chief medical officer. "I don't want to specifically talk about his medical information," Hughes told a new conference.

  • DeSantis can appoint a powerful resilience officer to tackle Florida’s climate challenges | Opinion

    Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) Secretary Noah Valenstein left office in June, after leading the department across two administrations. Gov. Ron DeSantis now should appoint a new, standalone, statewide chief resilience officer.

  • Olympics 2021: New COVID-19 cases in Tokyo surge to six-month high one week out from Games

    The new COVID-19 cases per day are the highest since January.

  • How Accurate Is New York's COVID Death Toll?

    For more than a year since the coronavirus outbreak, New York state officials have stuck with an approach that has allowed the state to report a lower and incomplete death toll. The number of deaths reported on the state’s online dashboard, and during Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s numerous coronavirus briefings, only includes people who died at hospitals, nursing homes and adult-care facilities, but not at home or prisons, for example. The toll also includes only deaths that were confirmed with a coronavi

  • Last Call: Ulta Beauty's Coveted Jumbo Liter Sale Ends In a Few Days, So Stock Up Now

    Let us fill you in a huge secret: Costco isn’t always the best place to score amazing deals on bulk items. Shocking, right? Sure, when it comes to most groceries and larger home items, no one can beat them out. But every once in awhile, someone else gives them a run for their money, and […]

  • Biden says no U.S. plans to send troops to Haiti at the moment

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday appeared to rule out the possibility of sending U.S. troops to Haiti to stabilize the Caribbean nation following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. Haiti's Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has requested troops from both the United States and the United Nations to help secure its airport and other infrastructure. Biden said the United States was sending Marines to guard the U.S. Embassy in capital Port-Au-Prince to make sure "nothing is out of whack" and it is secure.

  • Normani, Cardi B Showcase ‘Wild Side’ in New Video

    Normani previously made a cameo appearance in Cardi B's "WAP" video

  • Prince George’s Go-To Designer Opens Up About the Royal's Evolving Wardrobe

    You may have already noticed, but Prince George is growing up fast. And it was his last two appearances that made us realize that as he...

  • Suspects in Haitian President's Killing Met to Plan a Future Without Him

    BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Several of the central figures under investigation by Haitian authorities in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse gathered in the months before the killing to discuss rebuilding the troubled nation once the president was out of power, according to Haitian police, Colombian intelligence officers and participants in the discussions. The meetings, conducted in Florida and the Dominican Republic over the last year, appear to connect a seemingly disparate co

  • How Haiti can move forward after assassination of president

    While the investigation into who killed Haitian President Jovenel Moïse intensifies, so too are concerns about the nation's overall stability. Author Amy Wilentz, who wrote "The Rainy Season: Haiti Since Duvalier" and "Farewell, Fred Voodoo: A Letter From Haiti," spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about why there are no simple options for stabilizing Haiti.

  • Four people arrested over racist abuse of England soccer players

    Four people have been arrested in connection with online racist abuse of England soccer players after Sunday's European Championship final, Reuters reports.Driving the news: A specialist team is looking into the offensive comments made against three Black players — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka — on social media sites, according to U.K. police. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A hate crime investigation led by the U.K. Football Policing U

  • American Booksellers Association Apologizes for Promoting Abigail Schrier’s ‘Violent’ Transgender Book

    The American Booksellers Association apologized for promoting Abigail Shrier’s "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters."

  • Bennett: Israel could beat COVID-19 variant without lockdown

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Wednesday that the country can beat a concerning rise in new coronavirus cases without a nationwide shutdown, but that depends in part on people wearing masks indoors to suppress the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. Bennett told reporters at a news conference that he has instructed police to step up enforcement of the mask rule with high fines for people who violate it. “That’s the fair thing to do, because it’s wrong to have people who are lazy and hurt the rest of the public,” Bennett said.

  • Michelle MacDonald asks Supreme Court for new hearing on law license suspension

    West St. Paul attorney Michelle MacDonald is asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to reconsider its decision last month to indefinitely suspend her law license for a pattern of misconduct. Among the arguments outlined this week in a 17-page filing to the state's high court — to which MacDonald has unsuccessfully run for election four times — is that the justices overlooked her participation in a ...

  • US military trained 'small number' of the Colombian suspects in Haiti assassination, Pentagon says

    Colombia has been a major beneficiary of U.S. military assistance for decades, with billions of U.S. dollars going to train and equip the country's armed forces.

  • Naomi Osaka discusses the backlash she faced after choosing to represent Japan over America at the Olympics: 'Suddenly people are like, 'Your Black card is revoked''

    Naomi Osaka -who was born in Japan but moved to New York at the age of three -relinquished her American citizenship in 2019.

  • Team Trump is reportedly worried about Kellyanne Conway's tell-all

    Team Trump is reportedly worried about Kellyanne Conway's tell-all