Official behind proposed Ormond fuel terminal project says firm would consider new site

The company that wants to build a fuel storage and distribution facility just outside the Ormond Beach city limits is open to locating the project at another site, officials said Monday.

Belvedere Terminals is planning to build a facility at 874 Hull Road that will be designed to dispense over 357 million gallons of fuel a year, over 36 million gallons of ethanol and other products. The plans have caused an uproar in the community and a push from local government officials and residents to get the project moved. Homes, an airport, a sports complex and other facilities are in the area.

“Belvedere Terminals is continuing to pursue development of our current site. Simultaneously, we told county officials that we will continue to work with them in every area we can, including reviewing other potential sites they find that meet the same specifications as our existing location in the county," said Belvedere Terminals Chief Operating Officer Mike Benedetto. "We have not received any new information from them on this yet.”

Legal roadblocks? Volusia County faces major challenges in stopping fuel terminal near Ormond Beach

Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald said Florida East Coast Railway, which owns the land, has also expressed openness to the idea of relocating.

"There's been, you know, at least some communication with both the FEC and Belvedere that they're at least open to maybe another location along the FEC line. That's really to the extent," Recktenwald said. "The requirements of what they're trying to do are pretty unique, so it's going to be difficult to find something."

Recktenwald said county officials are still looking for possible alternative sites.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Moving the proposed Ormond Beach fuel farm is possible, officials say