It’s official – Britain has lost its sense of humour

I’m not sure when it was that we all had our senses of humour surgically excised, but I do know that our lives have been impoverished as a result.

Take the “furore” surrounding a joke – I repeat, joke – Robbie Williams made on social media last week. “Thinking of getting into shoplifting,” the singer tweeted to his 2.4 million followers. “Anyone got any tips?” OK, so you may not find it funny. You may also find it insensitive. But does a casual quip really deserve the onslaught of outrage that followed? An outrage that’s still going strong a week later?

Thinking of getting into shoplifting. Anyone got any tips? — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) September 25, 2023

“Furious” retail bosses have now branded the former Take That star “disgraceful”, and “out of touch”. Commentators have reeled out the (admittedly shocking) statistics: the more than £1 billion a year Britain’s shoplifting epidemic is costing the country, with one theft happening every two seconds; the “thousands of retailers that are being targeted on a daily basis”. And perhaps I’d be more sympathetic if this was, say, Prince William or the Archbishop of Canterbury, and not a famously provocative pop star. If the language constantly being used in these social media furores weren’t always so overblown. If there were, on the part of the latest “disgraceful” Twitter jester, malicious intent.

I realise we all now leap at the chance to don our po-faces and smack people down for saying anything that might be construed as off colour, but I do think intent has to count for something. And as Ricky Gervais once said to me, so much of the offence caused by jokes is “people mistaking the subject of the joke for the target of the joke”.

If Williams had given his gag any prior thought, which is doubtful, it would probably have been limited to “loads of people are shoplifting, so maybe I’ll joke about shoplifting”. Did he sit there thinking: “I’m going to mock all the poor sods being preyed on by these vermin?” No. Again, intent should matter, but now that digging out the insensitivity and whipping up the offence has become a kind of online game, that’s apparently irrelevant.

I’ve been on the receiving end of the po-faced brigade on occasion, and my reaction has always been the same: first, genuine dismay that someone could have thought I was being deliberately rude or malicious by making a casual quip – and then anger.

We shouldn’t be striving to find malevolence or venom in jokey – if occasionally clumsy or insensitive – wisecracks. Given how much evil there is under our noses, it always strikes me as wasted outrage.

