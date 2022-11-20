Official claims deadly Gaza house fire caused by party stunt

7
·2 min read

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Investigators said Sunday that last week's massive apartment fire in the Gaza Strip was ignited accidentally by a man using gasoline in a party trick, but did not explain how they reached that conclusion. The blaze killed 22 members of the same family and there were no survivors who could have described the events.

The fire had erupted Thursday in the third-floor apartment of the Abu Raya family home in the crowded Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. Officials initially said 21 people were killed. Gaza attorney general Mohammed al-Nahal said Sunday the death toll reached 22, without elaborating.

He told reporters that Nader Abu Raya invited his parents, siblings and their children to celebrate the return of his older brother from a trip abroad. With all the guests together at the family home, Nader began preparing in the living room what was suggested to be a party trick involving gasoline, al-Nahal said.

“The cause of the blaze was Nader using gasoline in a celebratory show with fire during the party,” the Hamas-appointed attorney general said in a statement. “He lost control and the flame reached the gasoline container nearby and the fire erupted."

The resulting blaze was the deadliest incident in recent years outside the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Those killed were from three generations — a couple, their five sons and one daughter, two daughters-in-law and at least 11 grandchildren.

Neighbors tried to get to the burning floor but were delayed by the outside door of the three-story building which was locked.

Investigators talked to a relative of Nader Abu Raya who doesn’t live in the building. The woman said that he liked to perform party stunts with fire. No questions were allowed after the statement by the prosecutor.

The prosecutor presented previously recorded videos from Nader’s mobile phone. He said the videos showed a home packed with potentially flammable objects, including painted car tires hanging from the ceiling.

Initially, Hamas said the fire broke out due to the storage of gasoline, which is not uncommon given the severe energy crisis engulfing Gaza since the militant Hamas group took over control in 2007. Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on the territory at the time to isolate Hamas.

The fire further exposed Gaza's poor infrastructure. Witnesses said a lone fire truck arrived at the scene, but it was not equipped with a ladder to get firefighters to the third floor.

Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent Hamas from stockpiling weapons. Critics view it as a form of collective punishment against Gaza's 2.3 million residents.

Recommended Stories

  • Beware These 3 Tricks Stores Use to Get You to Pay More During the Holidays

    Companies often advertise the original retail price when an item is on sale to make you feel like you're getting a good deal. Later, I returned to the same retailer and saw that the dress I'd bought was now on sale for $40, but the original retail price was listed as $60 instead of the $50 I actually paid. Make note of the regular retail price of each item so you can tell how much you're actually saving when it's offered at a discount.

  • Israeli Pilgrims’ Attack on Palestinians Draws Condemnation

    TEL AVIV—A riot by Jewish pilgrims in the West Bank city of Hebron over the weekend drew widespread condemnation, with Palestinian leaders warning that the incoming right-wing Israeli government could cause further instability in the West Bank. Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called the events, in which one Israeli soldier was injured, a “national disgrace.” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz condemned the attacks on Palestinians and Israeli forces and said those responsible would be held accountable.

  • Former Moldovan president released, vows new protests

    Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who faces a series of criminal charges, was released from house arrest on Friday and vowed to take part in protests against the ex-Soviet state's current pro-Western leader. "I intend to go into the different regions and villages to talk to people, just as I did before," Dodon, seen as being close to Moscow during his four years in power, told reporters after a court lifted a house arrest order. While Dodon was released from house arrest, the investigation into corruption and treason charges continues.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen’s Top 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Steve Cohen’s top dividend stocks. If you want to see more of billionaire Steve Cohen’s top dividend stocks, go directly to Billionaire Steve Cohen’s Top 5 Dividend Stocks. Billionaire Steve Cohen is the founder of Point72 Asset Management which as of the end of September […]

  • Pursuit suspect arrested in Texas after being arrested in Victorville last month

    A California man out on bond, who was arrested last month in Victorville after a high-speed chase, was arrested on Friday in Texas.

  • NAACP Calls On Twitter Advertisers To Take Action After Trump's Reinstatement

    The president of the civil rights group addressed advertisers after Twitter users voted for Trump's account to be reinstated.

  • As British voters cool on Brexit, UK softens tone towards EU

    The British government on Sunday denied a report that it is seeking a “Swiss-style” relationship with the European Union that would remove many of the economic barriers erected by Brexit — even as it tries to improve ties with the bloc after years of acrimony. Health Secretary Steve Barclay told Sky News “I don’t recognize” the Sunday Times report, insisting the U.K. was still determined to “use the Brexit freedoms we have” by diverging from the EU’s rules in key areas. The U.K. government said “Brexit means we will never again have to accept a relationship with Europe that would see a return to freedom of movement, unnecessary payments to the European Union or jeopardize the full benefit of trade deals we are now able to strike around the world.”

  • Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market

    Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. Intel says its initial two computer chip factories will employ 3,000 people when the operation is up and running in 2025. Nationally, the country is short about 1 million homes, according to Rob Dietz, senior economist at the National Association of Home Builders.

  • Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for fraud

    Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for fraud on Friday. She is accused of carrying out a massive scheme to deceive the investors who put up nearly a billion dollars in her bio-tech company. CBS News correspondent Anna Werner reports.

  • Iran and Russia reach deal to produce unmanned weaponized aircraft: report

    Iran and Russia have finalized an agreement to build hundreds of weaponized drones in Russian territory as the war in Ukraine approaches the nine-month mark, according to The Washington Post. The Post reported on Saturday that Russian and Iranian officials reached the deal earlier this month and the countries are transferring designs and components of…

  • Occupiers of Mariupol are preparing a new wave of "raids"

    The Russian invaders are planning a new wave of "raids" to quell the discontent of residents. Source: Petro Andriushchenko adviser to the mayor of Mariupol on Telegram Quote from Andriushchenko: "In Mariupol, a new wave of 'raids' will begin on instructions from Pushilin (the leader of the "DPR" militants Denis Pushilin - ed.

  • Iranian activists say fire set at ancestral home of late leader Ayatollah Khomeini

    Iranian activists say protesters set a fire at the ancestral home of Islamic Republic founder Ayatollah Khomeini, the latest in a series of taboo-breaking acts.

  • Have you ever wanted to own a Brockton fire truck? This is your chance.

    "The truck is perfect for a construction business, landscaping company, or volunteer fire department," according to a written statement.

  • FTX CEO Details Plans To Restructure Global Empire, Asks Stakeholders To 'Be Patient'

    The newly appointed CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, John Ray III, is in damage control mode, assuring FTX employees, vendors, customers, regulators, and government stakeholders to "be patient" after the collapse of the company. What Happened: In a Saturday statement, Ray said the company looks forward to selling or restructuring FTX's global empire. "I respectfully ask all of our employees, vendors, customers, regulators, and government stakeholders to be patient with us as we put in place

  • LSU football: 4-star, Class of 2024 cornerback Wallace Foster commits to Tigers

    Four-star cornerback Wallace Foster, the No. 7 recruit in Louisiana's 2024 class, commits to LSU football over Texas, Texas A&M and Florida.

  • Kazakhstan Vote Sets Stage for Putin Ally to Move Past Riots

    (Bloomberg) -- Kazakhs are voting in a presidential election that will cap months of political high drama for incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in a year that started with violent protests he called a coup attempt and included his open defiance of Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMalaysia Latest: Anwar Confident He Will Have a Chance to LeadMusk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll WinTrump

  • Golf carts on Sanibel Island engulfed in flames for second time since Hurricane Ian

    In about a month's time the golf cart fleet at Sanibel Island's The Dunes Golf & Tennis Club burst into flames, sending thick, black smoke in the air.

  • Imran Khan Tells Supporters to Gather in Islamabad on Nov. 26

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan asked his supporters to assemble in capital Islamabad next week in the last leg of his campaign for snap elections.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMalaysia Latest: Anwar Confident He Will Have a Chance to LeadMusk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll WinTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting Loude

  • Weisselberg finishes testimony in Trump Org trial

    Donald Trump's longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg finished testifying Friday. The Trump Organization is on trial, accused of helping Weisselberg and others avoid paying income taxes on compensation in addition to their salaries. (Nov. 18) (AP Video: Mike Sisak/Ted Shaffrey)

  • Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?

    The company that makes Jack Daniel's is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the Supreme Court. Jack Daniel's has asked the justices to hear its case against the manufacturer of the plastic Bad Spaniels toy.