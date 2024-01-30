Official condolences pour in for Willingboro’s Sgt. Rivers

Public officials in New Jersey are sharing their grief and condolences after a soldier from Willingboro was identified as one of three fatalities in a drone attack in Jordan.

Sgt. William J. Rivers, 46, was one of the Army Reservists supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

The governor on Monday release a statement saying he and wife Tammy Murphy were “deeply saddened” to hear of the soldier’s death.

"As Americans, we share our gratitude for the soldiers' bravery and sacrifice, and for the courage of every servicemember fighting terrorism at home and abroad, to whom we owe a debt we can never repay," the statement said in part.

Murphy also said he will sign an executive order later this week to lower flags to half staff in Rivers' honor.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker also offered condolences and recognizing River’s service of “courage, honor, and a deep sense of duty, embodying the best of New Jersey and our nation.

“His death is a profound loss to his family, friends, colleagues, and our entire country, and a reminder of the heavy debt we owe to our military families for their sacrifice," Booker said of Rivers and the other soldiers killed.

“A grateful nation can never repay Sergeant William J. Rivers, Specialist Kennedy L. Sanders, and Specialist Breonna A. Moffett, and their families, but we can honor their lives by upholding the values they fought for. I extend my deepest condolences to their loved ones in this time of grief," he said.

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim also shared his condolences following the identification of Rivers.

"Among the three fallen soldiers killed in Jordan this weekend, we grieve for one of South Jersey's own," Kim said in a written statement.

"He served this country and our local community with great honor and bravery and we are indebted to him and his loved ones for their service and sacrifice," Kim said.

