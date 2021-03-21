Official confirms man now linked to 5 deaths

  • This undated photo released by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office shows Sean Lannon. Authorities on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, searched for Lannon, a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage. (Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office via AP)
  • This undated photo released by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office shows Sean Lannon. Authorities on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, searched for Lannon, a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage. (Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office via AP)
  • In this photo taken in October 2020, Jennifer Lannon, second from right, poses for a photo with her brother Chris Whitman, second from left, and sisters, Sarah Whitman, far left, and Kim Bermudez in Blackwood, N.J. Lannon's body and three other people were found in a vehicle in a parking garage at Albuquerque International Sunport, New Mexico's largest airport, on March 5. Her ex-husband, 47-year-old Sean Lannon of Grants, New Mexico, said he confessed to killing16 killings in all, including the four found at the airport. (Sharon Whitman via AP)
1 / 3

Airport Bodies-Manhunt

This undated photo released by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office shows Sean Lannon. Authorities on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, searched for Lannon, a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage. (Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office via AP)
MICHAEL BALSAMO
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities are still investigating claims made by a man charged in a New Jersey slaying who has said he killed a total of 16 people in multiple states, though a law enforcement official confirmed Sunday that he is the primary suspect in the killing of his ex-wife and three others found in a car in New Mexico.

Local law enforcement officials in New Mexico and in New Jersey are working with federal agents on the veracity of claims by Sean Lannon, including that he killed 11 other people, the official said. The official, who had direct knowledge of the probe, could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Authorities said in court documents that Lannon, 47, made the admission in a phone call to a relative, who told investigators he expressed remorse.

Investigators are searching missing persons records and other police reports to try to identify any potential victims and determine if he was telling the truth during the confession, according to the official. The investigators are still reviewing electronic records, communications, surveillance video and financial documents as part of the investigation and are working to try to track down additional witnesses in the case, the official said.

Law enforcement officials are also still trying to compile additional information to better understand why he was in St. Louis, where he was arrested March 10.

The case began on March 5, when the bodies of Lannon’s ex-wife and three other people were found in a vehicle in a parking garage at Albuquerque International Sunport, New Mexico’s largest airport. It’s not clear how they were killed. Police say three of them were reported missing in January from Grants, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Albuquerque. The victims were identified as Jennifer Lannon, 39; Matthew Miller, 21; Jesten Mata, 40; and Randal Apostalon, 60.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos Jr. said Sunday that of the four bodies found at the airport, it appeared one was killed in Albuquerque “and that is what our detectives are focused on” while the other three appeared to have been killed in the Grants area of Cibola County.

“Shortly after Mr. Lannon was arrested, our detectives went to St. Louis and interviewed him about the case,” he said. “Right now, we are still looking for evidence, doing search warrants and talking to a lot of people but nobody has been charged yet.”

On March 8, three days after the remains were found in New Mexico, the body of Michael Dabkowski was discovered in his New Jersey home, just south of Philadelphia, after a welfare check. Lannon is accused of breaking in and beating the 66-year-old to death with a hammer, according to an affidavit. Gloucester County prosecutors announced March 10 that Lannon was charged with multiple counts of murder, robbery, burglary, motor vehicle theft and weapons counts.

Prosecutors said during a detention hearing Friday that he said he killed the four whose remains were found in a vehicle and “11 other individuals,” NJ.com reported. Lannon has been charged only with the death in New Jersey.

Chris Whitman, Jennifer Lannon’s brother, said that Sean Lannon told the family in January that Jennifer had “run off” with some friends, possibly to Arizona, and Whitman told the AP on Saturday that the story didn’t sound right because “she was a great mom and, just, it would be uncharacteristic of her to not be with her children.”

Lannon told investigators that Dabkowski had sexually abused him as a child and that he had gone to the home to retrieve sexually explicit photos. Dabkowski mentored Lannon and his twin brother through a Big Brothers program in the 1980s, NJ.com reported.

Whitman said the family did not know of the alleged abuse. In fact, he said he met Dabkowski at the birthday party of one of the Lannon children a couple of years ago, and all seemed fine.

“I knew he was a close, just a close friend to Sean, and that he was a father figure,” Whitman said. “But outside of that, we knew nothing else.”

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutor: Man accused in NJ killing claims he killed 16 people

    A man accused of several killings, including one in New Jersey, shocked investigators when he allegedly claimed to have killed a total of 16 people.

  • Philadelphia sixth grader asks school board to open classrooms amid pandemic

    Mason Seder, sixth grader at McCall School, gives powerful testimony to the Philadelphia school board members as he pushes to return to in-person learning.

  • Prosecutor: Man accused of murder says he killed 16

    A man charged with beating to death a New Jersey resident he says sexually abused him as a child now claims he has killed a total of 16 people, including his ex-wife and three others found dead near a New Mexico airport, officials said. (March 20)

  • Bill Aimed at Police Reform in Texas Named for Black Police Shooting Victim Michael Ramos. Predictably, Some Officials Are Mad

    Last week, The Root reported that the Austin, Texas, police officer who fatally shot 42-year-old Michael Ramos in April last year was arrested and charged with murder.

  • Deported criminals who sneak back into Britain face up to five years in jail

    Deported foreign criminals who sneak back into Britain will be jailed for up to five years under a crackdown to be announced this week by Priti Patel. The Home Secretary is to increase the maximum prison sentence from the current six months to five years for anyone caught illegally back in Britain after being deported for a criminal offence. The move, part of a new Sovereign Borders Bill reforming the “broken” asylum system, will also see increases in the penalties for illegal migrants, who currently face up to six months in jail, and human traffickers who will face life sentences, up from the current maximum of 14 years. Every foreign traveller will also face a criminal check before they get on a plane to Britain in an attempt to deter and prevent foreign criminals from entering the UK. The change replicates tough US measures introduced after the 9/11 terror attack to keep out people who pose a threat to the US. Under the plans, all overseas visitors – including those from EU member states – will be forced to apply for permission to enter the UK before starting their journey. This will provide a chance to screen arrivals in advance of them setting off. Travellers will have their details automatically checked against watch lists and criminal databases – and those who have previously committed crimes will have their applications reviewed to decide if they should be let in. Officials will be able to block dangerous people from coming before they board flights. Signalling the changes at the weekend, Ms Patel said: “Illegal immigration is facilitated by serious organised criminals exploiting people and profiting from human misery. “It is counter to our national interest because the same criminal gangs and networks are also responsible for other illicit activity ranging from drug and firearms trafficking to serious violent crimes. “Our New Plan for Immigration will make big changes, building a new system that is fair but firm. We will continue to encourage asylum via safe and legal routes whilst at the same time toughening our stance towards illegal entry and the criminals that endanger life by enabling it.” The crackdown on returning deportees follows an investigation by The Telegraph which revealed how a prolific Albanian burglar twice deported from the UK for his crimes sneaked back into Britain as an illegal immigrant. He even posted Instagram pictures of his high life drinking cocktails and driving a Porsche. Doran Puka, 26, was originally jailed for nine months in 2016 and then deported the following year for attempting to break into a property when the owner spotted him on a webcam while on holiday in France. Yet, within a year, he managed to evade border controls and return to the UK where he carried out a string of burglaries in suburban London. Puka was eventually caught wearing an expensive watch he had stolen when he was spotted by plain clothes officers patrolling Surbiton in south west London after the increase in burglaries locally. He was jailed for three and a half years and then deported in March 2020. During his time in prison in the UK, he earned notoriety for using an illegal mobile phone smuggled into the jail to post Instagram pictures of himself with other criminals. After returning to his native Albania for several months, he travelled through Germany, Belgium and Netherlands before beating border checks to enter Britain again in December 2020. Pictures posted on Instagram showed him in the London commuter suburb of Richmond, Surrey, wearing a Covid-19 mask and standing next to a £70,000 Porsche estate car on Christmas Eve. Home Office figures show the number of foreign criminals living freely in the UK who are eligible for deportation has exceeded 10,000 for the first time. Almost 3,000 were released from prison more than five years ago but have still not been deported by the Home Office.

  • McCarthy hires top Trump official to run political operation

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has hired former President Trump’s White House political director, Brian Jack, to lead his own political operation, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The move to bring on Jack underscores McCarthy's strategy of keeping Trump and his orbit close as Republicans seek to retake the House majority in 2022 — and McCarthy achieves his personal goal of becoming speaker.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backdrop: Jack is one of a small group that worked for Trump through his entire journey — from his 2016 campaign to his final flight on Air Force One.McCarthy (R-Calif.) met Jack through Trump and sees him as an asset for fundraising and recruitment, as well as strategy.Jack remains connected to Trump, who viewed him as his go-to guy for congressional elections during the last cycle.Jack previously held top roles at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Republican National Committee and has worked with several GOP campaigns.What we're hearing: Talks about a potential job in McCarthy's office began in December, while Trump was still in office. Jack formally started this month.He was initially considered as a candidate to lead the National Republican Campaign Committee but ultimately opted to work directly for McCarthy.Jack will work closely with NRCC staff, as has been the case with aides to past House Republican leaders.What they’re saying: “I worked closely with Brian during his four years at The White House,” Richard Hudson, secretary of the GOP conference, told Axios.“He served President Trump exceptionally well, knows what it takes to win Congressional races, and I’m excited he’s working with Leader Kevin McCarthy and our team that will Take Back the House.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Despite the Objections of Police Unions, New York Publishes the Misconduct Records of More Than 83,000 Police Officers

    Last August, The Root reported that the New York Civil Liberties Union released data that revealed more than 323,000 misconduct complaints filed against more than 80,000 New York police officers just after police unions failed to block the records from being exposed in a federal appeals court. Well, it turns out that the Big Apple is not done exposing police records for the good of the civilian communities that police are tasked with protecting and serving. In fact, earlier this month, the disciplinary records of another 83,000-plus police officers in the state have been made available to the public.

  • EU has 'absolutely no need' of Sputnik V vaccine, commissioner says

    The European Union does not need Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 and can achieve immunity across the continent by July 14 using available European production, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday. The European Commission has been criticised for a slow vaccine rollout when the bloc faces a rise in cases and as former member Britain's inoculation programme gathers pace. "We have absolutely no need of Sputnik V," Thierry Breton told TF1 television.

  • Giant pandas mate in rare ritual at French zoo

    Beauval Zoo's giant pandas Huan Huan and Yuan Zi bear up - after being put in contact to mate all day.

  • Israeli court upholds school's barring of COVID refusenik teacher

    An Israeli court on Sunday upheld a school's decision to bar a teaching assistant who had refused to show proof she had been vaccinated or tested for COVID-19, in what could be a test case as the country reopens after its vaccine drive. A court spokeswoman said she believed it was Israel's first ruling on COVID-19 policy in the workplace, though it could still be overturned on appeal. Some Israeli schools, in reopening, have required that their staff show proof either of vaccination or negative once-weekly COVID-19 tests.

  • North Korean man extradited to US in sanctions case

    A North Korean citizen was taken into U.S. custody on Saturday after being extradited from Malaysia to face money laundering charges, making him the first North Korean extradited to the U.S. to face trial. Mun Chol Myong was in the custody of the FBI in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Mun, who is in his 50s, has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after the U.S. requested his extradition.

  • Zoom increased profits by 4000 per cent during pandemic but paid no income tax, report says

    Company’s pre-tax profit was $660 million in 2020 up from $16 million year before

  • Wrong-way driver collision closes southbound Highway 85 in SJ

    The closure comes after a multi-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver reported shortly after 8 a.m., with debris across all lanes, the CHP said.

  • Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee wins national title on torn ACL: 'Excuses are for wusses'

    Spencer Lee brought home his third national title on Saturday night, and helped the Hawkeyes to their first national team title since 2010.

  • Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control unruly crowds

    The Miami Beach city commission on Sunday voted to extend an 8 p.m. curfew and emergency powers for up to three more weeks to help control unruly and mostly maskless crowds that have converged on the party destination during spring break. Thousands of people have packed the city's Art Deco Cultural District resulting in bedlam and lawlessness in recent days when university students typically celebrate spring break. Mayor Dan Gelber told an emergency meeting of the city commission that all manner of out-of-town and out-of-state visitors, not just college students, were filling the streets since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Feb. 26 called the state an "oasis of freedom" from coronavirus restrictions.

  • Pakistan court condemns 2 men to death in highway rape case

    A Pakistani court sentenced two men to death on Saturday for the gang rape of a woman in front of her children last year alongside a motorway in the eastern city of Lahore, a prosecutor said. Hafiz Asghar said the verdict in the closely watched, six-month trial of Abid Malhi and his accomplice Shafqat Ali was issued inside the prison where it was held in Lahore. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also sentenced the men to 14 years imprisonment, time that must be served before any executions can take place, he added.

  • Man arrested after taking daughter into zoo elephant habitat

    A father has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo to take a photograph with the animals. The man bypassed multiple barriers and “purposely and illegally trespassed” into a habitat for Asian and African elephants Friday afternoon, zoo spokesman Andrew James said. A witness video provided to NBC San Diego shows a man dropping the child as they flee the enclosure as a trumpeting elephant charged at them.

  • Kenny Rogers' Family Honors the Late Icon and His 'Extraordinary Musical Legacy' a Year After His Death

    "We can all take some comfort in knowing the music lives on!" Kenny Roger's family said in a statement

  • Dodge Challenger Street Races With Kids Inside

    Why is it always a Challenger?

  • Ingram, Williamson score 30, Pelicans beat Nuggets 113-108

    Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson each scored 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame another triple-double by Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 113-108 on Sunday. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20 points for the Pelicans, who won the finale of a road trip after dropping their first two games in Portland. Jokic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 52nd career triple-double, including 11 this season.