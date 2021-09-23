Official: Convicted killer starting life sentence found dead in prison cell

Reuters
A former Mexican security chief implicated in a money laundering scheme is accused of stealing $250 million in public funds after leaving his government job, according to a local media report. Ex-Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna, who is facing a lawsuit from Mexico over illegally obtained assets https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-files-us-lawsuit-against-ex-security-chief-linked-sinaloa-cartel-2021-09-21, allegedly hid the money stolen from the treasury in bank accounts in Barbados and the United States between 2012 and 2018, according to daily newspaper Reforma, which cited lawsuit documents. Garcia Luna led Mexico's Federal Investigation Agency from 2001 to 2005, was secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012, and was once considered a leader in Mexico's efforts to combat drug trafficking.