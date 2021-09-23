Official: Convicted killer starting life sentence found dead in prison cell

A white man convicted of killing two Black men was found dead early Wednesday after being moved to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola to begin a life sentence, authorities say.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Morocco's Khadija rape case: Eleven jailed for 20 years

    The woman's lawyer says he will appeal, describing the 20-year sentences as "not tough."

  • Uma Thurman predicts Texas abortion law will lead to 'human rights crisis for American women'

    Actress Uma Thurman slammed the new abortion law in Texas, calling the state's restrictions a “staging ground for a human rights crisis for American women.”

  • Erdogan says Turkey-U.S. ties not healthy - Haberturk TV

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey's ties with the United States were not healthy and that Washington needed to "sort out" issues over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, according to broadcaster Haberturk. Ties between the NATO allies struck a low point earlier this year when Washington sanctioned the Turkey's defence industry over the S-400s.

  • Mexican ex-security chief accused of stealing $250 million after leaving government

    A former Mexican security chief implicated in a money laundering scheme is accused of stealing $250 million in public funds after leaving his government job, according to a local media report. Ex-Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna, who is facing a lawsuit from Mexico over illegally obtained assets https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-files-us-lawsuit-against-ex-security-chief-linked-sinaloa-cartel-2021-09-21, allegedly hid the money stolen from the treasury in bank accounts in Barbados and the United States between 2012 and 2018, according to daily newspaper Reforma, which cited lawsuit documents. Garcia Luna led Mexico's Federal Investigation Agency from 2001 to 2005, was secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012, and was once considered a leader in Mexico's efforts to combat drug trafficking.

  • Andrea Canning of 'Dateline' on the 'happy family chaos' of having 6 kids

    The news correspondent has five daughters and one son.

  • Lin Wood is trying to claw back the $2 million he raised for Kyle Rittenhouse's bail

    A letter submitted in court said funds for Kyle Rittenhouse's bail were provided by his former lawyer Lin Wood's foundation and must be returned to it.

  • US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high

    The rate of unruly passengers on airline flights is down sharply from early this year but is mostly unchanged over the past three months and remains more than twice the level seen in late 2020, according to government figures. The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday took credit for the recent decrease, linking it to the agency's use of larger fines against violators.

  • Sen. Susan Collins won't back abortion rights bill, arguing it contains 'extreme' language

    Sen. Susan Collins won't back abortion rights bill, arguing it contains 'extreme' language

  • Missouri high school students allegedly post petition online calling for the return of slavery

    A small group of students allegedly posted a petition online calling for bringing back slavery in the United States, according to multiple reports.

  • Conspiracy Firm Behind Arizona Audit Defies Order to Release Behind-the-Scenes Texts

    Ross D. Franklin/APDays before the long-delayed conclusion of an Arizona vote “audit” of the 2020 election—one that conspiracy blogs trumpeted as the “MOST TRANSPARENT AUDIT EVER”—the conspiratorial group behind the effort is fighting a court order to turn over internal documents.Cyber Ninjas, an obscure Florida tech company with no prior elections experience, has been leading a chaotic review of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 presidential election since April. The months-long effort has been a

  • Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

    Donald Trump supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to review the 2020 vote count are preparing to deliver their findings on Friday, the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president’s false claim that he lost because of fraud. Election officials in Arizona and around the country expect more of the same Friday from the review team they say is biased, incompetent and chasing absurd or disproven conspiracy theories. “Every time Trump and his supporters have been given a forum to prove this case, they have swung and missed,” said Ben Ginsberg, a longtime Republican election attorney and vocal critic of Trump’s push to overturn the election.

  • Former Advisor Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison Over Massive Fraud

    Though barred from the industry more than a decade ago, Daryl Bank allegedly swindled hundreds of investors, many of whom were retirees, according to federal prosecutors.

  • ‘A stain on our country’: AOC and Democratic lawmakers condemn alleged mistreatment of Haitian migrants

    Democratic lawmakers took to Twitter this week to call for an investigation into allegations that Border Patrol agents mistreated Haitian migrants at the southern border.

  • NFL line movement: Bucs now favored after opening as underdogs

    Taking a look at the early line movement for Week 3 of the NFL season.

  • Disturbing Bystander Video Shows Cops Stand By as Dog Mauls Black Man

    YouTube/KSDK/The New Real STL NewsA Missouri police department has had to explain their actions after cell phone footage showed three cops seemingly allowing their police dog to bite a Black man while he was under arrest.Police claim that the man, who was suspected of breaking into a business, wouldn’t comply, but the bystander’s footage appears to show otherwise.In the video, two officers can be seen arresting the man while he is leaning over the hood of a car. Another officer stands in front o

  • 2 dozen Chinese military aircraft, including fighters and bombers, fly near Taiwan in apparent show of force

    Chinese military aircraft fly near Taiwan almost daily, but larger displays of military might like this are less common.

  • U.S. VP Harris to announce $10 billion global fund to prepare for future pandemics

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will call on countries and companies around the world to create a $10 billion global health fund to prepare for future pandemics, and announce a $250 million contribution from the United States to jumpstart the effort, a White House official said. Harris will make the announcement during a virtual COVID-19 summit being held on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly. It is aimed at boosting vaccinations worldwide with the goal of ending the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of 2022.

  • What the 'Born This Way' Narrative Gets Wrong About Being Queer

    Sorry Gaga, it's not personal.

  • Venezuela's Maduro urges U.N. to lift sanctions

    "Our access to gold has been kidnapped and blocked in the Central Bank of Venezuela's international reserves in London. Billions of dollars have been seized and blocked in bank accounts in the U.S, Europe and beyond. Venezuelan oil and mining companies aren't allowed to trade their products and open bank accounts in the world to pay, to collect and to make commercial transactions in a free manner as provided by international law," Maduro said."We ratify our request, our demand to the United States and the European Union governments lift all the criminal sanctions against Venezuelan economy." he added.Maduro's interjection was recorded in Caracas.

  • How strong is the case against Gen. Mark Milley?

    "War is too important to be left to the generals." Georges Clemenceau, French prime minister during World War I