Official: Czech president can't perform duties due to health

In this picture taken on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman welcomes his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic. On Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021 Zeman was released from Prague's military hospital. Zeman was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 14, for what later the office described as a planned examination. It later said CT scans, sonography checks and blood tests carried out by doctors didn't reveal any problems or disease that would threaten his life. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PRAGUE (AP) — Health problems were preventing Czech President Milos Zeman from carrying out his duties, an official said Monday.

The speaker of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, said that a letter he received from Prague’s military hospital where Zeman is being treated says the president is unable to work and the long-term prognosis is “very uncertain.”

Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on Oct 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament.

The hospital previously said Zeman was in an intensive care unit in stable condition, but further details about his health were unknown.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Czech Senate speaker says president too ill to work, seeks to shift duties

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech President Milos Zeman is currently unable to carry out his duties, the head of parliament's upper house said on Monday, citing a report he had requested from the hospital where Zeman has been in intensive care for more than a week. Milos Vystrcil, the Senate speaker, told reporters that the report said it was unlikely Zeman could return to work in the coming weeks. Zeman was taken to hospital the day after the election in which his ally, Prime Minister Andrej Babis, was defeated by a group of opposition parties that grabbed a majority of seats in the lower house and are aiming to form a new government.

  • Czech car sector to make 250,000 fewer vehicles this year due to chip shortage

    Czech car makers will produce quarter a million fewer cars than expected this year due to the global shortage of chips and the automotive sector will lose 200 billion crowns ($9.14 billion) in sales, the Auto Industry Association (AutoSAP) said on Sunday. AutoSAP said domestic passenger car production dropped by 53.1% in September year-on-year, to 56,157 cars. It said the chip shortage impact would exceed that of pandemic shutdowns last year, and called on the government to activate an aid programme created amid the coronavirus pandemic last year to compensate firms for wages of idled workers.

  • Haitian prime minister forced to flee official ceremony after armed gangs appear

    The incident highlights the deteriorating security conditions in Haiti’s capital Jimmy Cherizier marched to demand justice for the slain Haitian president Jovenel Moïse in Port-au-Prince, on 26 July. Photograph: Joseph Odelyn/AP The deteriorating security situation in Haiti was starkly underlined on Sunday when the country’s prime minister and his security detail were forced to flee an official commemoration in the capital by heavily armed gang members who then paraded in the delegation’s place.

  • CDC: Unvaccinated are over 11 times more likely to die from COVID

    Reproduced from CDC; Note: Data represents 30% of Americans across 16 jurisdictions: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York City, Seattle/King County, Wash., Utah and Wisconsin; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios The CDC recently published data evaluating Americans' rate of coronavirus cases and deaths by vaccine status, providing more data on which vaccines are working best and how much protection

  • Soul Train Awards headed to Apollo for the first time

    The annual Soul Train Awards will be presented for the first time at New York City's Apollo Theater, the legendary Harlem performance venue, as two icons of Black culture team up. The 2021 awards show, which honors the year's best in soul, hip-hop and R&B, will be taped and debut on BET and BET Her on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. BET has aired the show since 2009, taping in Las Vegas in recent years.

  • The Best Dutch Ovens Whatever Your Budget, According To Testers

    Le Creuset vs. Staub? What about Lodge? There's a great enameled cast iron Dutch oven for everyone.

  • Ford Foundation to divest millions from fossil fuels

    The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other sizable foundations in recent years. For years, climate activists have put pressure on endowed institutions, like Ford, to end their investments in companies involved with producing fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas. MacArthur Foundation, another dominant player in the philanthropy world, and Harvard University both announced last month that their institutions would end investments in fossil fuel related companies.

  • A soggy Sunday ahead for the Maritimes as muggy air sticks around

    The weekend will end with another warm and muggy day across the Maritimes as a slug of rain moves across the region. The precipitation will reach Newfoundland by Monday.

  • Six more deaths from COVID, 2,553 new cases in Singapore

    The Ministry of Health on 18 October confirmed 2,553 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, bringing the country's total case count to 150,731 as well as six more deaths due to the disease.

  • FBI involved in effort to recover U.S. missionaries kidnapped in Haiti - source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The FBI will assist in the investigation and efforts to locate and free a group of U.S. Christian missionaries who have been kidnapped and are being held by a criminal gang in Haiti, a U.S. law enforcement official told Reuters on Monday. The Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries organization on Sunday said a group of its missionaries had been kidnapped in Haiti. They were in Haiti to visit an orphanage when their bus was hijacked on Saturday outside the capital Port-au-Prince, according to accounts by other missionaries, amid a spike in kidnappings following the murder of President Jovenel Moise.

  • Tech companies to use pay transparency tools

    Some tech companies are offering potential employees a new tool to help them calculate the factors that go into the pay and benefits they will receive if they're hired: compensation calculators. Michelle Ma, a reporter at Protocol, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss what the practice could mean for the tech industry.

  • Former Secretary Of State Colin Powell Dead After COVID Complications

    Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, was receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center, his family said. He was 84.

  • Ted Cruz blasted Australia’s COVID rules. A top Australian official didn’t hold back

    “Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”

  • Anti-Vaxxers Are Already Trying to Weaponize Powell’s Death

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyWhen the death of Colin Powell due to complications from COVID-19 was announced early Monday, medical experts feared that anti-vaxxers and others who question the reality of safe and effective shots might try to use the tragedy to fuel their conspiracy-laden agenda.It didn’t take long for those worries to come to fruition.In a statement, Powell’s family said the beloved 84-year-old general and former official in multiple Republican administrati

  • The Workers Won’t Be Coming Back, Covid or Not. Here Are Theories on Where They Went.

    The pandemic has changed attitudes and priorities around work, and there are signs that many have moved on to an alternate economy.

  • The #1 Worst Supplement You Can Take, Says Dietitian

    Browsing the supplement aisle at your local drugstore or supermarket can feel overwhelming. In front of you are countless supplements claiming to provide everything from better heart health to improved cognitive function to weight loss. And while some supplements do deliver on their promises, many fall short. Worse yet, some could do more harm than good.In fact, there's one supplement that has so much potential to cause harm that experts recommend you avoid it entirely. According to Courtney D'A

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steven Bannon debate 'national divorce' between Democrat and Republican states

    Steve Bannon told Marjorie Taylor Greene he "vehemently" opposed the idea of a "national divorce," after the congresswoman posted a Twitter poll.

  • 35 Facts I Bet Most People Don't Know About Menstruation

    Drinking alcohol during your period tends to make menstrual pain last longer.View Entire Post ›

  • Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success

    Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low. Japan, unlike other places in Europe and Asia, has never had anything close to a lockdown, just a series of relatively toothless states of emergency.

  • GOP Senator Dunks on Trump for Being a Loser, Says He Won’t Vote for Him in 2024

    "Elections are about winning," Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy told Mike Allen of Axios