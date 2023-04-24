Official: Defense ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria, and Iran to meet in Moscow

The defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Turkey, Russia, Syria, and Iran will meet in Moscow on April 25, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, as cited by state-run news agency Anadolu.

"Our aim is to solve the problems through negotiations and bring peace and tranquility to the region as soon as possible," Akar added.

According to the minister, the Turkish, Russian, and Syrian defense ministers and intelligence heads met in Moscow in December last year and decided to continue the meetings.

"Later, views were exchanged on the participation of Iran in these meetings. This was approved by the relevant authorities," said Akar.

Ankara has repeatedly expressed wanting to facilitate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. For example, on Jan. 14, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Turkey was "willing to push for local ceasefires and small localized de-escalations" in Ukraine.

Iran has been supplying Russia with kamikaze drones that are used along with missiles, guided aerial bombs, and other weapons to launch attacks against Ukraine.

Politico reported on April 12 that Russia and China were in "advanced secret talks" with Iran to supply the country with ammonium perchlorate, a chemical used to propel missiles.