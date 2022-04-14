It's official: Delaware residents will see $300 as part of historic tax rebate program

Delawareans will soon receive $300 as lawmakers on Thursday passed a bill for a historic rebate program to help aid rising costs and inflation.

The program, which is likely the first time the state government has offered a rebate to residents, consists of a one-time payment to every Delawarean who filed a 2020 tax return.

It also applies to seniors and those who didn’t earn enough money to file taxes. For married couples who file jointly, they will receive $600.

Just shortly after the Senate vote on Thursday, Gov. John Carney signed the bill into law.

Lawmakers expect residents who filed tax returns to receive the money, which will be distributed by the Department of Finance, by the end of May. It will likely take several more months for those who did not file, yet are still eligible for the program.

Gas is up to $4.29 per gallon and $5.19 per gallon for diesel at the Wawa located at 7 E. Commons Blvd. near New Castle.

Delaware has an unprecedented $1 billion surplus, which led lawmakers to offer a rebate with gas prices and inflation soaring. This legislation had significant bipartisan support, as well as the backing from the governor.

The Department of Finance will establish a process to identify adults who did not file a 2020 state income tax return by combing through other state databases, specifically the Division of Motor Vehicles. For those who have not been identified, a website will be created for eligible residents to apply for the rebate.

Officials estimate 600,000 people filed 2020 tax returns, with an additional 150,000 people being eligible for the rebate.

