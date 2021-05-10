WHO official denies lying to Italy prosecutors over report

  • Lawyer Roberto De Vita, representing WHO's deputy director General Ranieri Guerra, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his law firm in Rome, Monday, May 10, 2021. A top World Health Organization official has strongly denied making false statements to Italian prosecutors about a spiked U.N. report into Italy’s coronavirus response, doubling down on his assertions in court documents obtained by The Associated Press. Dr. Ranieri Guerra, a WHO special adviser, outlined his position in a 40-page response, with a 495-page annex, to prosecutors who placed him under investigation last month for having allegedly made false statements to them when he voluntarily went to be questioned Nov. 5. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
  • Lawyer Roberto De Vita, representing WHO's deputy director General Ranieri Guerra, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his law firm in Rome, Monday, May 10, 2021. A top World Health Organization official has strongly denied making false statements to Italian prosecutors about a spiked U.N. report into Italy’s coronavirus response, doubling down on his assertions in court documents obtained by The Associated Press. Dr. Ranieri Guerra, a WHO special adviser, outlined his position in a 40-page response, with a 495-page annex, to prosecutors who placed him under investigation last month for having allegedly made false statements to them when he voluntarily went to be questioned Nov. 5. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
  • Lawyer Roberto De Vita, representing WHO's deputy director General Ranieri Guerra, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his law firm in Rome, Monday, May 10, 2021. A top World Health Organization official has strongly denied making false statements to Italian prosecutors about a spiked U.N. report into Italy’s coronavirus response, doubling down on his assertions in court documents obtained by The Associated Press. Dr. Ranieri Guerra, a WHO special adviser, outlined his position in a 40-page response, with a 495-page annex, to prosecutors who placed him under investigation last month for having allegedly made false statements to them when he voluntarily went to be questioned Nov. 5. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Italy WHO

Lawyer Roberto De Vita, representing WHO's deputy director General Ranieri Guerra, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his law firm in Rome, Monday, May 10, 2021. A top World Health Organization official has strongly denied making false statements to Italian prosecutors about a spiked U.N. report into Italy’s coronavirus response, doubling down on his assertions in court documents obtained by The Associated Press. Dr. Ranieri Guerra, a WHO special adviser, outlined his position in a 40-page response, with a 495-page annex, to prosecutors who placed him under investigation last month for having allegedly made false statements to them when he voluntarily went to be questioned Nov. 5. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
NICOLE WINFIELD
·5 min read

ROME (AP) — A top World Health Organization official has strongly denied making false statements to Italian prosecutors about a spiked U.N. report into Italy’s coronavirus response, doubling down on his assertions in court documents obtained by The Associated Press.

Dr. Ranieri Guerra, a WHO special adviser, outlined his position in a 40-page response, with a 495-page annex, to prosecutors who placed him under investigation last month for having allegedly made false statements to them when he was questioned Nov. 5.

The prosecutors’ claims create a picture “that is quite different from the reality of the facts and above all, are imprecise and don’t adhere to the reconstruction of events that Dr. Guerra provided,” said the response signed by Guerra’s Rome-based attorney, Roberto De Vita.

Prosecutors are investigating the huge COVID-19 death toll in the Lombardy province of Bergamo, which was hit hardest when Italy became the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe last year. Their investigation initially focused on whether delayed lockdowns in Bergamo contributed to the toll, but has expanded to include whether Italy’s overall preparedness going into the crisis played a role.

That second path of investigation was sparked by controversy over a WHO report into Italy’s response that was published by the U.N. health agency May 13, 2020 but taken down a day later from the WHO website and never republished.

The ensuing scandal revealed that Italy’s pandemic preparedness plan hadn’t been updated since 2006, and the report’s disappearance suggested that WHO had spiked it to spare the Italian government criticism and potential liability. WHO has said it was removed because it contained inaccuracies and was published prematurely.

Guerra, who was serving as a WHO liaison with the Italian government during the crisis, has not been charged. But he became embroiled in the scandal after the coordinator of the report, Dr. Francesco Zambon, accused Guerra of pressuring him to alter data in the report to make it appear that the pandemic plan had been “updated” in 2016-2017 when it had not.

Bergamo prosecutors have said the preparedness plan should have been updated during Guerra’s 2014-2017 tenure as head of prevention at the Italian Health Ministry to reflect new international guidance from the WHO and European Commission in 2009 and 2013.

In the new document, Guerra argued the WHO guidelines weren’t compulsory and that the EU guidance was primarily about coordination with other states, not about internal pandemic plans.

Guerra also noted that before he left the ministry to join the WHO in 2017, he wrote the then-minister alerting her that Italy needed a new pandemic preparedness plan. As a result, his response said, prosecutors should “verify if the action initiated by Dr. Guerra in September 2017 was followed by those who succeeded him.”

In addition, Guerra pointed the finger at Italy's regions, which are largely responsible for health care: He argued national preparedness plans are only designed to provide organizational planning, while individual regions are responsible for putting the plans into concrete action with local legislation and policies of their own.

Guerra also said he had nothing to do with the decision to spike the report and that the original impetus came from WHO’s Beijing office, which objected to a politically sensitive timeline of the China origins of COVID-19.

“Kindly pull the document off the web immediately. Consider this an emergency,” WHO’s China representative, Gauden Galea, wrote Zambon and others May 14 in an email contained in the annex. “This document is inaccurate and contradicts the HQ timeline in a couple of places.”

Zambon has acknowledged he took the report off the web because of the China inaccuracy, fixed it, and reprinted the report. But WHO never put it back up on the website.

The Bergamo prosecutors outlined their allegations against Guerra in a March 8 rogatory request to the Italian justice and foreign ministries, seeking their assistance in forwarding specific questions to the WHO as part of the investigation.

Included in the prosecutors' document were transcripts of WhatsApp chats between Guerra and Dr. Silvio Brusaferro, president of Italy’s Superior Institutes of Health, in which Guerra appears to boast that he had intervened to have the report spiked.

“In the end I went to Tedros and got the document removed,” Guerra wrote Brusaferro May 14, 2020, referring to WHO’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In his response to prosecutors, Guerra questioned the authenticity of the partial WhatsApp chats and said they lacked necessary context to be understood. Regardless, he said, the content “has no relevance with respect to the declared investigation."

The WHO press office has denied that Tedros was involved in spiking the report and insisted it was taken down based on “inaccuracies and inconsistencies” in the text, which it said hadn’t cleared all approvals.

Guerra's lawyer, De Vita, said in an interview that Guerra has suffered greatly from the months of controversy over the report and was embittered to now find himself under investigation, when he freely went to prosecutors to contribute what he knew as a scientist and civil servant.

“He could have, as others probably did, availed himself of functional diplomatic immunity," De Vita said of Guerra's status as a U.N. official. “If he had something to hide, even remotely," he never would have gone.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • Michel Barnier says UK behaving ‘like buccaneers’ in Jersey fishing row

    Michel Barnier has accused the Government of behaving like "buccaneers" and failing to respect the Brexit fishing deal following the Jersey stand-off. Last week, Jersey imposed new restrictions on fishing licences granted to French vessels in its waters – a move that provoked an outcry in Paris. Mr Barnier, the EU's former chief Brexit negotiator, waded into the debate, saying: "I think that the British are behaving like buccaneers – and it's not the first time." On Thursday, around 60 French vessels attempted to blockade St Helier, Jersey's main port, in protest at the licences. Local leaders in La Manche, Normandy, said boats from the Channel island would be suspended from entering the ports of Granville, Barneville-Carteret and Dielette until further notice.

  • Activist Groups, Families Hurt By U.S. Police Brutality Demand Independent UN Report

    The ACLU, families of victims and hundreds of civic groups demanded the U.N. independently investigate police brutality against Black people in America.

  • 1 shot after argument at McDonald's leads to road rage

    The brothers said it started with an argument at a McDonald's. They thought that was the end, but told police it turned into a road rage incident.

  • DR Congo prosecutor seeks to quiz ex-PM in graft probe

    Prosecutors in DR Congo have asked parliament to lift the immunity of former prime minister Augustin Matata Ponyo so that he can face a probe into embezzlement of public funds, an official said Monday.

  • For the post-Trump GOP, ‘the worst is yet to come’ amid Rep. Liz Cheney’s demotion

    Republican strategist Susan Del Percio and adjunct professor Sophia Nelson join “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski to talk about the future of the GOP as it prepares to remove the highest-ranking Republican woman from House GOP leadership.

  • The Latest: N Korea again claims no coronavirus infections

    North Korea has told the World Health Organization that it has tested 25,986 people for the coronavirus through April but still has yet to find a single infection. The WHO said in a weekly monitoring report that North Korea’s testing figures include 751 people who were tested during April 23-29, of which 139 had influenza-like illnesses or severe respiratory infections. Experts have expressed skepticism about North Korea’s claim of a perfect record in keeping out COVID-19, given its poor health infrastructure and a porous border it shares with China.

  • UN: Migrant boat capsized off Libya; 2 dozen presumed dead

    A boat carrying migrants capsized off Libya on Monday, leaving at least two dozen presumed dead, the U.N. refugee agency said. It was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. Tarik Argaz, a spokesman for the U.N. refugee agency in the North African country, said the Libyan coast guard returned at least 42 survivors to the shore and the capital, Tripoli.

  • New Law in China Prohibits Mukbangs and Wasting Food

    China has enforced a law that will prohibit people from ordering too much food at restaurants and filming mukbangs. President Xin Jinping stated that food waste was a "distressing" problem that "threatened China's food security." Measures being taken: Unilad reported that China is reducing food waste after the United Nations' World Food Programme predicted COVID-19 would result in starvation and food shortages for tens of millions of people.

  • Qatar ruler in Saudi Arabia for first time since rift eased

    Qatar’s ruling emir visited Saudi Arabia on Monday for the first time since signing a declaration with the kingdom and other Arab Gulf states to ease a years-long rift and end an embargo that had frayed ties among important U.S. allies and security partners. Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was greeted at the airport by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Red Sea city of Jiddah, according to Saudi and Qatari state-run media. The meeting highlights how ties between the neighbors are improving following a decision earlier this year by Saudi Arabia to end its more than three-year-long embargo of the tiny and wealthy Gulf state.

  • India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown

    Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world's second-most populous country. The 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths reported by the health ministry were off a little from recent peaks, taking India's tally to 22.66 million with 246,116 deaths as hospitals run out of oxygen and beds and morgues and crematoria overflow. Experts have said India's actual figures could be far higher than reported.

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • Don Jr’s ex-wife dated Secret Service agent the president assigned to them, book claims

    Secret Service agents are prohibited from dating the people they are protecting

  • Caitlyn Jenner mocked for rambling interview insisting ‘a guy called Lee’ and other ‘budget people’ helped her understand California’s $3 trillion economy

    Jenner describes how her experience of selling ‘a billion dollars worth of exercise equipment’ has helped her develop leadership skills

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Explicit billboard attacking Biden and Harris causes controversy in Maryland

    Local Democratic committee chair says sign is ‘vulgar, and it doesn’t reflect Calvert County’

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • Biden news: US told more attacks coming after pipeline hack as GOP lawmaker likens party to Titanic

    All the latest developments from Washington

  • Video captures terrifying collapse of balcony full of people in Malibu that left at least nine injured

    ‘We heard a crack, and I literally saw all my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15 feet to the rocks,’ a witness says