Official details remain sparse in fatal Keene shooting

May 17—The person who fatally shot a Keene man on Green Street in the city Friday has claimed self-defense, according to a spokesman for the N.H. Attorney General's Office.

An individual involved in a deadly incident "will typically raise self-defense and then it is up to investigators to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding that claim," spokesman Michael Garrity said in an email Monday.

As of late Monday afternoon, law enforcement had made no arrests in connection with the shooting that left Kristopher W. Chagnon, 27, dead, Garrity said in an emailed response to a list of questions from The Sentinel.

Chagnon died at a hospital after being transported from the scene at 6 Green St.

An autopsy performed Sunday determined Chagnon's cause of death was a single gunshot wound and is considered a homicide, according to a news release Sunday from the Attorney General's office.

Garrity did not respond to a question about where on his body Chagnon was shot. The Medical Examiner's Office said Monday it would release the autopsy results only to next of kin.

No one else was injured in Friday's incident, according to Garrity. The people involved have been identified, Sunday's news release states.

Chagnon graduated from Keene High School in 2013, according to a class list from that year.

Around 8:40 p.m. Friday, police arrived at 6 Green St. to find Chagnon outside and injured with a gunshot wound, the release said. Police cordoned off a block of the centrally located street in a residential neighborhood with caution tape as onlookers gathered at either end. One officer told a woman at about 9:45 p.m. that law enforcement expected to be there investigating for hours.

Citing an ongoing investigation, Garrity declined Monday to comment on what led up to the shooting. He also declined to identify who shot Chagnon and said that information will not be available until the investigation concludes or until an arrest, if one is made.

