Official Florida Lottery app helps make sure you don't accidentally toss winning ticket

Odds are astronomical of winning the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot.

Chances improve with some of the other drawings and even the scratch-off games in the Florida Lottery off opportunities to win several million dollars.

So who wants to risk reading those numbers incorrectly and accidentally throwing out a winning ticket?

As the expression goes: There's an app for that.

The Florida Lottery has a mobile app. Here's how to download it, along with answers to your questions of what it does.

Does Florida have an official lottery app?

Yes, the Florida Lottery offers a mobile app for both iPhone and Android.

Links to download Florida Lottery app

Florida Lottery app is available in both the App Store and Google Play.

Download the Florida Lottery app:

App Store

Google Play

Can you scan your Florida Lottery ticket with your phone?

Scan the barcode on your Florida Lottery ticket via the mobile app to see if you're a winner.

Yes.

The mobile app allows ticket holders to scan the barcode on their tickets to learn if they've won anything.

What other features does the Florida Lottery app offer?

The Florida Lottery app let's you see the winning numbers from the latest drawing at a glance.

Features available with the Florida Lottery app include:

Check your ticket: Scan ticket barcodes to determine if they are winners.

Pick your numbers: Create and save favorite numbers. Pick numbers or shake mobile devices to use a numbers generator. Digital playslips can be saved and used to create a barcode that can be scanned at any Lottery retailer when players are ready to purchase tickets.

Get winning numbers: Get current jackpots and winning numbers for all Florida Lottery games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Florida Lotto, Jackpot Triple Play, Fantasy 5 and all of the Pick daily games.

Retailer location: Find nearby Florida Lottery retailers.

Enter promotions: Enter tickets into certain promotions by scanning ticket barcodes.

Scratch-off tickets: Learn about new Florida Lottery Scratch-Off games as soon as they are released.

Can you play the Florida Lottery online?

No.

The Florida Lottery does not offer the sale of Lottery tickets by mail, fax, or via the Internet, nor does it offer a subscription service.

Tickets must be purchased in person. There are more than 13,000 authorized Florida Lottery retailers in the state.

Who can play and win Florida Lottery games?

Florida Lottery games can be played and won by adults 18 years or older.

Can you buy lottery tickets with credit card or debit card in Florida?

Florida prohibits the purchase of lottery tickets with credit cards but doesn't specifically say anything about debit cards.

It's up to the retailer whether to accept debit cards.

How else can you stay connected to the Florida Lottery?

Information from the Florida Lottery is available across several platforms:

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery official app: Scan barcodes, generate ticket numbers