Official: Gang kills, burns former Haitian senator, nephew

EVENS SANON
·1 min read

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A former senator who worked for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor was killed in an upscale neighborhood near Haiti's capital and his body set on fire along with his nephew, Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The bodies of Yvon Buissereth and his unidentified nephew were found Saturday afternoon in the community of Laboule. That is near Pelerin, where President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his private home in July last year.

Buissereth, director of Haiti’s Public Company for the Promotion of Social Housing, and his nephew were traveling in a government-issued vehicle and were found inside the charred car, Lafontant said. He said a gang trying to control the area is likely to blame.

“It was a terrible incident,” he said.

The Ti Makak gang, which means “Little Macaques,” is fighting with the Toto gang over control of that area. Gangs in the capital of Port-au-Prince and beyond have become more powerful and waged violent turf wars since Moïse was assassinated.

Buissereth and his nephew were killed while driving on a road that a growing number of Haitians are using to avoid the Martissant area, which connects the Port-au-Prince with Haiti's southern region and is controlled by warring gangs that have killed or injured dozens of civilians in that area.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry condemned Buissereth's killing as a “barbaric act” by armed gangs in Laboule.

“His assassins, as well as all the other criminals who sow mourning in the country, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and must respond for their ignominious acts before justice,” he wrote Sunday in a social media post.

Recommended Stories

  • It's early, but Pa. Republican candidates might be in trouble

    The races for Pennsylvania governor and a seat in the U.S. Senate should easily be classified as “leaning Republican." They're not.

  • Biden press secretary says president cares about Haiti but situation is ‘complicated’

    Haiti’s multi-pronged crisis, which has led to the recent deaths of hundreds of people in recent weeks and continues to push the country to a humanitarian crisis, is “a complicated situation” that will take time to address, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Saturday during an appearance in Las Vegas at a minority journalists convention.

  • Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem

    STORY: Palestinian rockets were fired towards Jerusalem on Sunday (August 7), signalling a new reach and resolve as Israel pressed on with air strikes in the Gaza Strip.Fighting erupted on Friday (August 5) after Israel launched rockets in what it said was an operation targeting the militant Islamic Jihad group.Israel said the strikes were pre-empting an attack by the group meant to avenge the arrest of a group leader in the occupied West Bank.Israeli strikes overnight in Rafah killed Khaled Mansour, one of Islamic Jihad’s senior commanders.A local resident described the situation as “horrifying.”He said the house was targeted by multiple rockets, leaving body parts on the ground.Islamic Jihad said it fired rockets toward Jerusalem in retaliation.Israel said it would stop shooting if Islamic Jihad did. In what was seen as a further affront to Palestinians, Jewish visitors were admitted to a contested mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday.Much of southern Israel has been paralysed by rocket salvoes and residents in cities including Tel Aviv have been sent to shelters.Casualties on the Israeli side have been prevented by the Iron Dome antimissile system, which an army spokesman said had a 97% success rate in shooting down rockets.About 30 Palestinians, at least a third of them civilians, have been killed in&nbsp;Gaza since the fighting erupted.The flare-up has worried world powers and prompted ceasefire mediation by Egypt.

  • Zelenskyy demands additional sanctions after strikes on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST 2022, 14:31 In a conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia plant and demanded fresh sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry.

  • What to do if you're caught outside during a lightning storm

    FOX 5 Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci breaks down how you can keep yourself safe if you are caught outside during a lightning storm.

  • Gangs kill former Haitian senator amid spike in violence

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Gangs killed a former Haitian senator who led a government housing program on Saturday in an affluent area of Port-au-Prince, the prime minister said on Sunday, amid a spike in violence by criminal groups in the Caribbean nation's capital. Yvon Buissereth was shot while police battled with gangs in the neighborhood of Laboule, following an outbreak of violence in recent weeks in Port-au-Prince and a turf war in the town of Cite Soleil that left 148 people lost, wounded or missing. Buissereth served as a senator starting in 2006 and was named in 2017 to head the Public Company for the Promotion of Social Housing, known as EPPLS.

  • Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using MLRS, injuring 2 civilians

    ANASTASIIA KALATUR, ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST 2022, 07:51 Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 6 August, injuring two civilians in the city of Marhanets (Nikopol district).

  • Most Healthy Supplements to Take, According to Experts

    Everyone has a different idea of what optimal health is and while the path to achieve health goals varies from person to person, one thing millions have in common is taking a daily supplements. With countless options to choose from it can be challenging to determine which ones are right for you. Eat This, Not That Health spoke with family practitioner, Dr. Janice Johnston, MD, Chief Medical Officer&Co-Founder at Redirect Health who shares the top five healthiest supplements to take and why. As a

  • Tonnes of fruit stranded in EU, S.Africa battle of oranges

    Millions of boxes of oranges are spoiling in containers stranded at European ports as South Africa and the European Union lock horns in a dispute over import rules, citrus growers have said.

  • Radiation emission risk: Russian troops seriously damage nitrogen-oxygen unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Energoatom

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 6 AUGUST 2022, 12:47 On 5 August, the Russian occupiers seriously damaged the nitrogen-oxygen unit and the combined auxiliary building at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. There are risks of hydrogen leakage and emission of radioactive substances.

  • Bodega clerk Jose Alba leaves NYC 'afraid for his life,' mulls move back to Dominican Republic: report

    New York City bodega worker Jose Alba left the city and is considering a move back to the Dominican Republic after being cleared of murder charges in a deadly self-defense stabbing.

  • Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack

    Taiwan said Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei that infuriated Beijing.

  • Van Hollen says China’s Xi manufactured crisis over Pelosi trip to Taiwan

    Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) on Sunday said Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to “manufacture a crisis” over a visit from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to the self-governing island nation of Taiwan, a trip that outraged Beijing and led to the cancelation of agreements with the U.S. While some have questioned the value of Pelosi’s…

  • Nightmare Journey to America Ends With Two Little Girls Orphaned

    Johan Ordonez/AFP via Getty ImagesGUATEMALA CITY—Valeria, aged 8, and Fernanda, aged 4, embarked on the riskiest journey of their young lives last year. Their mother, Francisca, had promised them that getting to America would give them everything they could ever imagine. But they didn’t understand why they were walking for hours under the sun, spending nights in unknown dark rooms, and entrusting their lives to a smuggler their mother called “the good man.”Still, the girls obeyed their mother. S

  • Ukrainian risks her life to rescue wild animals from war

    Natalia Popova has found a new purpose in life: Rescuing wild animals and pets from the devastation wrought by the war in Ukraine. “They are my life,” says the 50-year-old, stroking a light-furred lioness like a kitten. Popova, in cooperation with the animal protection group UA Animals, has already saved more than 300 animals from the war; 200 of them went abroad and 100 found new homes in western Ukraine, which is considered safer.

  • Fancy Farm crowd shouts ‘Breonna Taylor’ throughout AG Daniel Cameron’s speech

    Just two days after the Department of Justice charged four Louisville police officers in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor, the Kentucky Attorney General was faced with fired-up ‘Breewayy’ supporters.

  • Pro-Russian officials ‘assassinated’ in Kherson ahead of Ukraine offensive

    Ukrainian partisans appear to have launched a campaign of assassinations of pro-Russian officials in occupied Kherson ahead of a planned offensive to recapture the region.

  • Death Valley National Park remains closed after record rainfall

    Flash flooding stranded park visitors and washed out roads after the national park experienced the second-wettest day in its recorded history.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy These 2 Stock Split Stocks?

    Stock splits have been hot lately as some top companies have decided that dividing up their stocks into smaller portions will benefit the companies and their shareholders. Whether stock splits are advantageous to anyone is debatable, but historically, splitting the stock into smaller portions at cheaper prices does tend to achieve at least an initial jump in the price. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) both split their stocks in June, and both stocks are up around 10% since their respective stock splits as of this writing.

  • Thousands of flights canceled or delayed due to severe weather

    The weather conditions from coast to coast are leaving many passengers stranded.