It’s official: the Government don’t care about the nation’s mental health

To the Royal College of Psychiatrists, where last week I was privileged enough to be one of eight people given the President’s Medal, for work in mental health. The real privilege, though, was getting to hear the achievements of the other people getting awards at the college’s annual prize-giving ceremony – the psychiatrists and mental-health professionals going out of their way to improve the lives of patients up and down the country. The eating disorders unit in east London who had managed to get their spiralling waiting times down to zero; the team in Norfolk helping people with intellectual disabilities; the group from Imperial College who had created a powerful video to highlight the impact of the pandemic on young people. As one eminent psychiatrist noted, the need for mental-health care has never been greater, while the pot from which to provide that care has never been smaller. The achievements of these people, under such immense pressure, were nothing short of extraordinary.

But it was a bittersweet event. The day before, the Government dropped plans for much-needed reform of the Mental Health Act – plans it had campaigned on in both the 2017 and 2019 elections. Then, the Conservative manifesto vowed to “legislate so that patients suffering from mental-health conditions, including anxiety or depression, have greater control over their treatment and receive the dignity and respect they deserve”.

The 50,000 or so people sectioned each year under the current Mental Health Act – now more than 40 years old and as rickety as my knees – are stripped of any rights over their care, as are their loved ones. People with autism and learning disabilities are often detained under the act, which also contains deep racial injustices – black people are four times more likely to be sectioned. The reform is so badly needed that a draft mental health bill already had cross-party support, with recommendations for change published in January this year. But it now won’t go through before the next election. It is sitting there gathering dust, while any number of desperately unwell people are left at the mercy of a system that is not fit for purpose.

There’s a Buddhist phrase I quite like which is: if you want to know someone’s mind, you listen to their words, and if you want to know their hearts, you watch their actions. Well, here at least we have confirmation that the current Government could not care less about mental health. To see how much of a slap in the face this is for the people who have spent years campaigning for this reform, take a look at some of the things that did make it into the King’s Speech: the licensing of pedi-cabs; the establishment of a new regulatory body for football fans; a legal framework for automated vehicles. So there you have it: football, self-driving cars and tuk-tuks are all more important to this Government than the nation’s mental health.

Certain things did make it into the King's speech this week - but nation’s mental health was not one of them

Mark Winstanley, the chief executive of Rethink Mental Illness, described the Government’s inaction as a “profound betrayal”. He added: “It is difficult not to conclude that the march of progress to prioritise the nation’s mental health and challenge the stigma of mental illness has stalled.” Dr Sarah Hughes, the chief executive of Mind, said that it was “further evidence of how little regard the current UK Government has for mental health. It is incomprehensible that legislation, which would help people at their most unwell, has been de-prioritised. There could not be a worse time to abandon this bill, especially given the recent string of exposés revealing unsafe mental-health care across the country.”

Last month, Mind published previously unseen data that exposed the emergency in mental-health care that this country currently faces. Staff working in the sector reported 17,340 serious incidents between April of 2022 and April of this year, which included “injuries to patients that caused likely long-term sensory, movement or brain damage”, “shortened life expectancy” and “injuries for which the patient needed treatment to prevent them dying”.

The majority of these incidents took place in private healthcare settings, where many NHS patients receive their care due to the pressures on capacity. “People seek mental-health care to get well, not to endure harm,” added Dr Hughes. “Too many people are bearing the brunt of the crisis in mental-health services, including those who are powerless within the system because they are detained for treatment… Politicians must not stand by and allow one more person to go through this suffering. They owe it to every family that is picking up the pieces of a broken system.”

And yet here we are, with a very real solution to a very real problem simply kicked into the long grass by a Government showing its true colours. I have been doing this campaigning work for nearly a decade now, and it astounds me that despite the huge progress made in discussing mental illness, we are no closer to providing sufferers with the care that they deserve. I cannot believe I am writing these words, but I actually think we have gone back in terms of public mental-health care. Any hope in the Conservatives, which might have existed five or six years ago, has been extinguished. Hearing stories of incredible mental-health professionals at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, however, I was reminded that all is not lost. For these people, and all those who need them, the demands for genuine parity between physical and mental health care – as opposed to lip service to win votes – must not end. As the next election approaches, politicians should be warned that campaigners are only just getting going.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.