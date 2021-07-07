Official: Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home, first lady hospitalized

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.

