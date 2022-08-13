Official at HR firm hired by Perry Township facing falsification, obstruction charges

PERRY TWP. – Misdemeanor criminal charges have been filed against the leader of a Columbus-based human resources firm hired by township officials to conduct workforce surveys and personnel training.

Dyann McDowell, president, trainer and partner of Training Marbles, was arrested Thursday in Franklin County on a first-degree misdemeanor count of falsification and a second-degree obstruction charge, according to Perry Police Chief Mike Pomesky.

McDowell is accused of making a false claim that her personal information was wrongfully accessed through the Law Enforcement Automated Data System, or LEADS, and Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway program, also known as OLEG, the chief said.

According to Pomesky, McDowell said she received an email notification on or about Aug. 4 that her personal data was accessed by someone in the Massillon area. A police investigation into the matter proved that her complaint was false, the chief said.

"A civilian wouldn't (typically) receive an (email) alert such as this," Pomesky said.

The LEADS and OLEG systems are used by police to access an individual's warrant information, driving status and criminal history when pulled over by officers during traffic stops.

Pomesky said the two charges were filed against McDowell earlier this week, and she was taken into police custody by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

McDowell is slated for an initial hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 19 in Massillon Municipal Court.

Training Marbles was hired by Perry trustees in July for $6,000 for the project.

A cellphone message left Friday afternoon for McDowell was not immediately returned.

A phone message left with Trustee Ralph DeChiara Jr. was also not immediately returned.

