Official ID suspect in woman's fatal stabbing at Chelsea apartment

Associated Press

After her husband died last year, she wrote a children’s book on grief. Kouri Richins was arrested on Monday in Utah and is accused in charging documents of poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl at their home in Kamas, a small mountain town near Park City. Prosecutors allege that Richins called authorities in the middle of the night in March 2022 to report that her husband, Eric Richins, was “cold to the touch.”