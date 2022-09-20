Official jailed in Las Vegas journalist killing due in court

KEN RITTER
·4 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A local elected official is due to face a judge on a murder charge Tuesday in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct.

Robert Richard Telles, the Clark County public administrator, has remained jailed without bail since his Sept. 7 arrest in the Sept. 2 slaying of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal staff writer Jeff German.

A criminal complaint accuses Telles of “lying in wait” for German, 69, who prosecutors say was stabbed seven times. German lived alone, and his body was found the following day. The Clark County coroner ruled his death was a homicide.

Telles, 45, was arrested after police asked for help during the Labor Day weekend to identify a person seen wearing an orange work shirt and a wide-brim straw hat toting a shoulder bag and walking toward German’s home the morning of Sept. 2. Police also released images of a distinctive SUV seen near German’s home, driven by a person wearing an orange shirt.

A Review-Journal photographer snapped photos Sept. 6 of Telles washing the same type of vehicle in his driveway.

Police said Telles shut off his cellphone and waited in a vehicle outside German’s home until the attack. It was characterized as a planned response to articles that German wrote about “turmoil and internal dissension” in the county office that handles assets of people who die without a will or family contacts.

Telles lost his primary bid for reelection in June after articles in May aired claims of administrative bullying, favoritism and Telles’ relationship with a subordinate staffer. County lawmakers appointed a consultant to address complaints about leadership in his office.

German was widely respected for his tenacity, and his colleagues said he was working on follow-up reports about Telles and the public administrator’s office when he died.

“The published articles ... ruined (Telles’) political career, likely his marriage, and this was him lashing out at the cause,” Chief Deputy Clark County District Attorney Richard Scow told a judge on Sept. 8.

That judge, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham, called the police report detailing the attack “chilling” and said it described German “fighting for his life.” She spoke of apparent defense wounds on German’s arms and said DNA believed to be from Telles was found under German’s fingernails.

Police said a search warrant turned up items at Telles’ home including blood-stained shoes and a straw hat that had been cut into pieces. Authorities said they did not immediately find the weapon used to kill German.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican running for governor in November, said investigators also obtained security video that might show the attack.

The Nevada Press Association has announced that German will be inducted this Saturday into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame.

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the rival Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter covering courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

Telles grew up in El Paso, Texas, and lived in Colorado before moving to Las Vegas. He worked as a heating and air conditioning technician and graduated in 2014 from law school at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He practiced probate and estate law before he was elected public administrator in 2018, replacing a three-term predecessor.

The Review-Journal reported that in El Paso, Telles' late grandfather, Richard Telles, served as city clerk, school board trustee and county commissioner. A grand-uncle, Raymond L. Telles Jr., was the city’s first Mexican-American mayor and was appointed by President John F. Kennedy as ambassador to Costa Rica and by President Lyndon B. Johnson as chairman of the U.S.-Mexican Border Commission.

Telles’ father, Raymond R. Telles, was elected to two terms on the El Paso City Council but lost a bid for mayor. He later gave up his law license and avoided prison after pleading guilty in a federal conspiracy and wire fraud case.

Court and police records show that Robert Telles was arrested in Las Vegas in February 2020 after his wife called 911. He was accused of grabbing her in a “‘bear-hug’ position” and of resisting efforts by two police officers to handcuff him. During his arrest, Telles was recorded on police body-worn cameras acknowledging that he had been drinking alcohol and repeatedly identifying himself as a public official.

The case was dismissed and closed in March 2021 after Telles paid a $418 fine, attended counseling and stayed out of trouble.

His term in office expires Dec. 31, but Clark County officials said he is suspended and has been banned from county offices or property pending a review of his position as an elected official.

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect at large after stabbing at Panorama City hospital

    Officers were called at 6:41 p.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found one victim with stab wounds, said Officer Annie Hernandez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

  • Zoe Backstedt wins junior women’s time trial at Road World Championships

    The 17-year-old now holds the junior women’s world titles in cyclocross, road race, time trial and Madison.

  • D-Wave Quantum Demonstrates Large-Scale Coherence

    D-Wave Quantum Demonstrates Large-Scale Coherence

  • Is it a Good Choice to Invest in Welltower (WELL)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Income Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Baron Real Estate Income Fund (the “Fund”) declined 18.43% (Institutional Shares) in the second quarter of 2022, modestly underperforming its primary benchmark, the MSCI US REIT Index (the […]

  • Nationals vs. Braves Highlights

    Riley, Rosario, Wright lead Braves in 5-2 win

  • Kentucky school shooter seeks parole in high-stakes hearing

    A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman on Dec. 1, 1997, when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. School shootings were not yet a depressing part of the national consciousness, and Carneal was given the maximum sentence possible at the time for someone his age — life in prison but with the possibility of parole.

  • Adnan Syed's murder conviction vacated; prosecutors could seek new trial

    A judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed, the subject of 2014's wildly popular podcast "Serial," after prosecutors requested that his 2000 murder conviction be vacated. The dramatic turn came in a Baltimore courtroom after new evidence was uncovered by prosecutors. Syed, who is now 41, has been serving a life sentence for the past 23 years -- more than half his life -- since his arrest in 1999.

  • 'Dancing With the Stars\: Charli D’Amelio and Pro Mark Ballas on Topping Leaderboard on Night 1

    Backstage at "Dancing With the Stars," TikTok and Hulu series star Charli D'Amelio and professional ballroom dancer Mark Ballas talk about hitting the top of the leaderboard on night 1 of the competition.

  • ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5 Shows Why Weddings Should Be Banned in Westeros

    A nuptials takes a sharp, bloody turn. Sound familiar?

  • Sixers star James Harden in attendance for Eagles home opener

    Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is in attendance for the home opener for the Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Judge overturns the murder conviction of Serial subject Adnan Syed

    After serving more than 20 years in prison, Adnan Syed has been released and a judge in Baltimore has overturned his conviction for the murder of former girlfriend and high school classmate He Min Lee. Syed and his case were the subject of the first season of Serial in 2014, one of the first truly mainstream podcasts and an undeniably huge factor in the current popularity of true crime stories. The podcast, initially a spin-off of This American Life and hosted by journalist Sara Koenig, tried to

  • Jimmy Kimmel Tears Into Trump’s Terrifying QAnon Rally

    ABCDonald Trump has gone full QAnon and Jimmy Kimmel has some concerns.On Monday night, the late-night host showed footage from the former president’s most recent rally in Youngstown, Ohio over the weekend at which supporters could be seen raising their index fingers to apparently represent the QAnon slogan, “Where we go one, we go all.”“All these people are reacting to what sounds like a QAnon song Trump’s people played at the rally,” Kimmel explained. “They’re holding a single finger up that m

  • Taiwan President 'proud' of its efforts helping Ukraine

    STORY: Ukraine's plight has won broad sympathy in Taiwan, where many see parallels between Ukraine's situation and the threat Taipei's government says it faces from China, which views the island as its own territory.Taiwan has donated more than $30 million for humanitarian relief, mostly raised from the public, and joined in Western-led sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February. Moscow calls its actions "a special military operation"."As we watched the carnage of the Russian invasion, Taiwan is proud to play a role in the effort to assist the Ukrainians in their struggle to defend their country and freedom. We must continue with our efforts," Tsai said in remarks pre-recorded from her office and played at the Concordia Summit on Monday.Taiwan has been confronted by increasingly aggressive threats from China, she added."We have to educate ourselves on the authoritarian playbook, and understand that Taiwan's democracy will not be the only thing the PRC seeks to extinguish," Tsai said, referring to the People's Republic of China."Securing Taiwan's democracy is imperative in securing freedom and human rights for our collective future."The Concordia Summit takes place at the same time as the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

  • ‘Some twisted logic about valuation multiples’: Stock-market investors appear complacent as rates rise, warns Morgan Stanley

    The stock market has been complacent in the face of rising real yields and expectations for a higher terminal value for the federal-funds rate, moves seen in the bond market following hotter than-anticipated inflation in August, warns Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management division.

  • A'ja Wilson called on everyone to 'take 4 shots' before Las Vegas' WNBA championship parade

    WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray tried to wrestle the microphone away from the 26-year-old superstar as she called on Usher to attend the celebrations.

  • Iran raises possibility of meeting at U.N. assembly to revive nuclear deal

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran does not rule out the possibility of a meeting on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday. Months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States have foundered over several issues including Tehran's insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency close its investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the pact is revived, and a U.S. guarantee that it would not walk out of any nuclear agreement again.

  • Trump’s Social Media Company Is Trying to Hide Its Struggles From the Public

    Truth Social isn't giving users a full picture of its engagement metrics

  • Ad spending shows Dems hinging midterm hopes on abortion

    Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights, underscoring how central the message is to the party in the final weeks before the November midterm elections. With the most intense period of campaigning only just beginning, Democrats have already invested more than an estimated $124 million this year in television advertising referencing abortion. The estimated spending figures, based on an Associated Press analysis of data provided by the nonpartisan research firm AdImpact, reveal the extent to which Democrats are betting their majorities in Congress and key governorships on one issue.

  • Criminal Charges Dropped Against Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Star Mary M. Cosby

    "Truth will always stand," said Mary M. Cosby, who was facing misdemeanor charges of unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

  • Judge declines to immediately reinstate state attorney DeSantis removed, wants trial

    A federal judge hearing the case of Hillsborough County’s ousted state attorney appears to favor a speedy trial over immediately reinstating Andrew Warren to decide the issue “once and for all.”