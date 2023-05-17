It's official — Elizabeth Holmes has been ordered to report to prison on May 30 to begin her 11-year sentence

Convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is now scheduled to report to prison May 30 to begin serving her more than 11-year sentence. Philip Pacheco/Getty Images

It's official: Elizabeth Holmes has a new prison reporting date.

The disgraced Theranos founder must head to prison on May 30 to begin serving her more than 11-year sentence, a judge ordered Wednesday.

Holmes was convicted on four of 11 counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022 following a monthslong trial.

On Tuesday, Holmes lost her latest bid to remain free while she appeals her conviction. She was originally scheduled to report to prison on April 27 but was able to delay the start of her sentence.

After losing her bid Tuesday, Holmes requested two more weeks of freedom before beginning to serve her time.

"Ms. Holmes is preparing to report to the Bureau of Prisons," her lawyers said in a new filing Wednesday. "These preparations include out-of-state travel to her Bureau of Prisons facility and medical and child-care arrangements in anticipation of beginning her 135-month sentence. In order for Ms. Holmes to get all of these affairs in order, she respectfully requests that the Court set a new reporting date two weeks from the order, May 30, 2023."

The judge in her case, Judge Edward J. Davila, signed off on the requested date, ordering that Holmes report to prison no later than 2 p.m. on May 30. Davila previously recommended that Holmes serve her sentence in a minimum-security facility in Bryan, Texas, about 100 miles from Houston, where she grew up.

Holmes' co-defendant — Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who is her ex-boyfriend and Theranos' former COO and president — reported to prison on April 20 to begin his nearly 13-year sentence. He was convicted in July on all 12 charges brought against him.

Besides their prison sentences, Holmes and Balwani have also been ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to victims of their fraud and conspiracy at Theranos. Included among them are media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who will get back the full $125 million he invested in Theranos, and Walgreens, which will get $40 million related to a deal the company had with Theranos to open testing centers in Walgreens stores.

