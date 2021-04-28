Official: Mexico to begin bottling Sputnik V vaccine

  • FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, a medical worker holds up a vial of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, as the city health department conducts a mass vaccination campaign for Mexicans over age 60, at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. Mexico will begin bottling and packaging the Russian vaccine, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday, April 28, 2021, during a visit to Russia. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard enter a hall during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is on a working visit to Moscow. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard shake hands at the press conference after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is on a working visit to Moscow. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard attends a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is on a working visit to Moscow. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)
  • A couple of youths wait for the start of a movie, in an almost empty movie house with most of the seating blocked with yellow tape that reads in Spanish "Prohibited," to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, in Mexico City, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Mexico

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, a medical worker holds up a vial of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, as the city health department conducts a mass vaccination campaign for Mexicans over age 60, at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. Mexico will begin bottling and packaging the Russian vaccine, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday, April 28, 2021, during a visit to Russia. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico will begin bottling and packaging the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday, two days after Brazil refused to approve the shot.

Mexico has already received more than 1 million doses of Sputnik V in recent months. Ebrard said the state-owned company Birmex is working with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to prepare the bottling operations.

The announcement came after Brazil’s health regulator cited safety concerns while rejecting several states’ requests to import almost 30 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, prompting criticism from the Russian government.

During a visit to Russia, Ebrard brushed off criticism of the vaccine as “propaganda.”

“Mexico did not fall into the propaganda game against Sputnik V,” Ebrard said. “The evidence that we have from what the Health Department told me before this trip is that the million doses administered in Mexico have very good results.”

The five-person board of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency unanimously decided late Monday that consistent and trustworthy data required was lacking for approval of the requests from 10 states, according to a statement.

The agency, known as Anvisa, said there were faults in all clinical studies of the vaccine’s development, as well as absent or insufficient data.

The agency statement said that analysis indicated the adenovirus on which the vaccine is based has the capacity to replicate, which could cause sickness or death, particularly among those with low immunity or respiratory problems. The Russian fund overseeing the vaccine’s marketing globally denied the claim.

The timing of Wednesday's announcement appeared to put Mexico in the middle of a growing information war over the Sputnik vaccine.

A European Union agency said in a report Wednesday that Russia has launched a major campaign using ministries, companies and pro-Kremlin media to promote the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and spread fake news that the West and the European Union are trying to undermine the shot.

The report, which was compiled by the strategic communications branch of the EU’s external action service — essentially the 27-nation bloc’s foreign ministry — said that part of the campaign is to sow distrust in the European Medicines Agency, which also has not approved the Sputnik shot.

Mexico has already been bottling the Chinese-developed CanSino vaccine, as well Argentine-made AstraZeneca vaccine, as part of Mexico’s efforts to obtain more shots.

But Mexican labs have not exactly been stars at the process, known as “fill and finish.”

On Wednesday, Argentina's Health Minister asked AstraZeneca Argentina for information on when the first doses of bulk vaccine shipped to Mexico for fill and finish would arrive.

Last week, Hugo Sigman, an executive of the Argentine manufacturer Grupo Insud, said delays in getting the doses were because the bottling plant in Mexico had difficulties in obtaining needed raw material due to “high global demand.” Glass vials and other supplies have been in short supply.

Ebrard said there had been delays “for various reasons” in bottling the AstraZeneca doses in Mexico, but said “they are being resolved” and that the Mexican plant should start delivering the vaccine in May.

In addition to Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and CanSino, Mexico has been using the Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines.

The country has received 16.6 million doses and given some 12 million shots, equivalent to a single dose for about 9.4% of the population. Mexico has vaccinated many of its senior citizens and plans to begin vaccinating people between the ages of 50 and 59 in May.

There have been over 215,500 test-confirmed deaths related to COVID-19, but Mexico does so little testing that many people die without having been tested.

A preliminary government review of death certificates suggested excess deaths attributable to COVID-19 reached 316,344 by the start of March. There have been 29,395 test-confirmed deaths since then, for a total of 345,739.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Sputnik V developers reject Brazil's criticisms

    Russian developers of Sputnik V rejected Brazil's criticisms of the COVID-19 shot, saying on Tuesday that its refusal to approve the vaccine for use was not justified on scientific grounds. The board of Brazil's health regulator Anvisa voted unanimously not to approve COVID-19 after technical staff warned of flaws in its development along with incomplete data regarding the vaccine's safety and efficacy. State governors in Brazil had earlier asked permission to use Sputnik V as they battle a deadly second wave of the virus.

  • Kazakhstan rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine

    Kazakhstan on Tuesday launched its own, domestically-developed vaccine for mass inoculations against COVID-19, starting with popular locations such as shopping malls. Almost a million people in the former Soviet republic of 19 million have already received the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine that Kazakhstan both imports and produces domestically. The Central Asian republic's sovereign wealth fund has also ordered a million doses of Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccine.

  • Turkey signs deal for 50 million Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines - minister

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey has signed a deal for 50 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine that will start arriving next month and should help address a short-term fall in supply, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday. Vaccines will be scarce in the upcoming two months, Koca said, but the shortfall should in time be overcome with the new procurements and ultimately by production in Turkey. "We are at the last stage for Sputnik V vaccine emergency use authorisation," Koca said in a televised speech.

  • Mexico plays down Sputnik vaccine delays after domestic production deal

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Wednesday played down delays in shipments of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine during a trip to Moscow where he worked out a deal to produce the shot domestically to speed up its rollout. Mexico has relied heavily on foreign vaccines, including Sputnik, to supplement its slow vaccination campaign, but delays have hampered efforts to cover its population of 126 million. "Virtually all companies have had delays," Ebrard said in audio comments shared by his ministry.

  • U.S. arrests alleged 'Bitcoin Fog' money launderer

    U.S. officials on Tuesday arrested Roman Sterlingov, the alleged principal operator of cryptocurrency money laundering website Bitcoin Fog, according to a federal court filing. Sterlingov, a citizen of Russia and Sweden, was detained in Los Angeles on money-laundering related charges. Bitcoin Fog, launched in 2011, is one of the original Bitcoin "tumbler" or "mixer" services designed to help users anonymize cryptocurrencies payments, especially on so-called darknet online markets that trafficked in drugs and other illegal products, according to a legal statement accompanying the criminal complaint by Internal Revenue Service special agent Devon Beckett.

  • Protesters arrested in North Carolina after curfew

    Many were angered by the city’s newly-imposed curfew, saying it’s unnecessary since the protests against the shooting death of Andrew Brown had so far been peaceful.Lawyers for the family of a Black man gunned down by sheriff's deputies last week in North Carolina said a private autopsy showed he died from a "kill shot" to the back of his head, and the FBI on Tuesday opened a civil rights probe of the shooting.Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was struck by four bullets to his right arm before the fatal shot penetrated the rear of his skull as he tried to drive away, attorneys for his relatives told a news conference in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community near the Virginia border where last Wednesday's shooting took place.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Visa Inc 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Have you ever thought about what your returns would equal if you invested $1,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE: V) ten years ago? Visa Inc. is an American financial services company based in Foster City, California. Visa allows electronic funds transactions all over the world, most notably through Visa-branded credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards. Visa delivers Visa-branded payment options to banking firms, which they use to sell credit and debit card services to their clients. Most Visa transactions around the world are handled by the company's directly run platform called VisaNet. Visa is the world's second-largest credit card company and one of the most profitable corporations in the world. On October 11, 2006, Visa announced that many of their subsidiaries would be merging to form Visa Inc., a publicly traded corporation. Visa is currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "V." Digital payments are now a possibility for customers, companies, and banks thanks to Visa’s technological advancements. Visa helps to assist individuals, companies, and governments in safely moving currency, regardless of the form or scale of transaction. Their mission is to provide the most stable payment network, allowing individuals, enterprises, and economies to prosper. If you'd invested 1,000 in Visa Inc. (V) on April 27, 2011, today the investment would be worth $1,431.24 with an annual rate of return of 19.61%. This would have been a total increase of 43.12% and you would have made a total profit of $431.24. Visa Inc Is expected to rise due to strong FQ2 2021 results, because their revenues and earnings are exceeding stock market expectations. If Visa Inc can build upon this momentum their stock will continue to be an enticing investment on the market. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week 4/26Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs 4/23© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Latest: Philippines extends virus lockdown to mid-May

    The Philippines is extending an already monthlong lockdown by two weeks as the country’s worst coronavirus infection spike starts to ease but remains alarming. Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines soared past 1 million Monday, with deaths now at more than 17,000, the second highest in Southeast Asia.

  • English official says she is hopeful COVID vaccine protection will not wane quickly

    LONDON (Reuters) -COVID-19 booster shots might be needed to protect against new variants but might not be necessary to sustain immunity as high protection offered by current vaccines looks unlikely to wane quickly, an English health official said. British officials have been planning for the possibility of a booster campaign later in the year after targeting initial protection for the whole adult population by the summer, with almost 34 million people having already received a first shot. As the duration of immunity is studied, Pfizer and the United States have both highlighted that annual shots might be needed, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has likened COVID boosters to flu shots.

  • Russian minister: US-Russia ties worse than during Cold War

    Russia's top diplomat said Wednesday that relations with the United States are now even worse than during Cold War times because of a lack of mutual respect. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow stands ready to normalize ties with Washington but that the U.S. should stop posturing like a “sovereign” while rallying its allies against Russia and China. Lavrov said if the U.S. shuns a mutually respectful dialogue on the basis of a balance of interests, “we would live in conditions of a Cold War or worse."

  • Biden Pushes Gun Control, Massive Spending Plan in Subdued Address to Congress

    President Biden struck a subdued tone in his first address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, gently pushing the assembled lawmakers and viewers at home to unite behind his aggressive spending agenda. The low-key address touted the administration’s accomplishments on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy and also called on Republicans to reach across the aisle and compromise with Democrats to pass his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and his newly introduced $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan.” “Investments in jobs and infrastructure like the ones we’re talking about have often had bipartisan support,” Biden said. “Vice President Harris and I meet regularly in the Oval Office with Democrats and Republicans to discuss the American Jobs Plan,” Biden said of his $2.3 trillion proposal. He said that he applauds the Republican senators who recently put forth a $568 billion counterproposal to Biden’s plan. “So, let’s get to work,” Biden said. “We welcome ideas. But, the rest of the world isn’t waiting for us. Doing nothing is not an option.” He later called out Senate Republicans for stalling progress on gun control, saying lax gun laws have led to “daily bloodshed.” “Look, I don’t want to become confrontational but we need more Senate Republicans to join the overwhelming majority of their Democratic colleagues and close loopholes and require background checks to purchase a gun,” Biden said during his first address before a joint session of Congress. “And we need a ban on assault weapons and high—capacity magazines again.” The president also used the speech to present his new American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion bill focused on health care, child care, and education. The bill includes $400 billion to extend the existing child tax credit to 2025, $225 billion in childcare subsidies, $225 billion for a national paid family leave program and $200 billion for universal preschool, among other provisions. The plan also includes an expansion of unemployment insurance programs; Senate Democrats have called for states to offer half a year of benefits at 75 percent of a worker’s former pay and to provide benefits to part-time employees and those who leave their jobs with good cause. Additionally, the measure would see an additional $85 million put toward Pell Grants for low-income students seeking undergraduate degrees and $9 billion to train and diversify American teachers. The proposal would also provide two years of free community college to all Americans. To pay for the sweeping plan, Biden has proposed raising the top marginal income tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent and nearly doubling the capital gains rate for individuals making more than $1 million a year. Additionally, to fund the American Jobs Plan, Biden has proposed hiking the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent and negotiating a global minimum tax rate for multinational corporations. During his speech on Wednesday, Biden said he has “made clear that we can do it without increasing deficits.” “I will not impose any tax increases on people making less than $400,000 a year,” he said. “It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans to pay their fair share.” However, Biden may struggle to find support from Republicans for both of his massive proposals as GOP lawmakers have been unsupportive of any tax increases and have been critical of the size of Biden’s infrastructure proposal, which they argue includes a number of measures that do not qualify as infrastructure. Biden on Wednesday also claimed he had rescued “a nation in crisis.” “One hundred days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis,” Biden said. “The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” “Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again,” he said. He noted that the administration had exceeded his promise of delivering 100 million COVID vaccinations in 100 days, saying it will have provided over 220 million shots in that time. Every American over the age of 16 is now eligible for the vaccine, he added, saying that 90 percent of people in the U.S. now live within 5 miles of a vaccination site. However, he said there is “still more work to do to beat this virus.” “We can’t let our guard down now,” he added. The president went on to discuss immigration reform as the U.S.-Mexico border faces a record-breaking surge of migrants, with more than 170,000 people apprehended crossing the border illegally in March, a 15-year record. “On day one of my Presidency, I kept my commitment and I sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress,” Biden said. “If you believe we need a secure border – pass it. If you believe in a pathway to citizenship – pass it. If you actually want to solve the problem – I have sent you a bill, now pass it.” Biden advocated for the wide-ranging George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would create a national police misconduct registry and require all federal, state and local law enforcement to submit reports about complaints and discipline. It also bans federal officers from using chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases and would end qualified immunity for officers, a provision that has struggled to receive GOP support. “We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of black America,” Biden said. “Now is our opportunity to make real progress.” He called on Congress to come together to “root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system” and to enact the George Floyd act. “I know the Republicans have their own ideas and are engaged in productive discussions with Democrats. We need to work together to find a consensus,” he said, adding that he hopes to see the act passed before the first anniversary of Floyd’s death next month. The president spoke before a smaller audience than would typically be present for a joint session, as only invited members of Congress will be permitted to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the House sergeant-at-arms. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who gave members of both parties an equal number of tickets, noted that the address “went from 1,600 people to 200 people,” adding that it is “a different dynamic, but it has its own worth.” Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) delivered the GOP rebuttal to the president’s speech on Wednesday night.

  • Russian vaccines sent to Slovakia on hold for at least a month

    Doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine sent to Slovakia in March will have to be kept in storage for at least another month, after Moscow asked for some doses to be sent back for testing, Slovakia's health ministry said on Wednesday. Slovakia received the 200,000 doses at the beginning of last month, part of what was intended to be a deal for 2 million doses that caused a political storm which led the prime minister to resign.

  • Next-gen intercontinental ballistic missile interceptor estimated cost? Nearly $18B

    The Pentagon's independent cost assessment for the Next-Generation Interceptor comes in just under $18 billion.

  • Oprah Winfrey examines how old traumas affect people later in life and what can be done about it

    Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce Perry talk to "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil about their new book, "What Happened To You?" The book examines how old traumas affect people later in life and what can be done about it.

  • Europe's vaccine rollout is picking up pace, but it's an uneven process

    After a painfully slow start, beset by supply shortages and a lack of flexibility, Europe is finally beginning to catch up with the UK in its vaccine rollouts. That has raised the prospects of summer holidays on the Continent for millions this year. While increased supplies have created a broad upswing in vaccinations, it masks a varied picture across Europe. Some countries are racing ahead by embracing outside help and others are lagging far behind. Europe’s biggest countries, and most popular tourist destinations, have all succeeded in accelerating their vaccine rollouts this month. Spain, in particular, has managed to vault from laggard to front runner. In the last fortnight, it has been vaccinating around 0.6 per cent of the population each day, or about 18 per cent per month. It means that Spain is on track to hit the Government’s ambitious target of giving two doses to 70 per cent of its adult population by the end of August. That success has led the Spanish government to announce this week that it intends to allow foreign tourists with a digital health certificate – proving vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from the virus – from June.

  • Column: Water created California and the West. Will drought finish them off?

    The drought isn't going away, and it will drastically alter California and the West.

  • EU demands immediate access to UK-made vaccines in AstraZeneca legal battle

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union lawyers on Wednesday demanded AstraZeneca immediately deliver COVID-19 vaccines from its factories in Britain, in a move that risks reigniting a spat with London over scarce vaccine supplies. The call came in the opening hearing of the European Commission's legal case in Brussels against the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker over supply delays. AstraZeneca has missed delivery targets to both Britain and the EU, delaying the bloc's immunisation campaign in particular, and stoking tensions between London and Brussels.

  • AP analysis: The expected COVID baby boom may be a baby bust

    When most of the U.S. went into lockdown over a year ago, some speculated that confining couples to their homes — with little to entertain them beyond Netflix — would lead to a lot of baby-making. Births have fallen dramatically in many states during the coronavirus outbreak, according to an Associated Press analysis of preliminary data from half the country. The COVID-19 baby boom appears to be a baby bust.

  • Why Novavax is the "dark-horse" COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax's shot could become the next coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. arsenal, potentially jumping ahead of AstraZeneca in the line for U.S. authorization, Politico reports.Why it matters: The vaccine proved to be just as effective as Pfizer and Moderna's mRNA vaccines in a U.K. clinical trial, and could become a crucial tool in the global vaccination effort. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: Novavax has never brought a product to market before, and began last-state clinical trials months after some of the other candidates.But AstraZeneca's rollout has been plagued by a series of public relations mishaps, and it — along with Johnson & Johnson's shot — has been linked to rare but serious blood clots. J&J is also facing production concerns in the U.S.By the numbers: Novavax has committed to provide 100 million doses of its shot to the U.S. later this year, and has promised to provide 1.1 billion doses to low- and middle-income countries.The U.S. probably doesn't need any more vaccines. But the rest of the world does. What we're watching: Whether the company can ramp up manufacturing enough to meet its ambitious goals."If that [would] face a challenge, it would be a big setback for COVAX in terms of delivering doses in 2021," Mesfin Teklu Tessema, senior director at the International Rescue Committee and a member of a civil society working group for COVAX, told Politico.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 8 Easy Ways to Stop Weight Gain, According to Health Experts

    Here are a few expert-approved ways to help.