Official: Pakistan security forces kill 2 militants in south

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani counterterrorism police and secret service officials raided a militant hideout Saturday, killing two militants accused of involvement in attacks on security forces, an official said.

Shahid Solangi, a counterterrorism officer, said the early morning raid took place in the Patni area of the city of Sukkur in southern Sindh province. He said the militants attempted to escape and opened fire on officers, triggering a shootout. Solangi said two militants belonging to the Noor-e-Islam group of the Pakistani Taliban were killed.

Solangi said the slain militants were involved in attacks on police and security forces in South Waziristan and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the northwest. He said the two men entered Sindh province in recent days and had been under surveillance of security agencies.

Pakistani militants have in recent months stepped up attacks on security forces in the former tribal regions in northwest and southwestern Baluchistan province, raising concerns that insurgents are regrouping in various parts of the country.

