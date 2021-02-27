Official: Pakistan security forces kill 2 militants in south

Carmudi

While everyone else is jacking up the prices of their vehicle offerings due to the Safeguard Republic Act 8800 (also known as the Safeguard Measures Act), the local distributor for Maxus will be slashing as much as P50,000 on the T60 pick-up. Up until March 31, Maxus Philippines is offering a discount on all variants, putting the T60 Pro 4x2 MT at P948,000, T60 Pro 4x2 AT at P1.028 million and the T60 Elite 4x4 AT at P1.278 million—which is its introductory price following the launch last year (considered to be one of the last on-site events prior to the pandemic). The Maxus T60—based on the seat time we had on the Maxus T60 4x4—is ready to be compete with the big boys from Japan ((Toyota Hilux, Nissan Navara, Isuzu D-Max), the US (Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado), as well as the lone entry from Korea (Ssangyong Musso). Powered by a 2.8-liter turbo diesel engine with Variable Geometry Turbocharger and Drive Mode Select, the Maxus T60 can provide 150 horsepower and 360 Nm torque. Mated to a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, it is giving the engine, its driver and other occupants less stress. The 3,155-millimeter wheelbase gives the occupants ample legroom while the 800-mm wading capability makes a good workhorse even outside the paved roads. While designed as a utilitarian workhorse, the Maxus T60 does not lack the technology as it is also fitted automatic headlights (LED headlights with daytime running lights is available for the 4x4 kind), rain-sensing wipers, front and rear fog lamps and electric outside rearview mirror. Further, it is also equipped with creature comforts like the touchscreen monitor, cruise control, multifunction steering wheel, and keyless entry system. Additional amenities such as leather seats, power driver seat, push start button, 10-inch touchscreen with six-speaker infotainment system, and auto air-conditioning await T60 Elite 4x4 buyers. Customers can also choose from Agate Red, Lava Gray, Blanc White (for the T60 4x2 Pro), Olive Green, Aurora Silver (for the T60 4x4 Elite), and Obsidian Black on the two variants. Just like every Maxus vehicle in the country, the Maxus T60 is covered with a five-year warranty (or 100,000 kilometers, whichever comes first) and a periodic maintenance service (PMS) interval schedule of the first 5,000 kilometers and every succeeding 15,000 kilometers (or once a year, whichever comes first). Aside from that, it also has Maxus Philippines also offers a 24/7 Emergency Roadside Assistance (ERA). Last month, Geely, under Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP), as well as Legado Motors, Inc. (LMI), the sole distributor for GAC Motor in the country, announced that they will implement a price increase across all models, in line with the following the Customs Memorandum Order that instructs additional duties on imported vehicles. Photos from Maxus Philippines Also read: Maxus to add T60 pick-up to PH lineup Maxus PH offers low down payment for T60, V80 this November Maxus vehicles now on Lazada