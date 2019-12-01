Official: President Trump's "Diplomatic Persistence" Has Let to Sharp Declines in Illegal Migrants

The president’s “diplomatic persistence” has deterred illegal migrants and led to a sharp decline in unlawful border crossings, a top U.S. immigration official said Wednesday in an interview with The Daily Signal.

“Previous administrations were unwilling to push as President Trump has,” said Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“In 2018, when it seemed we were getting nowhere with the Mexican government, the president had enough, so he used the tools at his disposal in tariffs, withheld aid, visa blockers. There was a sea change from Mexico,” Cuccinelli said.

Chief among the tools, Cuccinelli said, is the Migrant Protection Protocols, a program that requires asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while their case is being adjudicated.

The program required about 60,000 immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. who crossed the border illegally or lacked documentation to wait in Mexico, where that nation’s government provides humanitarian conditions during their stay.

Since May, illegal crossings of the southern border dropped by 70%.

The government of Mexico has done more than Congress to help Trump address the southern border crisis, Cuccinelli told The Daily Signal.

“Previous presidents, Republican and Democrat, wouldn’t lay a glove on Mexico. Part of the president’s success is that Mexico believed he would do it, because he did do it,” Cuccinelli said. “So we have cooperation from Mexico that in the past we have not gotten.”

For five months, Cuccinelli, a former Virginia attorney general, has been the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security. Earlier this month, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf named him to the department’s No. 2 slot.

The new “remain in Mexico” program falls under a 1996 statute, the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act. The Trump administration applied the law to create what is officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols.

Section 235 of the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 also says that the federal government “may return the alien to that territory pending a [removal] proceeding.”

