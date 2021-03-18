Official probing spa shooting appeared to promote racist shirt

Sophie Lewis
·3 min read

Less than a day after eight people were shot and killed at Atlanta-area spas — 6 of them Asian women — a Georgia official told reporters the mass shooting suspect was having a "bad day."  Now that official is drawing scrutiny for Facebook posts appearing to belong to him that promoted a T-shirt with racist language about China and COVID-19.

"He was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope. Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did," Cherokee County sheriff's office Director of Communications Jay Baker said Wednesday during a news briefing, while explaining the alleged motives of 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, currently in custody for the Tuesday night shooting rampage. 

Officials said the shootings "did not appear" to be racially motivated, amid rising nationwide concern about violence targeting Asian American and Pacific Islanders. A study released last week revealed that hate crimes against Asian Americans surged roughly 150% in 2020, disproportionately affecting women. 

Officials, however, said the suspect has sex addiction issues, targeting the spas to "take out that temptation." 

"All of us have experienced bad days. But we don't go to three Asian businesses and shoot up Asian employees," California Representative Ted Lieu tweeted following the news conference. He urged the FBI to conduct an independent investigation. 

Just hours after the briefing, internet sleuths uncovered Baker's apparent Facebook posts from April 2020, which appear to show him purchasing and promoting a t-shirt that called COVID-19 an "IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA." 

Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ

— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021

"Love my shirt! Get yours while they last," one post reads. The shirt appears to echo former President Donald Trump's characterization of COVID-19 as the "China Virus" and "Kung Flu."  

At the time of the posts, Asian Americans were already voicing fears of an increase in crime against the community due to the racist rhetoric surrounding the pandemic.  

According to The Associated Press, the account for "Jay Baker," which was deleted Wednesday night, featured several photos of Cherokee County sheriff's Captain Jay Baker going back months, including one in which he is in uniform outside the sheriff's office. 

The posts surfaced as many in the Asian American community expressed concern that the shooting is not being treated as a hate crime. Countless members of the community have said the department does not appear to be able to conduct a fair investigation. 

"To see this post is both disturbing and outrageous. It speaks to the structural racism that we're all up against," Vincent Pan, co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action, a civil rights organization working to address anti-Asian hate crimes, told AP. "Coupled with the comments coming out of the news conference, it does not give community members confidence that our experiences and the pain and the suffering that we're feeling are being taken seriously, at least by this particular person."

Baker and the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment. 

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the first South Asian American woman to be elected to that office, said she and President Biden "grieve for the loss" following the mass shooting.  

"I do want to say to our Asian American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people," she said.

Just four days before the attacks, Mr. Biden condemned the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans in his first prime-time address to the nation.

"Too often, we've turned against one another," he said. "Vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans, who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated." 

"It's wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop."

Let the madness begin: NCAA tournament arrives following year layoff

As teachers return to classrooms, COVID-19 vaccines not always included

Mexican church, school cares for migrants waiting to request asylum in U.S.

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 crisis: Vaccine conspiracy theories, hoaxes in Spanish targeting Hispanic community breed fear, hesitancy

    COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on social media is contributing to low vaccination rates in Hispanic communities hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • "Wonder Woman" joins high-tech fight against domestic violence

    Actress Gal Gadot joins U.S. and Israeli U.N. delegations, and Google, in a call for new weapons against "devastatingly pervasive" violence against women.

  • Elderly Asian woman turns tables on alleged attacker

    The 76-year-old says the attack in San Francisco was totally unprovoked. She hit back, sending the man to the hospital on a stretcher, his face bloodied.

  • Authorities investigate motive of GA spa shootings

    A 21-year-old Georgia man is facing murder and assault charges after the fatal shootings of eight people at Atlanta-area spas.Six of the victims were Asian, but police said race may not have been his motive. Captain Jay Baker / Cherokee County Sheriff's Office: "He claims it was not racially motivated. He has an issue what he claims to be a sex addiction and see these locations as something that allows him to go to these places and it is a temptation for him that he wants to eliminate.”Still, Tuesday's killings intensified fears among Asian-Americans, who have experienced increased attacks since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago. The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, was charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault, according to law enforcement officials in Atlanta and Cherokee County.His mug shot, released by authorities, showed a white man with a long, brown beard."Just pray for my family."The mother of Delaina Ashley Yaun, one of the victims, said she left behind a daughter and son. Reports said Yaun was at the spa for a massage. "Pray that we can get through this. This is the hardest thing I've ever, ever in my whole life. had to deal with. I'm not sure I can. I'm not sure I can do this, it's hard. She was my best friend, my daughter."Officials said the suspect indicated he may have frequented the spas where Tuesday's violence occurred, adding that Long was heading to Florida when he was apprehended, perhaps to carry out further shootings.U.S. authorities were trying to determine whether the attacks were inspired by an anti-immigrant or anti-Asian motivation or some personal grievance.U.S. President Joe Biden acknowledged the concerns of Asian Americans following the shootings but said he will wait for the FBI's investigation about the motive of the shooter.

  • People are pushing back after Georgia police were reluctant to say race was a factor in the shooting spree that killed mostly Asian women

    The shooter said he is addicted to sex and the spas were a "temptation." Six of the eight victims were Asian women.

  • Georgia Man Accused of Fatally Shooting 8 People, Including 6 Asian Women, in Spa Shooting Spree

    A Woodstock, Georgia, man is suspected of embarking on arguably one of the most horrific shooting sprees America has seen in recent years. Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of fatally shooting eight people—six of whom were Asian women—after firing shots at two Atlanta massage parlors and a third in Acworth, Ga. Long was captured in Crisp County and was taken into custody after leading police officers on a car chase

  • Lawyers for Johnny Depp appeal 'wife beater' ruling in UK

    Lawyers for Johnny Depp moved to overturn a British court ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife, Amber Heard, by arguing Thursday that Heard did not donate all of her $7 million divorce settlement to charity as she claimed. The Hollywood star is seeking permission to appeal the November verdict in his libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper for labeling him a “wife beater” in an April 2018 article. Depp lost the case following a three-week trial in July.

  • Atlanta shootings: Suspect charged with murder as victims identified

    Investigators say the suspect admitted to the attack that killed eight people, mostly Asian women.

  • Juries are supposed to be unanimous. But I was convicted under an unconstitutional law.

    I was convicted by a monument to racism. Today, that monument can and should be taken down by the same person who sentenced me.

  • Suspect arrested in Atlanta spa shootings

    At least eight people, including six Asian women, were shot dead at day spas in the Atlanta, Georgia area, police said on Tuesday.Cherokee County Sheriff’s office spokesman, Jay Baker said a suspect has been taken into custody.“Suspect was identified as Robert Aaron Long, 21 years old, lives in unincorporated Cherokee County.”Atlanta police officers responded to a “robbery in progress” at a beauty spa Tuesday evening.Police Chief Rodney Bryant told reporters that three women were found shot dead.He added that another spa shooting took place across the street, killing one victim.A third shooting, which killed four, took place the same day at Young’s Asian Massage parlor just north of Atlanta.Police took Robert Aaron Long into custody later that night, about 150 miles south of Atlanta.Baker said investigators were “very confident” that Long was the gunman in all three shootings.Law enforcement officials did not offer a motive for the rampage and were not sure if it was a hate crime.The FBI in Atlanta said they were assisting ongoing investigations.

  • 2 missing after Southern California fireworks explosion

    Authorities sought Wednesday to identify the bodies of two people killed in a huge fireworks explosion in a Southern California neighborhood, saying they have not yet determined if the victims are two cousins reported missing since the blast. Tuesday's explosion, followed by two more, shattered windows up and down the block and left a vast debris field scattered over the neighborhood in Ontario, California.

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Disneyland set to reopen next month after being closed for a year

    Park will be capped at around 15 per cent capacity to start with

  • SF man attacks elderly Asian woman but ends up bloodied, handcuffed to stretcher after she fights back

    A 39-year-old man attacked a 75-year-old Asian woman in downtown San Francisco.

  • Covid vaccine side-effects: what to know and why you shouldn't worry

    Side-effects have been reported for all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the US but most are mild and short-livedAs more people become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine many are asking what side-effects they should expect, and if there are differences between the side-effects of the vaccines. The short answer to both questions is yes – the details are below – though any discomfort pales in comparison with contracting Covid-19. We used clinical trial data gathered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the kinds of side-effects most commonly associated with the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US. Those vaccines were developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (Niaid) and most recently by Johnson & Johnson. What are the common side-effects? For all the vaccines, the most common side-effects include: Soreness where the vaccine is injected. Fatigue. Headache and muscle soreness. Less common side-effects can also include nausea, chills and fever. The vast majority of symptoms cause discomfort, but not a total disruption of your daily habits. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? Yes. Their safety is tested in large trials of tens of thousands of people, then the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor vaccine safety data, including side-effects, after the vaccines are authorized. These are sometimes referred to as phase IV trials. That monitoring goes hand-in-hand with reporting through several vaccine safety registries. These ongoing studies can help identify the rarest of side-effects, and pinpoint people who may have special sensitivities to the vaccine, such as a potential for an allergic reaction. One of the key numbers included in the graphs below is the rate of people who experienced side-effects after receiving a “placebo”, or an injection of saline instead of the vaccine. People involved in the trials did not know whether or not they received the vaccine. This helps researchers understand the background rate of these side-effects in the population. Moderna vaccine side-effects Formally called mRNA-1273, this vaccine was developed by Moderna in partnership with the Niaid, but most people simply know it as the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen spaced 28 days apart. A clinical trial involving more than 30,000 participants across 99 sites in the US found the vaccine was safe and effective, and protected people against Covid 94.1% of the time. Among those trial participants, 15,168 people received the vaccine and the rest received a placebo. Moderna dose 1 side-effects We used results from the vaccine’s trials to describe how likely it is for people aged 18 to 64 to experience a given side-effect within one week of a dose of the vaccine. On average, these symptoms cleared up within three days, and often less. default Moderna dose 2 side-effects A key feature of the two-dose regimen is that people are more likely to experience side-effects after the second dose. default Pfizer vaccine side-effects A vaccine developed by Pfizer with the pharmaceutical name BNT162B2 uses mRNA technology, much like Moderna’s vaccine. Their trial used 152 sites around the world. While the majority (130) were in the US, trial sites were also located in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. More than 43,000 people were involved in the trial. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19. Pfizer’s vaccine uses a two-dose regiment spaced 21 days apart. Pfizer dose one side-effects Unlike Moderna, Pfizer studied side-effects in two separate age groups: people between aged 16 and 55, and people older than 55. Because people older than 55 are slightly less likely to experience side-effects, the younger group is presented here. default Pfizer dose two side-effects Like the Moderna vaccine, some side-effects were more common after the second dose. default Johnson & Johnson side-effects The most recent vaccine authorized in the US is from the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen. Johnson & Johnson’s trial included more than 40,000 people across 19 geographic regions. Importantly, this included South Africa, where the vaccine was found to be slightly less effective against the B1351 variant. The FDA found this vaccine is more than 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19. While this efficacy rate is lower than the two previously discussed vaccines, it still gives near perfect protection against hospitalization and death, and provides advantages in fighting the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson side-effects The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, has a generally lower rate of side-effects. default What causes the side-effects? Side-effects are a sign the vaccine is prompting your body to mount an immune response. They may be uncomfortable, but can also be a sign the vaccine is working as intended. Side-effects are caused by the release of chemicals in the body which signal to the immune system it is time to mount a response. These naturally occurring chemicals are called cytokines and chemokines. Though there is not a one-to-one correlation between side-effects and an immune response, side-effects are an expected part of the process. “What we look for as vaccinologists is the Goldilocks response,” said Dr Greg Poland, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and head of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. Poland also consults for major vaccine manufacturers. “We don’t want too little” immune response, “we don’t want too much, we want just enough,” said Poland. The balance Poland is describing is sometimes referred to as between “immunogenicity” and “reactogenicity”, or the propensity to prompt an immune response versus the tolerability of side-effects. Why should I trust this data? In vaccine science, these often mild side-effects are described as “adverse events”. In Covid-19 vaccine studies, researchers collected information on everything from hip fractures to heart attacks to monitor the safety of these vaccines. “We have a very, very robust system in the US,” to track adverse vaccine events, said Poland. “It’s how we were able to pinpoint a risk of anaphylaxis in specific kinds of people occurring at the rate of 2.4-4.5 per million, something you could never have done in this kind of timely manner in the past.” Importantly, the vast majority these side-effects are not related to vaccines, but are nevertheless documented to ensure there is not a pattern, and to verify the safety of one of the only medical interventions given to healthy people. The FDA then produces its own analysis of vaccine trials, and the data is presented to an independent panel of experts, who review it and make a recommendation on whether to authorize the vaccines based on the results. The FDA analyses presented to the committee are public, and can be viewed here, as can meetings of this expert panel.

  • 12 Republicans voted against honoring the Capitol Police and others that defended the Capitol during the riot

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an insurrection.

  • Valerie Bertinelli posts old family photos with Eddie Van Halen to mark son’s 30th birthday

    A "ridiculously proud" Bertinelli celebrated Wolfgang's milestone birthday with family memories featuring her late ex-husband and Wolfgang's dad, Eddie Van Halen.

  • Sharon Osbourne said Duchess Meghan 'ain't Black' in resurfaced clip. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.