Official Production Eleanor Mustang Legend Brought Back To Life

This is one of the most famous Mustangs in the world!

One of Hollywood’s greatest facets is their extensive automotive influence, from The Dukes Of Hazzard Dodge Charger to the Bullitt Mustang. These cars have become the icons of many car enthusiasts young and old. Of course, there is one car that stands out above the rest, this well-known silver Stang is the star of one of the best car movies ever made. Many have been keen to build their version of the car, there was even one case of a YouTuber being sued over creating a series around building their recreation of this on-screen legend. Yes, you guessed correctly, it is Eleanor!

What sets this Eleanor Mustang part from all of the fakes and replicas out there is the fact that it's an official Eleanor. Allow me to elaborate, Fusion is the officially licensed producer of the Eleanor Mustangs. It all starts with a stripped-down 1967-1968 Ford Mustang Fastback, then the car undergoes the arduous process of being built back up with the Eleanor conversion kit, electrical, paint, and full carbon fiber bumper, hood, flares, scoops, and trunk.

The owner is then able to choose the engine and transmission to allow for maximum customization, this helps to keep the cars unique. The car featured in this example sports a 427ci Ford V8 pushing 560 horsepower and 540 lb/ft of torque with a 6-speed manual transmission. Detroit Speed suspension comes standard on all of the Eleanor cars as well with the exhaust being custom made in-house.

Of course, being a movie car, the vehicles command a hefty price ranging from $249,000 up to $300,000. Everything from the custom Eleanor labeled Wilwood brake system to the custom in-house built interior helps this car to surpass the original in both quality and cool factor.

It is also important to point out that many of the stunt cars from the original Gone In 60 Seconds were automatic transmissions to make life easier for the stunt guys. With the Manual, you get a more raw and authentic driving experience as well as the option of a “Go baby go!” button on the shifter which controls nitrous. Because of the warranty on the engine, the nitrous comes fully assembled but if you want to use it you’ll have to connect it yourself. This is such a cool example of one of the greatest movie cars ever made and we hope to see it soon in the future.

