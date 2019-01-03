The Official Reason Amazon Won't Give Us More Information About Prime

Back in August, the SEC wrote a letter to Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) CFO Brian Olsavsky asking him to, among other things, disclose the percentage of revenue generated by Prime members in the company's quarterly reports going forward. The SEC was leaning on a new accounting rule that went into effect this year, requiring businesses to disclose which products, sales channels, or geographic locations are driving a company's top line.

After Amazon announced it reached 100 million Prime members earlier this year, the SEC noted Amazon's management seems to think that's an important revenue driver for the company. As a result, the Commission formally requested Amazon to disclose more information about Prime.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon declined the request. The percentage of net revenue from Prime members isn't "meaningful or useful information," management responded.

Here's why Amazon doesn't think it needs to disclose more information about Prime, why it doesn't want to, and why it might have to in the future.

A truck with the Amazon Prime logo on the trailer. More

Image source: Amazon.

The official reasons Amazon provided the SEC

The top reason Amazon says percentage of net sales from Prime isn't a meaningful metric is that more and more of its sales are coming from third-party merchants. Amazon records third-party sales on a net basis. So, if Amazon shoppers shift to more items sold by third parties, it could result in a decline in net sales for the company. That said, it ought to drive an increase in net profits.

An increasing number of products are becoming Prime-eligible thanks to Amazon's Fulfilled by Amazon service. The service enables third-party merchants to rely on Amazon's warehouse and shipping capabilities to make sure their products show up on customers' doorsteps within the requisite two days for Prime shipping. Amazon discloses revenue from FBA as part of its third-party seller services line item.

Management also notes that the percentage of net sales coming from Prime members could be impacted by a number of factors completely unrelated to the health of the Prime program. For example, if Amazon Web Services sales performed better than expected, the percentage of sales from Prime members would be lower than anticipated.

Additionally, Prime members may pay a subscription fee for access to services other than two-day shipping, which don't generate net revenue. Access to digital services like Prime Video and Prime Music may be worth the annual fee alone for some customers. Disclosing the net revenue generated by Prime members on a quarterly basis won't reflect this.

Finally, now that Amazon offers monthly memberships, customers have more options to shift into and out of Prime as they see fit. Members may sign up just for Prime Day in July or just for the holidays in November, and they'll cancel their membership a month later. Such activity can skew the percentage of net revenue from Prime members for certain periods.

Amazon also points out that it currently reports the sales of its subscription services. That revenue is primarily driven by Prime membership fees, which give a better indication of the health of Prime membership, in management's opinion, than disclosing net revenue derived from Prime members.

Amazon should avoid reporting Prime numbers

Amazon's arguments are pretty flimsy, but it's hard to blame management for trying to avoid reporting any additional information about Prime.