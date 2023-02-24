Official: Richard Allen arrest records should not have been sealed

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police wrongfully kept the public "in the dark" after detaining Richard Allen, the man suspected of the 2017 killings of Delphi teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams, according to a legal opinion authored by Indiana's Public Access Counselor Luke Britt.

The complaint involving Allen's detainment was filed by Journal & Courier reporter Ron Wilkins on Nov. 8, a week after the Indiana State Police, members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement gathered at a well-attended press conference to announce an arrest.

Superintendent of Indiana State Police Doug Carter speaks during a press conference addressing updates regarding the investigation of the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Monday, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Delphi United Methodist Church in Delphi, Ind.

Wilkins initially submitted a public records request two days after the Oct. 26 arrest, seeking information mandated under Indiana code to be disclosed within 24 hours of an arrest. The J&C reporter was denied the public records on Oct. 29, two days before the Oct. 31, 2022, press conference in Delphi and more than 72 hours after Allen's arrest.

The arrest of a suspect nearly six years after the teens' killings drew international attention. On Feb. 13, 2017, Libby German and Abby Williams were hiking around the Monon High Bridge, which spans Deer Creek, on an unseasonably warm afternoon.

When the girls did not show up for their scheduled ride home, family and then a concerned community began an extensive search. Their bodies were found the next day, Valentine's Day 2017.

Tokens sit in the snow at a memorial for Abby Williams and Libby German along the Monon High Bridge Trail, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Delphi. Abby Williams and Libby German, both Delphi eighth-graders, were murdered while hiking a popular community trail near Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017.

During the Oct. 31 press conference, ISP Superintendent Doug Carter announced Allen, 50, of Delphi had been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Libby and Abby. Carter added the probable cause affidavit remained sealed, a decision Wilkins challenged and Britt's opinion addressed.

“This office remains convinced that much of the consternation regarding public access in this case is much of the government’s own doing," Britt writes in the opinion, Ron Wilkins v. Indiana State Police.

"Simply put, the law enforcement agencies at play could have anticipated an onslaught of requests for the arrest information and prepared accordingly instead of keeping the public in the dark for several days until they arranged a more convenient method of disseminating information."

Officers transport murder suspect Richard Allen during a hearing regarding sealed documents, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Ind.

Britt concluded that "the daily log information required by the Access to Public Records Act should have been made available on demand no later than 24 hours after the suspect’s arrest."

