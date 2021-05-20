Official: Roadside bombings in Afghanistan kill 13 people

TAMEEM AKHGAR
·2 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Roadside bombings in southern and central Afghanistan killed 13 people, including nine members of one family, officials said Thursday. Meanwhile, militants stopped a bus in western Afghanistan, ordered three men to get out and shot and killed them.

No one has claimed responsibility for the latest attacks. The three men on the bus were ethnic Hazaras. The government blamed the Taliban but previous attacks on Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite Muslims, have been claimed by the Islamic State group.

Large swaths of war-ravaged Afghanistan have been littered with bombs and land mines. Many have been planted by insurgents to target military convoys but often kill civilians instead.

One of the two bombs struck a car carrying a family of 12 in southern Helmand province late on Wednesday, said provincial police spokesman Zaman Hamdarad. Several of the nine family members who died were children, he said.

The vehicle was travelling to the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah when it struck the bomb. The Nad Ali district where the explosion occurred is under Taliban control and Hamdarad said it is difficult to get information. Three wounded children were taken to the provincial hospital in Lashkar Gah, he said.

A second roadside bombing, in central Ghor province, destroyed a motorcycle carrying a family of four, all of whom were killed, said the province's governor, Abdul Zahir Faizzada.

Meanwhile, the Taliban earlier this week said Afghan fighter jets bombed a health clinic in area the insurgents control in northern Baghlan province. A video circulated by the Taliban showed a partially damaged mud and brick building, typical of rural Afghanistan. The Taliban said one patient was killed and 18 other people were hurt, including two doctors.

The government said it was targeting insurgents and claimed to have destroyed Taliban compounds.

The United Nations has repeatedly demanded both sides take more precautions to protect civilians. In the first three months of this year, the U.N. mission in Afghanistan said 1,783 civilians had been killed or wounded in Afghanistan, up 29% over the same period last year.

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Rashida Tlaib presses Joe Biden on Palestinian rights as he faces growing pressure over Mideast

    The congresswoman, the only Palestinian American in the US House, said Palestinian rights "must be protected" from Israeli attacks.

  • Only half of Republican lawmakers in Congress say they’ve been vaccinated

    Marjorie Taylor Greene posts maskless selfie to ‘end the oppression’ and #FreeYourFace

  • On Mental Health Action Day, here are 5 tips to cope with 'reentry anxiety' amid COVID-19

    While that all marks a turning point for the nation's reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, it also may leave some people with what mental health experts are calling "reentry anxiety." "Many of us were ripped from our jobs in a matter of one day and protocols have changed in a matter of one day sometimes, so it's a lot to navigate," said Thea Gallagher, a psychologist and director of outpatient clinic at the University of Pennsylvania's Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety. Reentry anxiety may look different for everyone, ranging from concerns about going into a store without a mask to going to dinner with friends to returning to the office after more than a year of working from home.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny 'more or less' recovered after hunger strike - prison official

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has 'more or less' recovered his health following a hunger strike and has the possibility of communicating with his family, the head of Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said on Thursday. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic critic, is serving a 2-1/2 year jail sentence for parole violations he says were trumped up. "I can say he has more or less recovered his health," the TASS news agency quoted Alexander Kalashnikov, head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, as saying.

  • FBI investigating defense contractor's donations to Susan Collins

    The FBI is investigating whether Hawaiian defense contractor Martin Kao illegally contributed $150,000 to a super PAC that supported Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) amid her 2020 re-election campaign, Axios reports. The donations were made from June to September 2019, when Kao was CEO of the company Navatek, which has since been renamed Martin Defense Group. Before most of the donations were made, Collins helped Navatek secure an $8 million Navy contract. A newly unsealed search warrant application shows the FBI believes Kao and his wife started a fake LLC called the Society for Young Women Scientists and Engineers in order to funnel $150,000 to the pro-Collins 1820 PAC, Axios reports. Investigators allege that bank records show Kao also reimbursed relatives who contributed to Collins' campaign. Under federal law, federal contractors are barred from donating to political campaigns, and it is also illegal to use another person's money to make a political contribution. In 2020, Kao was indicted for allegedly swindling the government out of coronavirus relief funds. Annie Clark, a spokesperson for Collins, told Axios in an email that the Collins for Senator Campaign "had absolutely no knowledge of anything alleged in the warrant." More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingTexas executes Quintin Jones for 1999 murder, says it forgot to let the media witness execution

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson falsely described the Capitol insurrection as 'by and large a peaceful protest' on Fox News

    Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, spoke about the Capitol insurrection while on Fox News on Wednesday.

  • Rep. Tim Ryan ripped into Republicans from the House floor for voting against the January 6 commission, saying they don't live in reality

    "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship," Ryan shouted.

  • Notre Dame falls in latest USA TODAY pre-season rankings

    Notre Dame went from eighth to ninth in the updated USA TODAY pre-season rankings. Questions on the offensive line, quarterback, and defensive backfield should answer if the Irish end up in the College Football Playoff or a New Years Six Bowl. This feels like a Notre Dame team that goes either 11-1 or 8-4

  • Men arrested over pro-Palestinian convoy linked to previous anti-Semitic incident

    A pro-Palestine convoy car, from which activists chanted: "F--- the Jews, rape their daughters" was linked to another “anti-Semitic attack” hours before, it has emerged, as plans for another protest circulated online. On Sunday, activists protesting against Israel's attacks on Gaza drove in convoy through Jewish neighbourhoods in north-west London. The Metropolitan Police have since arrested and bailed four men in connection with a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted through a megaphone from a car. On Monday, The Telegraph revealed that police forces in Manchester and Essex were also investigating separate reports of anti-Semitic incidents. The multiple investigations prompted the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects British Jews from anti-Semitism and related threats, to warn that incidents of anti-Semitism in the UK would “continue, or indeed worsen”, until the conflict in the Middle East subsides.

  • Charges: Paroled murderer kidnaps, rapes woman near Duluth

    DULUTH – Authorities say a Duluth man previously convicted of murder kidnapped and raped a woman on a rural St. Louis County logging road last weekend. Dennis J. Hannuksela, 62, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and felony kidnapping on Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint: Hannuksela picked up the 20-year-old victim, a woman he has known for several ...

  • ‘The second bite broke the bones’: Man reveals how he survived horror bear attack

    ‘I realised I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere’

  • Two AstraZeneca COVID shots 85-90% effective - UK real-world analysis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, citing an analysis of real-world data from the rollout of the shot. Britain has suffered one of the worst death tolls globally from the pandemic, but has also had one of the fastest rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines, generating a lot of data about the use of the shots in real world settings. In a weekly surveillance report, Public Health England said that the estimated effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine, invented at the University of Oxford, was 89% compared to unvaccinated people.

  • A hiker was found alive after he was lost for 5 days in California's Angeles National Forest

    California hiker George Null, 58, was reported missing after not returning from a day hike in the Angeles National Forest.

  • Republican senators are privately worried the Capitol riot commission will distract them from their midterm campaigns, making it all but doomed in the Senate

    GOP Whip John Thune told CNN there was concern among members that a commission "could be weaponized politically" by the Democrats.

  • Ukraine's leader fears US making deal with Russia

    Ukraine's leader voiced fear Thursday that the U.S. could strike a deal with Russia behind his country's back, and rebuked France and Germany for a perceived softening of their stance in talks with Moscow. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically warned Washington that its failure to block the construction of a Russian-built natural gas pipeline to Germany would be a grave political error. “It would be a loss for the United States, and I believe it would be President Biden's personal loss,” Zelenskyy said.

  • Russia calls for military meetings between Arctic states as tensions rise

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday urged Arctic states to resume high-level military meetings amid growing tension in the region and expressed concern about the deployment of foreign troops in Norway near the Russian border. As a warming climate is opening up the Arctic for shipping, fishing, drilling and mining, Russia has beefed up its military presence there and the United States is carrying out more naval exercises. "It is important to extend the positive relations that we have within the Arctic Council to encompass the military sphere as well," Lavrov said in a speech at an Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik.

  • Iran president gives his most upbeat view yet of nuke talks

    Iran's president on Thursday offered his most optimistic assessment yet of ongoing talks to resuscitate his country's nuclear deal with world powers, claiming there had been “major" agreement among diplomats even as other nations involved suggested challenges remain. The comments by President Hassan Rouhani come as Iran prepares for a June 18 election to determine who will replace the relatively moderate cleric. Saving his signature atomic accord before the vote could boost reformist and moderate candidates backing Rouhani's agenda in an election in which many believe hard-liners already hold an edge.

  • Salma Hayek said she wasn't cast in 2 'big comedies' because she's Mexican

    Hayek said that the directors loved her auditions for two big comedy movies, but that the studios wouldn't go "for a Mexican as the lead."

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • Review: A chilling 'Final Account' by witnesses and perpetrators of World War II Nazi atrocities

    Director Luke Holland's documentary "Final Account" includes interviews with some of the last surviving members of Hitler's Third Reich.