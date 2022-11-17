Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended

3
JOHN LEICESTER
·4 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes inflicted more damage on Ukraine on Thursday, with the latest barrage smashing into energy infrastructure, apartment buildings and an industrial site.

At least four people were killed and more than a dozen others wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country, authorities said.

Separately, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres announced an extension of a four-month-old deal to ensure the safe delivery of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine through the Black Sea just days before it was set to expire.

Guterres said in a statement the United Nations is also “fully committed” to removing obstacles that have impeded the export of food and fertilizer from Russia, which is one of two agreements struck between the two countries and Turkey in July. The deals signed in Istanbul are aimed to help bring down prices of food and fertilizer and avoid a global food crisis.

There was no immediate confirmation of the agreement from Russia.

Air raid sirens sounded all across Ukraine early Thursday amid fears that Moscow was unleashing its latest large-scale missile attack as the war approaches its nine-month milestone.

In Kyiv, the city’s military administration said air defenses shot down at least two cruise missiles and five Iranian-made exploding drones.

With the Kremlin’s forces on the ground being pushed back, Russia has increasingly resorted in recent weeks to aerial onslaughts aimed at energy infrastructure and other civilian targets in parts of Ukraine it doesn’t hold.

Ukrainian air defenses this week appear to have had far higher rates of successful shoot-downs than during previous barrages last month, analysts say. The improvement results in part from Western-supplied air defense systems.

But some missiles and drones still get through.

The Russian strikes hit Dnipro and Ukraine’s southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks. Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, said a large fire erupted in Dnipro after the strikes on the city hit an industrial target.

The attack wounded at least 14 people, among them a teenage girl, and all were being treated in city hospitals, Reznichenko said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on Telegram a video that he said was one of the blasts in Dnipro. The video from a vehicle dashcam shows a fiery blast engulfing a rainy road.

“This is another confirmation from Dnipro of how terrorists want peace,” Zelenskyy wrote, referring to the Kremlin's forces. “The peaceful city and people’s wish to live their accustomed lives. Going to work, to their affairs. A rocket attack!”

Elsewhere, a Russian strike that hit a residential building killed at least four people overnight in Vilnia in the Zaporizhzhia region. Rescuers were combing the rubble for any other victims, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in the Ukrainian presidential office.

Critical infrastructure was also hit in the northeast Kharkiv region, in the area of Izyum, wounding three workers, the regional administration said.

Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov said in a Facebook post that one of his staff was among the wounded and showed a photo of what he said was her coat pierced by a piece of shrapnel.

An infrastructure target was hit on the Odesa region, Gov. Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning about the threat of a “massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine.”

Officials in the Poltava, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions urged residents to stay in bomb shelters.

Thursday's blasts followed the huge barrage of Russian strikes on Tuesday. That was the biggest attack to date on Ukraine's energy infrastructure that also resulted in a missile hitting Poland.

Russia has increasingly targeted Ukraine’s power grid as winter approaches. The most recent barrage followed days of euphoria in Ukraine sparked by one of its biggest military successes — the retaking last week of the southern city of Kherson.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, called the strikes on energy targets “naive tactics of cowardly losers” in a Telegram post on Thursday.

“Ukraine has already withstood extremely difficult strikes by the enemy, which did not lead to results the Russian cowards hoped for,” Yermak wrote, urging Ukrainians not to ignore air raid sirens.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the extension of the grain deal a “key decision in the global fight against the food crisis.”

___

Jamey Keaten in Geneva, and Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • UN Secretary General says Black Sea grain deal extended

    (Reuters) -A deal aimed at easing global food shortages by facilitating Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports was extended for 120 days on Thursday. The agreement, initially reached in July, created a protected sea transit corridor and was designed to alleviate global food shortages by allowing exports to resume from three ports in Ukraine, a major producer of grains and oilseeds. "I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea grain initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilisers from Ukraine," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Ukrainian UAV allegedly shot down on Belarusian border using small arms

    Belarusian border guards claimed that on 16 November they shot down a Ukrainian UAV, which was allegedly heading from Ukraine to Belarus, using a Kalashnikov rifle. Source: press service of the Border Committee of Belarus Details: Border guards claim that the incident occurred in the Kobryn district of Pinsk Oblast, Belarus, which borders Ukrainian Volyn Oblast.

  • Russia bars entry to Irish PM and 51 others

    The ban - also including Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, the foreign, justice and finance ministers and a number of parliamentarians - was the latest in a barrage of largely symbolic moves by Russia against prominent figures from Western countries that have condemned its war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Martin, who was told of the sanctions while speaking in parliament, said it was a new development and "I don't think I've ever been sanctioned before".

  • Amid tensions with China, Taiwan shows off military drones

    Taiwan displayed its self-developed drone technology Tuesday, amid rising concerns over China's threats to use force to assert its claim to the self-governing island republic. The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, which develops military technology, offered a rare look at the Chien Hsiang drone designed to destroy enemy radars, and other unmanned combat aerial vehicles. Any country that is “confident in itself" will come up with strategies and develop defense technologies, said Chi Li-ping, director of the institute's Aeronautical System Research Division.

  • New scheme will see 3,000 Indians granted UK visas every year

    Three thousand Indians a year will be granted visas to come to the UK under a new scheme signed off by Rishi Sunak as he seeks to smooth the path for a new trade deal.

  • Ukraines Interior Minister on Russias missile strike: 1 killed, 6 injured, around 30 buildings damaged

    Early reports say that one person was killed and six more sustained injuries as a result of Russia's largest missile strike to date on 15 November. Source: Denys Monastyrskyi, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on the national 24/7 newscast; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram Quote by Monastyrskyi: "So far, we have documented the death of one person in Kyiv; six people have been injured: three in Kyiv and three in another city.

  • Poland Demands ‘Immediate Explanation’ From Russia for Missile Strike

    TwitterPoland has demanded answers from Russia after two missiles landed along its border with Ukraine, killing two people, its Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed Tuesday night.In a statement, spokesperson Łukasz Jasina said a Russian-made missile dropped on the village of Przewodow at 3:40 p.m. local time, killing two Polish citizens.Jasina added that Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau summoned the Russian ambassador and “demanded immediate and detailed explanation.”President Andrz

  • Mariners reportedly trade for All-Star Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez

    The Mariners are trying to make another playoff push in 2023.

  • Russian forces planted mines in Kherson police building: station had to be blown up

    Before retreating, Russian occupiers planted mines in the building of the Main Department of the National Police of Kherson Oblast so that it had to be blown up. Source: Ihor Klymenko, Head of the National Police, on Facebook Quote: "It used to be one of the buildings of the Main Police Department of Kherson Oblast.

  • See how NASA's new lunar mega-rocket sizes up to past and future astronaut launch systems

    NASA's Space Launch System is built to return astronauts to the moon. Photos and one chart show how it compares to other rockets in size and strength.

  • Zelenskyy speaks of signals from other countries regarding negotiations with Russia

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had received certain signals from leaders of other countries regarding negotiations with Russia, but such issues should be discussed publicly. Source: Zelenskyy, during a conversation with the media on Wednesday, reported by the president's website Details: The president noted that he had received certain signals from leaders of other countries regarding possible negotiations with Russia.

  • A top Senate Democrat warns that if Russia is behind the fatal strike in Poland then it's 'definitely an enlargement' of the Ukraine war and raises questions for NATO: report

    A US intelligence official told AP on Tuesday that Russian missiles hit Poland, a NATO member, and killed two people.

  • Black Sea grain deal to be extended, UN says

    UN confirms Black Sea grain deal extension to ensure safe delivery of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine.

  • Culture clash? Conservative Qatar preps for World Cup party

    On the Instagram accounts of fashion models and superstars last month, the sheikhdom of Qatar looked like one glittering party. Celebrities, including a prominent gay rights campaigner, snapped selfies on a pulsing dance floor. “As-salaam ’alykum Doha!” Dutch model Marpessa Hennink proclaimed on Instagram, using the traditional Muslim salutation.

  • G-20 Latest: Scholz Sees Consensus Emerging on War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there’s growing consensus among the Group of 20 leaders that Russia’s war against Ukraine cannot be accepted and that everything must be done to counteract its impact on global food security and rising energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnMusk Steps Up Purge

  • 'Russia Bears Ultimate Responsibility' for Poland Incident, US Secretary of Defense Says

    The US Secretary of Defense told a press conference at the Pentagon on Wednesday, November 16, that “the world knows that Russia bears ultimate responsibility for this incident”, referring to a missile explosion in Poland that killed two people.Lloyd J Austin III told reporters: "We’re still gathering information, but we have seen nothing that contradicts President Duda’s preliminary assessment that this explosion was most likely the result of a Ukrainian air defense missile that, unfortunately, landed in Poland.“Whatever the final conclusions may be, the world knows that Russia bears ultimate responsibility for this incident,” Austin said.Two people were killed when a missile fell on a farm in Przewodow, near the Poland-Ukraine border, at 3:40 pm local time on Tuesday. Credit: US Department of Defense via Storyful

  • DeSantis aides celebrated success luring migrants onto flights. Then the law stepped in

    Weeks before the state signed a contract with a Destin-based aviation company to ship migrants from San Antonio to Democratic-leaning states at Florida taxpayer expense, executives with the politically connected firm were already in Texas with Florida officials planning the secret mission, text messages released by the governor’s office late Monday show.

  • China complains over support for Taiwan at COP27 climate summit

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - China on Tuesday criticised calls made by some COP27 delegations for Taiwan to be included in the annual climate talks process. Using a 'right of reply' statement at the end of a day of speeches at the Sharm el-Sheikh conference, China urged the summit to stick to the 'One China Principle' under which it regards Taiwan as part of China. "There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China," a member of the Chinese delegation said in the main plenary hall, according to translated remarks.

  • 80 years ago, Nazi Germany occupied Tunisia – but North Africans' experiences of World War II often go unheard

    German troops marching through Tunis in 1943. Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty ImagesEighty years ago, in November 1942, the Nazis occupied Tunisia. For the next six months, Tunisian Jews and Muslims were subjected to the Third Reich’s reign of terror, as well as its antisemitic and racist legislation. Residents lived in fear – “under the Nazi boot,” as Tunisian Jewish lawyer Paul Ghez wrote in his diary during the occupation. One of us is a historian; one of us is an anthropologist. Tog

  • Tom Brady, Naomi Osaka among stars sued over FTX

    STORY: The fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX has caught up with a number of celebrities. Among them, NFL quarterback Tom Brady, tennis star Naomi Osaka, NBA’s Golden State Warriors, as well as comedian Larry David, the creator of TV series “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm”. Court papers show they’re being sued for promoting the exchange. The lawsuit claims they engaged in deceptive practices to sell FTX yield-bearing digital currency accounts. And it alleges these accounts were unregistered securities that were unlawfully sold in the United States. The proposed class action filed on Tuesday night in Miami is seeking damages from them, as well as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The case was brought on behalf of Edwin Garrison, an Oklahoma resident who had an FTX yield-bearing account, and others like him. Garrison alleges that while FTX lured U.S. investors to these accounts, it was a "Ponzi scheme" where investor funds were shuffled to related entities to maintain the appearance of liquidity. The exchange filed for bankruptcy last Friday and is facing scrutiny from U.S. authorities amid reports that $10 billion in customer assets were shifted from FTX to Bankman-Fried's trading company Alameda Research. At least $1 billion in client funds are missing, sources have told Reuters. Representatives for Bankman-Fried, Brady, Osaka, the Golden State Warriors and David did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. FTX's new chief executive John J. Ray III declined to comment on the allegations. He is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.