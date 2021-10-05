Official says 4,000 feet of pipeline in California oil spill has been moved, 13-inch split found

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Coast Guard Capt. Rebecca Ore said that approximately 4,000 feet of a pipeline believed to be the source of last week’s oil spill off the coast of California had been displaced by 105 feet. Ore also said that a 13-inch split, believed to be the source of the spill, was found in the pipeline.

  • Officials looking into possibility that a ship's anchor caused California oil spill

  • Ship anchor possible cause of California oil spill

    A major oil leak off the coast of Southern California that has killed wildlife and fouled beaches may have been caused by a ship anchor.That's according to officials looking into the leak of more than 3,000 barrels of oil from the pipeline.The pipeline is connected to an offshore rig owned by a unit of Amplify Energy.On Monday, the company's CEO, Martyn Willsher, said it was possible a ship anchor could have struck the pipeline. Dozens of container ships have been stranded off the coast recently, awaiting their turn to enter the port.Willsher thinks they are close to finding the source of the leak:"We have examined more than 8000 feet of pipe and we have isolated one specific area of significant interest. We did this primarily through ROV to this point, but we are sending divers down now to verify some of what we what we are seeing via the RV. "The spill has closed beaches in Southern California and caused dead fish and birds to wash up on shore.One beach south of Los Angeles had 13 square miles of ocean and portions of its coastline covered in oil.Magnolia Marsh - a wetland home to 90 bird species - is also under threat.Cleanup teams on Monday were racing against time to contain the spill as a storm approached.They've deployed more than 2,000 feet of floating barriers known as oil booms which help contain and slow the oil flows.

  • AP PHOTOS: Large oil spill hits Southern California coast

    Crews on the water and on shore worked feverishly to limit environmental damage from one of the largest oil spills in recent California history. People said they noticed an oil sheen and smell of petroleum Friday evening, but it wasn’t until Saturday afternoon that the Coast Guard said an oil slick had been spotted. Amplify Energy CEO Martyn Willsher said Sunday that divers were still trying to determine exactly where the leak occurred in its underwater Southern California pipeline.

  • Authorities probe California beach oil spill

    Oil tarred and blackened - the sandy shores of Huntington Beach after a massive spill over the weekend.Federal and state investigators on Monday were focusing on the 41-year-old pipeline thought to have sent 3,000 barrels of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean, threatening fish and wildlife.Cleanup crews dressed in white coveralls and helmets worked along the beach south of Los Angeles. = Birds covered in oil washed up on shore, along with dead fish.The inlet feeds the Magnolia Marsh, a rehabilitated wetlands. Officials said up to 90 bird species use the area each year, including some that are either endangered or threatened.An organization dedicated to rescuing animals from oil spills said the disaster has already done damage.Although so far, the impact has not been as bad as they feared."To date, we have collected three live oiled birds. One brown pelican, one American coot, and one ruddy duck. Unfortunately, the pelican had chronic injuries that required us to euthanize it yesterday."Authorities identified the line under investigation as the San Pedro Bay Pipeline, which connects an offshore oil rig to a site in Eureka, California.The rig and pipeline are operated by a subsidiary of Houston-based Amplify Energy Corp. Amplify on Monday did not return a call seeking information. On Sunday, its chief executive Marty Wilshire said the firm was working to help the cleanup.“we are fully committed to being out here until this incident is fully concluded and we are working closely with the coast guard, the fish and wildlife, state agencies and local communities to help with all of the recovery efforts…”Accuweather reported that a coming storm in the Los Angeles area could hamper those efforts.