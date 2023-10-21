Official says air defenses around Ukrainian capital are continually bolstered

Center of Kyiv

A multi-level air defense system has been built around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko said in an interview with Ukraine’s TSN news channel on Oct. 21.

“It consists of mobile fire groups, and anti-aircraft missile systems of various ranges,” Popko said.

The mobile groups are armed with Osa and Avenger anti-aircraft missile systems; Piorun, Igla, Strela, Stinger, Martlet, RBS-70 man-portable air defense systems; Gepard, Shilka, ZU-23 anti-aircraft weapons systems, and so on.

Popko noted that the anti-aircraft missile systems include: S-300, Buk, S-125, NASAMS, IRIS-T, Crotale, and Patriot.

"We are systematically improving the effectiveness of Kyiv's air defenses, according to our plan," Popko said.

“In particular, we are increasing the number of mobile fire groups that protect the skies as part of the air defense forces. We’re also working to improve their technical equipment.”

At the same time, the official stressed that no air defense system in the world guarantees 100% security — even the Iron Dome in Israel.

