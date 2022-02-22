Official says Allen West won't be charged in airport altercation over masks





Allen West, a Republican Texas gubernatorial candidate, will not be prosecuted over a face mask-related altercation at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, an official said.

A Grapevine Municipal Court administrator said on Monday that West would not be charged in connection to a confrontation with a man who called him out for being unmasked last year, according to The Dallas Morning News.

West, who is the former chairman of the Republican Party of Texas and a former U.S. House representative from Florida, was maskless in the airport in November. The man, who was later identified as Lawrence Stern, called West an idiot for not wearing a mask while walking through the terminal, where masks were required because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Morning News reported.

West's campaign said West replied by "flicking" off Stern's face mask, and the candidate tweeted that he pulled Stern's mask down and said, "See, nothing happened," the newspaper added.

Stern had previously told the Morning News that his mask was "violently" ripped from his face. He added that while he was not injured, he wanted West to be charged as a result of his actions.

The Hill has reached out to West's campaign for comment.