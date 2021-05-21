Official says U.S. plans to lead effort to rebuild Gaza, restoring health and education services

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With Israel and Hamas agreeing to a cease-fire after more than a week of fighting, the United States is now planning on leading the international effort to rebuild Gaza, a senior Biden administration official told The New York Times on Thursday.

After the cease-fire was announced, President Biden said the U.S. will provide "rapid humanitarian assistance to Gaza" in "full partnership with the Palestinian Authority — not Hamas, the Authority — in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal." Israeli airstrikes leveled building across Gaza, and the hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of people injured, The Associated Press reports. As part of the reconstruction efforts, which are expected to cost billions of dollars, Gaza's health and education services will be restored, the Times reports.

Dennis B. Ross, who served as an American negotiator of peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians, told the Times that Hamas, the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, needs to be put "in a position where they have to choose between their rockets and the well-being of Gaza." There should be public assurance that if Hamas is found storing and building rockets, there will be consequences tied to humanitarian aid, Ross said, adding that he believes Gaza's "needs are so profound" that Hamas "will go along with something."

Gaza has high unemployment and spotty electricity and waste management, with many people still living in temporary housing put up after their homes were destroyed during fighting between Israel and Hamas in 2014. Rebuilding efforts that came out of that conflict mostly failed, a 2017 Brookings Institution analysis found, because several countries opposed Hamas' ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and did not send the money they pledged. Read more at The New York Times.

More stories from theweek.com
Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day
Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators
Harry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'

Recommended Stories

  • Israel and Hamas begin cease-fire in Gaza conflict

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down three major headlines to know headed into the weekend.

  • Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas

    Palestinians rallied by the thousands Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as a costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas. Israel vowed to respond with a “new level of force” to further hostilities. The 11-day war left more than 250 dead — the vast majority Palestinians — and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

  • Kansas City man pleads guilty to selling 14 kilos of meth, 30 guns to federal agent

    He met with the undercover agent on several occasions.

  • Hamas to keep finger on trigger after ceasefire, says official

    A Hamas official said that Israel must end its violations in Jerusalem and address damages from the bombardment of Gaza following a ceasefire that began on Friday, warning the group still had its "hands on the trigger". "It is true the battle ends today but (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and the whole world should know that our hands are on the trigger and we will continue to grow the capabilities of this resistance," said Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the Hamas political bureau. He told Reuters in Doha that the movement's demands also include protecting Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and ending the eviction of several Palestinians from their home in East Jerusalem which Reshiq described as "a red line".

  • US commander says more work needed to counter small drones

    A month after an explosives-laden drone targeted U.S. forces at an Iraq base, the top American commander for the Middle East says finding better ways to counter such attacks is a top priority, and the United States is still behind the curve on solutions. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters traveling with him that the use of small drones by Iranian-backed militia is only going to grow in the next few years. McKenzie said the U.S. must find more ways to counter their use by America's enemies in the Middle East and elsewhere.

  • Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza truce after Egyptian mediation

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), an official with the Palestinian Islamist faction said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades. Israel's security cabinet said it had voted unanimously in favour of a "mutual and unconditional" Gaza truce proposed by mediator Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed. The development came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek de-escalation, and amid mediation bids by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations.

  • Putin to would-be aggressors: 'Will knock their teeth out'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged Thursday that some of the country's foreign foes dream about biting off pieces of the country's vast territory, warning that Moscow would “knock their teeth out” if they ever try. In strong remarks during a conference call with officials, the Russian president noted that foreign efforts to contain Russia date from centuries ago. “In all times, the same thing happened: once Russia grew stronger, they found pretexts to hamper its development," Putin said, alleging that some critics of Russia who he didn't name have argued that it's unfair for it to keep its vast natural riches all to itself.

  • Biden: "There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel"

    At a White House news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, President Biden was asked if he'd seen a shift in the Democratic Party's views on Israel. "There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. Period," he replied. Watch his remarks.

  • Israel, Hamas reach cease-fire to halt Gaza conflict

    The truce comes after international diplomatic efforts and growing pressure from Israel's closest ally, the United States, to bring an end to the flare-up in fighting.

  • Israel and Hamas have reached a cease-fire. Now what?

    A "mutual and simultaneous" cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was confirmed late Thursday, per Reuters, after 11 days of violence in the Gaza Strip that left as many as 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead. The "truce" will reportedly take effect on Friday at 2 a.m. local time (7 p.m. ET), per NBC News. Peace, however, may not be quite imminent. In the hours before the cease-fire begins, violence might continue as each side fights for the "last word." As a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, "The reality on the ground will determine the future of the operation." Apparently the ceasefire is supposed to go into effect at 2am Israel time, under 4 hours from now. In these next hours, based on previous years, there may be a whole lot of shooting in both directions. — Mairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין (@MairavZ) May 20, 2021 NEWS: PM Netanyahu's office confirms Israel's Security Cabinet agreed to a "mutual ceasefire without pre-conditions, to take effect at a time to be determined." The statement also notes "Israel's significant achievements in the operation, some of which are unprecedented." pic.twitter.com/sN4qxngy6k — Sara Cook (@saraecook) May 20, 2021 Even as news of the cease-fire was confirmed, sirens alerting incoming rocket fire "were sounding in the south of [Israel]," reports USA Today. The worst bout of violence between Israel and Hamas since 2014 has pushed "already suffering" Gaza deeper into a "humanitarian crisis," wrote The New York Times on Tuesday. Hospitals are overwhelmed, medical supplies are running low, and the only COVID-19 testing site was reportedly destroyed, says AP. Matthias Schmale, director of Gaza's U.N.-run refugee organization, said the health-care system had been "significantly weakened. I wouldn't say it's on its knees, but getting close." The cease-fire may allow the World Health Organization to send medical supplies to Gaza once the border reopens. The hours before a ceasefire can often be deadly as each side has the final word. And importantly will a ceasefire finally allow aid into Gaza? https://t.co/WtjCiRjZyu — Alistair Bunkall (@AliBunkallSKY) May 20, 2021 The cease-fire will also have political ramifications for Netanyahu — some say his political prospects have been bolstered by the violence. "Netanyahu is back in his comfortable role as Mr. Security," AP wrote, "and [Israel] could soon be headed for yet another election campaign that would guarantee him at least several more months in office." Members of Netanyahu's party reportedly said he was in no rush to end the conflict because he believed it would boost his image in the next election. A comment from President Biden is expected following a White House confirmation of the cease-fire. President Biden will issue a statement once the White House has confirmed the ceasefire, according to an administration official. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 20, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayBiden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiatorsHarry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'

  • Renters in Berlin have a radical plan to seize apartments from landlords and are set to force a referendum that could revolutionize the battle for fair rent

    Activists have more than half the 240,000 signatures needed to force Berlin to hold a petition on the subject.

  • Ford teases Ranger Raptor Special Edition in Old West showdown

    Ford has released a teaser video for an upcoming Ranger Raptor Special Edition, but it's a bit more than just your typical poorly lit teaser video. The premise for the ruggified Ranger promo is an Old West showdown, á la "High Noon" or the Sergio Leone classic "The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly." In Ford's case, they've renamed it "The Good, The Bad, and the Bad-R.S.E." Cheeky.

  • US campuses become a growing front in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    Pro-Palestinian students are increasingly visible at US colleges but face well-funded opposition from supporters of Israel Students of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology take part in a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Boston last week. Photograph: eiko Hiromi/AFLO/Rex/Shutterstock On 10 May, on a day in which Hamas launched rockets into Israel and Israel responded with strikes on Gaza as the Middle East descended into devastating violence, student leaders at the University of Michigan put out a statement on the crisis addressed to the campus community. The central student government (CSG) didn’t mince words. The Israeli occupation amounted to war crimes, they said, subjecting Palestinians to “Israeli settler-colonialism, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid”. Closer to home, the student leaders went on, anti-Palestinian sentiment had been allowed to “run rampant” on campus. Palestinian voices had been “profoundly marginalized through censorship and threats”. The statement concluded by urging students to prevent US tax dollars being used to harm Palestinian children. Learn more about Israeli oppression, they recommended, by following the “boycott, divestment, sanctions” movement, or BDS. It didn’t take long for the backlash to start. Hillel, the largest Jewish organization on US campuses, rushed out a counter-statement that accused the Michigan student leaders of using “inflammatory language that put the blame entirely on Israel” and left many Jewish students feeling “unseen and unrepresented”. A rightwing group, Young Americans for Freedom, accused the student government of opening “the door to antisemitism against Jewish students. BDS and antisemitism have no place at the University of Michigan.” A senior told the College Fix that the endorsement of the BDS movement would “place a target on the backs of all Jewish students on campus”. There was worse to come. Nithya Arun, the student body president, told the Guardian that the CSG statement received widespread support from influential sections of the campus, including the adjunct faculty, graduate students and Black student unions. But the authors also received racist, sexist, anti-Arab and anti-Muslim abuse. “We received messages threatening our employment prospects and safety. One of us received a death threat over the phone,” Arun said. The volatile climate at the University of Michigan reflects rising tensions across several US campuses in the wake of the eruption of violent clashes in Jerusalem three weeks ago. Renewed fighting in the Middle East has prompted students in universities across America, emboldened by last summer’s wave of Black Lives Matter protests, to rally against more than half a century of Israeli occupation and to call for an international boycott modeled on the ostracism of apartheid South Africa. Jewish students are being personally targeted and subjected to hatred online for expressing their personal support for Israel Matthew Berger, Hillel In turn there has been a sharp increase in attempts to quell the protests, with reports that Palestinian students and their allies have faced harassment online. Palestine Legal, an advocacy group that defends supporters of Palestinian rights, told the Guardian that they had received a marked increase in requests for legal help since the violence flared in Jerusalem. “In the past two weeks there has been a surge of complaints coming in to us from students whose posts on social media have been censored, who have falsely been accused of antisemitism or have even faced death threats,” a Palestine Legal attorney Amira Mattar, who is herself Palestinian American, said. Similar complaints have been raised by the opposing side. “There is a distinct uptick in antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric on campus and on social media,” said Matthew Berger, a spokesperson for Hillel. “Jewish students are being personally targeted and subjected to hatred online for expressing their personal support for Israel.” The toxic atmosphere on some US campuses has been long in gestation. Last year Palestine Legal took on 213 cases involving attempts to quash pro-Palestinian advocacy. Some 80% of the reported cases related to US campuses, with students or faculty targeted at 68 different academic institutions. Pro-Palestine protesters march in Houston, Texas, last week. Photograph: Taidgh Barron/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock In his new book exploring the hostile nature of the Israel-Palestine debate on American campuses, The Conflict Over the Conflict, Kenneth Stern chronicles the various ways in which politically impassioned student groups have tried to influence debate. He relates how Students for Justice in Palestine, a leading activist group campaigning for a boycott of Israel, sought to cancel a research trip to Israel, the West Bank and Jordan organized by Vassar College. The group argued that the trip offered financial and other support to Israeli “apartheid”. As counterpoint, Stern relates how the Zionist Organization of America tried to stop a teacher workshop at Columbia University. ZOA opposed the workshop simply because of its title, “Citizenship and Nationality in Israel/Palestine”, objecting that there was no such country as “Palestine”. People paint campuses as burning over this issue, and anti-Israel activity as ubiquitous, but the data doesn’t bear that out Kenneth Stern The paradox of such attempts to restrict academic exploration of the Middle East crisis, Stern told the Guardian, was that it gave the impression that US universities were on fire with pro-Palestinian activism when in fact major confrontations were relatively rare. “People paint campuses as burning over this issue, and anti-Israel activity as ubiquitous, but the data doesn’t bear that out,” he said. Every year, Stern pointed out, there are twice as many pro-Israel events on campus as pro-Palestinian. For all the heat that BDS, the boycott movement, has generated, no academic institution in America has ever divested from Israel in the 19 years of its existence. Though excesses have been committed on both sides, the record is by no means evenly weighted. Much like the Middle East discord itself, the balance of forces lies overwhelmingly in favor of supporters of Israel, with pro-Palestinian groups vastly outgunned. Students protesting against Israeli occupation frequently find themselves accosted by a powerful array of well-funded adversaries – some backed by the Israeli government itself – armed with a battery of cyber tools. “There has been an increase this year in blacklisting website activity that encourages doxing online of Palestinians and their allies,” Mattar said. At the University of Michigan, Arun said that pro-Palestinian activists have been “blacklisted, insulted and harassed for years. It’s only through decades of student organizing that we’ve been able to get to a place where pro-Palestine activism can take up space – but it’s still incredibly difficult.” Pro-Palestinian advocates are frequently threatened online with being reported to Canary Mission, a secretive website that names and shames students and professors whom it accuses of spreading hatred of Israel. According to the Jewish American news outlet The Forward, the site is run by a small group of English-speaking immigrants in Jerusalem with funding coming from an equally shadowy not-for-profit, Megamot Shalom. The Guardian asked Canary Mission to clarify its funding and objectives, but received no reply. Another fearsome opponent is the online platform Act.IL, an app that exists to “fight back against the demonization and delegitimization of the Jewish state”. Launched in 2017 by a former Israeli intelligence officer with partial funding by the Israeli government, Act.IL rallies American supporters of Israel and sends them on “missions” to combat criticism of the country often emanating from campuses. People joining a “mission” are given pre-prepared letters of complaint targeting Palestinian advocates which they are then encouraged to send to university administrators or legislators. Once the “mission” is completed, participants are rewarded with badges and points. The destruction wrought by Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip has fueled protests at US colleges. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images One of Act.IL’s “missions” was directed against a Palestinian-American student at Florida State University after he was elected president of the student senate. Ahmad Daraldik, who spent much of his childhood growing up in the West Bank, came under a concerted barrage of attack not only from the mobile app, but from Republican legislators who threatened to cut off funding from the school if action wasn’t taken to demote him. He also faced opposition from city council members and fellow students who orchestrated three petitions against him. Daraldik was eventually ousted from the student leadership position in a legal challenge. As part of the campaign against Daraldik, his detractors unearthed several questionable comments he had made on social media. One shared a fake photo that claimed to show an Israeli soldier stamping on the neck of a Palestinian child. Daraldik captioned the photo “stupid jew thinks he is cool”. Daraldik apologized for the comment, which he made, it transpired, when he was 12 years old and living under Israeli occupation. Another post used against him involved a selfie in which he was standing next to a statue of Nelson Mandela. He captioned the photo, posted on Instagram in 2019, “Iconic. #fucktheOccupation #fuckIsrael”. Opponents pointed to that post and said it indicated that Daraldik was steeped in hatred and should not be entrusted with a leadership role. He countered that he had taken the photo and made the remark while he was crossing from Jordan into the West Bank. Israeli soldiers had detained him and his father and sister for six hours as they scoured their personal possessions. “I was humiliated. I was dehumanized. I was upset,” he said. The false accusation of antisemitism seeks to distract from what is happening in Palestine Amira Mattar, Palestine Legal Of all the accusations leveled against Daraldik, in common with other Palestinian students like him, the most potent is the charge that his criticisms of Israel are inherently antisemitic. The label of antisemitism is being deployed by pro-Israel groups and their supporters among Republican politicians and university administrations with increasing frequency and impact. Hillel is one of the organizations that argues there is a very fine line between criticism of Israel and hatred of all Jews. “Any time that you paint all Jewish students as having the same position on an issue and associate American Jewish students with the policy of another government, that is going down the road of antisemitism,” Berger said. Pro-Palestinian advocates reply that they are not painting all Jewish students in that light. Rather they are focusing on the human rights abuses that have flowed from Israel’s 54-year occupation of Palestinian areas. “The false accusation of antisemitism seeks to distract from what is happening in Palestine,” Mattar said. “Rights advocates are forced to respond to accusations that are irrelevant – it’s not about hatred towards Jewish people, it’s about Palestinians wanting freedom.” Florida is one of two states, both Republican-controlled, that have adopted into state law a codified definition of antisemitism that critics say is so loosely worded that it risks prohibiting open discussion about Israeli government violations of international law. The definition would prohibit human rights investigations focused exclusively on Israel, and ban speech “demonizing Israel by … blaming Israel for all inter-religious or political tensions” or “delegitimizing Israel” by claiming that the existence of the state is a “racist endeavor”. The formula, known for short as the “working definition” of antisemitism, has been decried by the Progressive Israel Network, a coalition of US groups pressing for democracy, equality and peace in the Middle East. The alliance said that the definition risked wrongly equating legitimate questioning of Israel’s founding and system of government with unacceptable antisemitism. We never thought of using this as a way to censor speech on campus Kenneth Stern Last August the administration of Daraldik’s school, Florida State University, imported the definition into its own ordinances, thus rendering academic debate on its campus more fraught and circumscribed. Several other college administrators have wielded the antisemitism stick to beat BDS and other divestment campaigns on their campuses, including Tufts and Columbia. Kenneth Stern, who is an authority on antisemitism as the director of the Center for the Study of Hate at Bard College, has been alarmed by the way the working definition, and its inclusion of criticism of Israel in its characterization of antisemitism, has been embraced by academia. He has particular skin in this game, as he was himself the lead drafter of the original version of the working definition in 2004. That document was created as a guide for data scientists to help them record levels of antisemitism across Europe. “We never thought of using this as a way to censor speech on campus – it was entirely divorced from that,” Stern told the Guardian. In Stern’s view, a basic truth has been lost amid all the shouting. Universities and colleges are places of learning, where debate on the most intractable problems should be encouraged not tamped down. “Campus ought to be where students wrestle with difficult ideas. It’s where they come to figure out what they think, what they still have to learn, and where they know they have the space to be wrong.”

  • Biden signs bill to counter spike in anti-Asian hate crime

    President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to curtail a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and expressed pride that lawmakers who seem to agree on little else came together against hate and racism. Biden lavished praise on Democrats and Republicans for approving the bill by lopsided margins and sending it to the White House for his signature. Several dozen lawmakers attended the bill signing ceremony, one of the largest groups to visit the Biden White House during the pandemic.

  • How these fantasy baseball stars are 'breaking the game'

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski is joined by MLB.com's Sarah Langs to take a deeper dive into two of the game's most impactful players for fantasy managers.

  • Romney urges U.S. to speed global COVID-19 vaccine distribution

    U.S. Senator Mitt Romney called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday to act with more urgency to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to countries in desperate need, noting that international rivals Russia and China have been acting more quickly to send their vaccines abroad. Romney, an influential moderate Republican voice in the deeply divided Senate, said he was "dismayed to learn" that China and Russia are pushing out their vaccines, while the United States has not been communicating in detail when needy countries can expect doses.

  • Supreme Court case on off-campus speech is a threat to student voices, activism

    For the past half-century, students’ free speech off-campus has been protected by the Supreme Court’s decision in Tinker v. Des Moines, in which a group of high school students fought their suspension for wearing black armbands to protest the Vietnam War. As a result, students have had some liberty to express their opinions off-campus without the threat of punishment inside the classroom.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene films herself shredding mask warning from Pelosi

    House Speaker insists mask mandate will remain in place until all members and staff receive Covid vaccination

  • Missouri family seeks answers in Black 19-year-old's death

    Now, his mother, grandmother and racial injustice activists are questioning the official account of how the young Black man ended up shot to death during a prom party inside the rural Missouri home of a middle-aged white man with a history of bigoted social media postings. “It’s heartbreaking,” Martin's grandmother Kimberly Lotts said. Martin's family lived in the St. Louis area until about a decade ago, when they moved to Park Hills, a town of 8,500 residents in Missouri's Old Lead Belt region about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

  • Ceasefire holds for second day despite close encounter between Palestinians and Israeli police

    The fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has already been tested. Palestinians and Israeli police briefly clashed at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque Friday, with security forces firing tear gas. The United Nations has approved more than $18 million in humanitarian relief efforts. Holly Williams reports from Gaza.