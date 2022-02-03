WHO official sees 'plausible endgame' to pandemic; Medicare to provide up to 8 free tests per month: COVID updates

John Bacon and Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The director of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said Thursday that coronavirus deaths are starting to plateau and the continent faces a “plausible endgame” to the pandemic.

Dr. Hans Kluge said there is a “singular opportunity” for countries across Europe to take control of COVID-19 transmission as a result of three factors: high levels of immunization because of vaccination and natural infection, the virus’s tendency to spread less in warmer weather and the lower severity of the omicron variant. Data in the U.S. is similar to the data from Europe, providing similar hope.

“This period of higher protection should be seen as a cease-fire that could bring us enduring peace,” Kluge said.

At WHO’s Geneva headquarters, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the world as a whole is far from exiting the pandemic.

“We are concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines, and because of omicron’s high transmissibility and lower severity, preventing transmission is no longer possible and no longer necessary,” Tedros said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Also in the news:

►The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is launching a campaign to enlist young people to encourage vaccinations. Less than 12% of the continent’s 1.3 billion people are vaccinated.

►The North Carolina Commission for Public Health rejected a petition from four University of North Carolina system professors to add the coronavirus vaccine to state immunization requirements for 17-year-olds and those entering 12th grade as of July 1.

►A Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to fraudulently filing applications in five states for COVID-19-related unemployment benefits. Prosecutors say Keishon Brown, 33, collected tens of thousands of dollars he was not eligible for.

►Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged fans headed for the Super Bowl to strictly adhere to pandemic safety protocols that include staying masked except while eating or drinking.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 75 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 896,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 386 million cases and over 5.7 million deaths. More than 212 million Americans – 63.9% – are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘 What we're reading: Testing, robots, Closed Loop: This is how China plans to keep these Olympics safe in the COVID era.

Medicare to provide up to 8 free tests per month

People on Medicare will get up to eight free COVID-19 home tests each month, the Biden administration announced. The administration said it will be the first time Medicare covers a free, over-the-counter test for enrollees. Medicare will pay pharmacies and other entities directly to allow enrollees to pick up the free tests. The administration said earlier that the home tests would not be covered by Medicare. But on Thursday, the administration cited the "importance of expanding access to testing."

People will be able to pick up the tests from pharmacies and other vendors in early spring. Until then, Medicare recipients can order tests through the new government-run website, CovidTests.gov, which allows Americans to order four free kits per address delivered by the Postal Service.

Ken Alltucker

Mandatory vaccination for Hawaiian Airlines workers survives court test

A federal judge rejected a request from seven Hawaiian Airlines employees to block a policy requiring them to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination. The airline required U.S.-based employees to receive full doses of a vaccine by Nov. 1, with exceptions based on disabilities or religious beliefs. The airline had denied the religious and medical exemption requests from the seven, including a flight attendant who believes her body is a "temple of the Holy Spirit" and that God told her not to get vaccinated.

They filed suit last month accusing the airline of discrimination and retaliation. Judge Jill Otake in Honolulu denied the request Wednesday, saying that in other cases involving vaccine policies, “courts have consistently found that a loss of employment is not irreparable harm.”

Travel groups push for end of COVID entry requirement for vaccinated flyers

Travel industry trade groups are pushing federal officials to drop the pre-departure coronavirus testing requirement for vaccinated travelers flying into the United States.

Roger Dow, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, said the organization is “very much in favor” of shaking up the entry requirements to make travel to the U.S. more seamless.

“Our expectation is that taking that away will definitely increase travel,” Dow told reporters Wednesday, adding the expectation was an “intuitive guess” rather than one backed by data. “Travel is like water. You put a barrier in place, it will impede it.”

Other destinations, including the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico, have dropped testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers in recent weeks. Dozens of trade associations hope the U.S. will follow suit.

A Wednesday letter to White House COVID-19 response team coordinator Jeffrey Zients signed by trade groups in a number of travel sectors “urgently” requests the Biden administration to remove the pre-departure testing requirement for vaccinated flyers.

– Bailey Shulz, USA TODAY

At nursing homes, long waits for results render COVID tests ‘useless’

More nursing homes are waiting longer for COVID-19 test results for residents and staffers, according to federal data, making the fight against record numbers of omicron cases even harder.

The double whammy of slower turnaround times for lab-based PCR tests and a shortage of rapid antigen tests has strained facilities where quickly identifying infections is crucial for keeping a highly vulnerable population safe.

A Kaiser Health News analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finds that 25% of nursing homes that sent tests to a lab waited an average of three or more days for results as of Jan. 16. In early December, that number was 12%.

At Lutheran Life Villages in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the long wait for results renders PCR tests “useless,” President Alex Kiefer said. “If we send somebody off to get a PCR test, sometimes it takes two days for them to get an appointment. And then it takes two, three, four days to get a read.”

-- Rachana Pradhan, Kaiser Health News

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WHO official sees 'plausible endgame' to pandemic: COVID-19 updates

