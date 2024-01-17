'We are in an official snow globe.' Weather Channel meteorologist Jordan Steele in WNY for snowstorm

You know it’s serious when The Weather Channel dispatches one of their correspondents to your town.

And this morning, network meteorologist Jordan Steele did a segment from downtown Buffalo, where he reported a snowfall rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour.

“We are in an official snow globe. So, travel is not advised,” he said, as a guy rode past him on a bicycle.

In fact, a driving ban remains in effect for Lackawanna, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, West Seneca, Orchard Park and Hamburg, Erie County Supervisor Mark Poloncarz stated on X.

That was followed by a message by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who announced a driving ban was in effect in the city for areas south of Broadway, including South Buffalo, Kaisertown, Lovejoy and the Old First Ward.

Once again, Buffalo is getting pummeled with heavy snowfall.

Earlier, the New York State Department of Transportation announced that the Buffalo Skyway was closed.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo says during the day the snow band will shift north into Niagara County before weakening this afternoon. They predicted it will move back south this evening and strengthen.

In total, between 1 and 3 feet of snow is expected to fall in the most persistent bands, which already were hit with more than 2 feet last weekend.

It’s a full on snow globe in Buffalo. This lake effect event is already producing big snow totals. West Seneca picked up 26” . @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/7Mi2XH62UO — Jordan Steele (@JordanSteele) January 17, 2024

It is possible that the western part of the Monroe County could see a small amount of lake effect snow from the band on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the snow band, which also is producing heavy wind gusts, will shift back north across the Buffalo metropolitan area and later weaken.

In the meantime, said Steele, who was backed up on Twitter with reports by Weather Channel legend Jim Cantore, “The snow blowers are going to be working overdrive here in Buffalo.”

