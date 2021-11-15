Official Strongman Games wrap up in Daytona Beach
Strongman Games organizer Lynn Morehouse speaks to FOX 35.
Washington scored a late touchown on a fourth down that gave the home team a 10-point lead over the Buccaneers. When the time came to go for one or two, coach Ron Rivera opted to go for zero. “Well, if they block [the one-point attempt] and return it, then it’s a one-score game,” Rivera told [more]
Two players have departed camp after picking up suspensions against Mexico. One player has been added for the trip to Jamaica.
Chargers CB Chris Harris Jr. was ANGRY.
Steve Torrence wins fourth consecutive Top Fuel title; Ron Capps, Greg Anderson add to their championship counts.
Can the USMNT keep the good times rolling with another strong performance and result in Kingston?
Jimmie Johnson stood at the doorway of the lounge inside a team transporter casually eating from a can of Pringles. Upon noticing his arrival, Chad Knaus spun in his chair to confront the driver he teamed with for seven NASCAR championships. “Apparently you and I need to have a discussion," Knaus said to Johnson.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
As Darius Slay was returning a fumble for a touchdown against the Broncos, Teddy Bridgewater decided tackling the Eagles cornerback wasn't his job. By Adam Hermann
Arkansas is back inside the coaches poll top 25 after knocking off LSU on Saturday night.
Spain, Serbia and Croatia are heading to next year's World Cup. Aleksandar Mitrovic's 90th-minute header left Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal stunned in a 2-1 win for Serbia in Lisbon, which gave Serbia an automatic qualifying spot at the World Cup in Qatar.
The 2021 Charles Schwab Cup Championship put a cap on the PGA Tour Champions "super" season.
“I remember sitting at home watching Penn State matches when I was younger,” Shunk said, “and just dreaming one day of taking the mat for Coach Cael and these guys.”
The No. 1-ranked player in high school, Shaedon Sharpe, could appeal and possibly be eligible for the 2022 NBA draft. Until then, he will not be included in the mock drafts for 2022.
Phil Mickelson stood on the 18th green at Phoenix Country Club, a wide smile across his face as he held yet another PGA Tour Champions trophy. Next to him was 64-year-old Bernhard Langer, grinning just as broadly as he hoisted the Charles Schwab Cup trophy at an age when most players are playing from the front tee boxes, not fighting for championships. Mickelson birdied three of the final holes Sunday to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and Langer held on to win his sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.
The hits keep on coming for Texas.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seemed pretty happy to see Cam Newton land on his feet with the Panthers.
College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 11 for all 130 teams with results and who's up next week.
Tennessee to play Clemson for the conference championship.
Buddy Hield has connected on more 3-pointers through his first 400 games than any player in NBA history.
Montreal Canadiens goalie Jake Allen had to exit Saturday's game against the Detroit Red Wings after he was involved in a brutal collision.