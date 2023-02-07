Official: All students, staff safe at Okemos High after false report of shooting

MERIDIAN TWP. — Police and school officials say no shots were fired and no violence took place Tuesday morning at Okemos High School after an unknown person called 911 and falsely reported a shooting at the building.

All students and staff at Okemos High School are safe, and students have been released from all of the district's buildings, officials said.

Police officers are shown outside Okemos High School Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, after reports of a shooting at the school.

Meridian Township Police Chief Ken Plaga said the dispatch center received one call to 911 reporting the incident shortly after 9 a.m.

"No shots were fired in the building, there is no indication of any kind of violence," he said at a press conference. "There are no injuries to any students."

Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh wrote on Facebook that police and fire searched the high school and found no evidence of a shooting.

"The township is thankful it was a hoax, and a full prosecution follows," Walsh told the State Journal.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth said it was notable that only one call was made. If it were a real incident, he said, they would have expected multiple calls.

A Lansing police spokeswoman confirmed Lansing police were also at Okemos High School.

Okemos school officials said police officers responded to a 911 report of shots fired at the high school, and staff followed the district's emergency lockdown procedures.

Meridian Township also posted the following statement to Twitter:

@MeridianTwpPD & Meridian Fire Department responded to a call this morning, February 7 of an active shooter at Okemos High School. At this time, students are safe, building is secure & there is no imminent threat. For more, visit https://t.co/5653CXJhf6.#MeridianTownship pic.twitter.com/hF4Df86wWi — Meridian Township (@meridiantwp) February 7, 2023

Students were being evacuated from the school shortly after 9:30 a.m.

A fire truck was blocking access to the school parking lot about 10:45 a.m., and traffic was backed up on the street along the curb.

In a communication to parents, school officials said students would be released "by car line only" at all of the district's building and that all afternoon and evening events had been canceled for Tuesday.

Okemos officials said similar hoax calls were made to schools in the Jackson, Battle Creek and Detroit districts.

Jackson Public Schools was in lockdown Tuesday morning after school officials said they received a hoax call from an unknown Google number. The district sent out a statement on Facebook letting the community know a lockdown has been lifted and the police gave them an all-clear around 9:30 a.m. Students were released early.

According to WOOD TV in Grand Rapids, Portage Northern High School had a report of a shooting. Police determined the school to be safe.

This is a developing story.

