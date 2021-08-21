Official: Tennessee flooding is 'catastrophic situation'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing, officials said.

Parts of Hickman County received more than 11 inches (28 centimeters) of rain early Saturday morning, and flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties on Saturday afternoon, according to The Tennessean.

National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley told the newspaper the area had received “about 20-25% of the yearly rainfall total that this area sees in a year” in a single morning.

Cities like Waverly and McEwen were facing a “dire, catastrophic situation," she said. “People are trapped in their homes and have no way to get out."

Hickman County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards said in a text message to the newspaper that several people are missing and cellphone service has been disrupted throughout the county.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted on Saturday, “Tennesseans, please stay cautious of rising floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall in parts of Middle TN. We are actively working with emergency response officials & first responders as they support Tennesseans in flooded areas.”

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated its emergency operations center and said agencies that include the Tennessee National Guard, the state Highway Patrol, and Fire Mutual Aid were responding to the flooding. In a bulletin, TEMA called the situation “dangerous and evolving” and urged people to avoid travel in the affected counties.

