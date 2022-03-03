Official: Trial in quadruple shooting ends with plea after witnesses refuse to cooperate

A man facing charges including murder for a 2020 shooting that left him partially paralyzed pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday – as his trial was in its third day.

Marlon Canady, 31, was sentenced in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison, a term that prosecutors had agreed to, according to his attorney, Clyde Bennett II.

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said the case unraveled because key witnesses refused to cooperate. The bench trial began Monday before Judge Jennifer Branch.

Witnesses didn't comply with subpoenas requiring them to appear in court, spokeswoman Amy Clausing said. Branch had to order them to appear to testify.

Once on the stand, Clausing said, witnesses gave different accounts compared to what they told police.

A plea became the best option, she said.

"We can only do so much," Clausing said. "Unfortunately, this is sometimes the result of witnesses refusing to cooperate."

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Aug. 16, 2020 in Avondale. It was one of multiple shootings in the city around that time – apparently unrelated – involving approximately 18 victims. The others were in Over-the-Rhine, Walnut Hills and the West End.

Canady was with several other people in front of an apartment building on Chalfonte Place in Avondale, "causing a disturbance," prosecutors said in court documents.

Antonio Blair and several others tried to "quiet down (Canady) and his companions."

Antonio Blair

Prosecutors said Canady and at least one other person, who was not identified, opened fire. Blair was fatally shot, and three others were wounded, court documents say. Canady also was shot and hospitalized,

Investigators found 33 shell casings, court documents say.

Canady also was charged with multiple counts of felonious assault, which were dismissed as part of the plea. He had faced 45 years to life in prison, according to Bennett.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Official: Murder trial ends in plea after witnesses don't cooperate