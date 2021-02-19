It is official: U.S. back in the Paris climate club

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of floating ice in the Arctic Ocean
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Valerie Volcovici
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States officially rejoined the Paris climate agreement on Friday, reinvigorating the global fight against climate change as the Biden administration plans drastic emissions cuts over the next three decades.

Scientists and foreign diplomats have welcomed the U.S. return to the treaty, which became official https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-climate-reaction/world-welcomes-u-s-return-to-paris-climate-accord-readies-wish-list-for-biden-idUSKBN29Q0HD 30 days after President Joe Biden ordered the move on his first day in office.

Since nearly 200 countries signed the 2015 pact to prevent catastrophic climate change, the United States was the only country to exit. Former President Donald Trump took the step, claiming climate action would cost too much.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will take part in virtual events on Friday to mark the U.S. re-entry, including appearances with the ambassadors to the UK and Italy, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and U.N. climate ambition envoy Michael Bloomberg.

Biden has promised to chart a path toward net-zero U.S. emissions by 2050. Scientists have said that goal is in line with what is needed, while also stressing that global emissions need to drop by half by 2030 to prevent the most devastating impacts of global warming.

Kerry along with Biden’s domestic climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, are crafting new regulations and incentives aimed at speeding the deployment of clean energy and transitioning from fossil fuels.

Those measures will form the backbone of Washington’s next emissions reduction goal, or Nationally Determined Contribution, to be announced before a global climate leaders summit Biden will host on April 22. The next U.N. climate conference is in November in Glasgow.

Biden also has also signed more than a dozen executive orders related to climate change, and has mobilized every federal agency https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-climate-factbox/factbox-biden-mobilizes-the-federal-government-to-tackle-climate-change-idUSKBN29W30X to help shape the government's response.

Despite the excitement over the U.S. return to global negotiations, climate negotiators say the path forward will not be easy. Biden’s climate goals face political challenges in the United States, opposition from fossil fuel companies and some concern among foreign leaders about U.S. flip-flopping on climate policy.

"There’s a lot of ground to make up, but the hope of Paris is alive and strong," said Rachel Cleetus, policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • World leaders applaud US formal return to Paris climate pact

    The United States is back in the Paris climate accord, just 107 days after it left. While Friday’s return is heavily symbolic, world leaders say they expect America to prove its seriousness after four years of being pretty much absent. The U.S. return to the Paris agreement became official Friday, almost a month after President Joe Biden told the United Nations that America wants back in.

  • Biden to lay out his foreign policy at G-7, Munich summit

    Joe Biden will make his first big appearance on the global stage as president on Friday, offering Group of Seven allies and other foreign leaders a glimpse into his plans to dramatically reshape U.S. foreign policy even as he deals with a number of international crises that are coming to a head. In advance of Biden’s virtual appearances at a G-7 meeting and the Munich Security Conference, the White House sought to underscore that the new administration will move quickly to reorient the U.S. away from Donald Trump’s “America First” mantra by announcing major reversals of Trump administration policies. Biden was expected to use his address to the Munich conference to stress that the U.S. stands ready to rejoin talks about reentering the 2015 multilateral Iran nuclear deal abandoned by the Trump administration.

  • The U.S. has officially rejoined the Paris climate accord

    After 107 days, the U.S. rejoined the Paris climate accord on Friday. Former President Donald Trump had withdrawn the U.S. from the landmark 2015 international agreement to voluntarily reduce carbon emissions in 2019, but his order did not take effect until Nov. 4, 2020, the day after he was voted out of office. President Biden signaled his intent to bring the U.S. back into the Paris accord right after taking office. Now, it's official. The important part of the U.S. rejoining the pact is "the political message that's being sent," former United National climate chief Christiana Figueres told The Associated Press. "It's not about how many days. It's the political symbolism that the largest economy refuses to see the opportunity of addressing climate change." When the U.S. decided to leave, there was a concern that other nations would follow, but they didn't, Figueres said. Now, world leaders are waiting for the Biden administration to announce its new targets for curbing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The world has warmed 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit (1.2 degrees Celsius) since pre-industrial times, and the Paris accord seeks to keep that warming below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius) to prevent catastrophic changes to the global climate. More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughTexas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freezeTrump reportedly turned down Nikki Haley's request for a Mar-a-Lago meeting

  • Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is happy to be free of restrictions on his use

    Angels manager Joe Maddon said two-way star Shohei Ohtani won't have his usage regulated, and attention to pitching will take priority over hitting.

  • Fate of Honest Abe statues under review in Chicago, honestly

    A city commission is determining the fate of monuments to Abraham Lincoln and George Washington and other historical figures in Chicago as part of a “racial healing and historical reckoning project” that began over the summer. No decision has been made on whether any of the 41 statues and other commemorative markers of presidents Lincoln, Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Ulysses S. Grant and William McKinley, and more, will be taken down.

  • U.S. antitrust enforcers seen extending review of Lockheed's deal for Aerojet

    Antitrust regulators will likely lengthen their investigation into Lockheed Martin Corp's proposed purchase of rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, industry executives said, since the deal would give the No. 1 defense contractor ownership of a vital piece of the U.S. missile industry. The $4.4 billion dollar deal, announced late last year, has raised eyebrows because Lockheed would take over a company that produces 70% of the solid fuel rocket motors and other propulsion products used in everything from antiballistic missiles, to air-to-air missiles.

  • Matthews pads NHL goals lead, Maple Leafs rout Senators 7-3

    Auston Matthews scored his 15th and 16th goals to pad his NHL lead and had two assists to help the league-leading Toronto Maple Leafs thump the last-place Ottawa Senators 7-3 on Thursday night. Matthews has scored those 16 goals in just 17 games played, and has scored 15 times in his last 13 contests. “The puck’s going in the net right now and that’s great, but the most important thing is that we’re winning,” Matthews said.

  • Child accidentally kills mom with gun from purse, police say

    The youngest of her five children also was wounded, Cornelius police say. All were in the apartment.

  • The Most Expensive Home in Brooklyn Has Just Sold

    Designed by Marmol Radziner, this stunning penthouse brings a California modernist aesthetic to the heart of Brooklyn, while selling for over $20 millionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • New Zealand PM urges Australia to 'do the right thing' over terror suspect's citizenship

    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday accused Australia of abdicating its responsibilities by "unilaterally" cancelling the citizenship of a woman detained in Turkey and accused of having links to the Islamic State. Turkish authorities on Monday said they had caught three New Zealanders, two children and a 26-year-old woman alleged to be a member of Islamic State, trying to enter Turkey illegally from Syria. The woman had held New Zealand and Australian citizenships, but the Australian government cancelled her citizenship, Ardern told reporters in Wellington.

  • Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

    Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization. A self-declared "doer" with a track record of taking on seemingly intractable problems, Okonjo-Iweala will have her work cut out for her at the trade body, even with Donald Trump, who had threatened to pull the United States out of the organisation, no longer in the White House. As director-general, a position that wields limited formal power, Okonjo-Iweala, 66, will need to broker international trade talks in the face of persistent U.S.-China conflict; respond to pressure to reform trade rules; and counter protectionism heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Jeff Bezos has taken back the title of the world's richest person after a drop in Elon Musk's wealth

    Bezos held the top rank for over three years until Musk nabbed the top spot last month after surging Tesla shares boosted his net worth.

  • 'Let's think big' - Germany wants to work closely with Biden on trade, China, climate

    Germany wants Europe and the United States to strengthen transatlantic ties with a trade deal to abolish industrial tariffs, a WTO reform to increase pressure on China and a joint carbon-emission trading system to protect the climate. Peter Beyer, transatlantic coordinator for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, told Reuters in an interview published on Monday that Germany and the new U.S. administration under President Joe Biden should "think big" and aim for an ambitious agenda based on shared values and focused on joint interests.

  • CaSSIS mission: The camera capturing Mars' craters and canyons

    The instrument takes images of dust storms, frost deposits and minerals on the Red Planet's surface.

  • Wife of North Korea's Kim makes first public appearance in a year

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, appeared in state media for the first time in more than a year on Wednesday, joining her husband at a concert on one of the country's biggest holidays. The official ruling Worker's Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun released photos of the pair at the event to mark the birthday of Kim's late father and former leader Kim Jong Il. Ri had often accompanied Kim to major public events, but had not been seen since January last year at an event for the Lunar New Year holiday, stoking speculation over her health and potential pregnancy.

  • U.S. forces in Iraq hit by rockets, contractor killed

    A rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor on Monday and injured a U.S. service member, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year. The attack, claimed by a little-known group that some Iraqi officials say has links with Iran, raises tensions as Washington explores some degree of detente with Tehran. Of the nine other people hurt, eight were civilian contractors and one a U.S. service member, a coalition spokesman said.

  • Can We Finally Kiss This 'Star Wars' Debate Goodbye?

    "The Last Jedi" director is reportedly into that Rey-mance.

  • U.S.'s Blinken: 'The path to diplomacy is open right now' with Iran

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday "the path to diplomacy is open right now" with Iran over its 2015 nuclear deal but would not address whether the Biden administration has had any direct engagement with Iranian officials. Iran is still a ways away from being in compliance (with the deal). Asked if there was any move under way to resume direct diplomacy, Blinken pointed to U.S. President Joe Biden's public stance that if Iran resumes compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal the United States would do so too.

  • One attempt at sorting out Texas Rangers’ starting rotation as spring training begins

    Kyle Gibson is positioned to get the Opening Day nod with newcomers Mike Foltynewicz and Kohei Arihara following him.

  • Marcos son loses election challenge in Philippine Supreme Court

    The son of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos has lost a bid to unseat the Southeast Asian country's vice president after the Supreme Court threw out his petition contesting the results of the May 2016 elections. The son, also called Ferdinand Marcos but popularly known as "Bongbong", alleged he was unfairly robbed of victory after losing the vice presidential election to lawyer Leni Robredo by about 260,000 votes, claims Robredo denied. Robredo welcomed the decision and told a news conference it "will allow us to focus on the more important work of serving our people."