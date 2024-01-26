Official: Ukraine invites China to participate in Global Peace Summit

Ukraine has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to participate in the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland aimed at building support for the Ukrainian peace formula, Deputy Presidential Office head Ihor Zhovkva told Reuters in an interview.

China and Russia have strengthened their economic and political ties amid a Western push to isolate Moscow following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. China has offered to mediate the conflict but has not condemned Russia's actions and repeatedly abstained from voting in UN resolutions on the war in Ukraine.

Since President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a 10-point peace plan in November 2022, there have been four advisory meetings on the level of national security advisers. China was present only at one of them in Saudi Arabia last summer.

Read also: Russia, China and North Korea have new dynamics. And it’s bad for Ukraine

According to Zhovkva, the Global Peace Summit will gather world leaders to create a roadmap to implement the formula. Switzerland agreed to host the summit earlier this month, but no date or venue has been set.

"We are definitely inviting China to participate in the summit, at the highest level, at the level of the President of the People's Republic of China," said Zhovkva.

"China's participation will be very important to us. We are working with the Chinese side. We involve our partners in the world so that they convey to the Chinese side how important it is to participate in such a summit."

Zelensky's peace plan calls for an end to ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

The proposals also include ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

The Ukrainian peace formula was widely supported by Kyiv's Western allies but repeatedly rejected by Moscow.





We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.