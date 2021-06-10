Official: US told Nicaragua it would respect free elections

  • FILE - In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks next to first lady and Vice President Rosario Murillo during the inauguration ceremony of a highway overpass in Managua, Nicaragua. Nicaragua’s National Police have arrested on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, two more potential challengers to President Ortega, the third and fourth opposition pre-candidates for the Nov. 7 elections detained in the past week. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File)
  • Cristiana Chamorro, former director of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy, and daughter of a former president, arrives at the public Ministry where she was called for a meeting to explain alleged "inconsistencies" in financial reports filed with the government between 2015 and 2019 in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday, May 21, 2021. After the meeting, she accused President Daniel Ortega of ordering that evidence be fabricated against her. (AP Photo/Diana Ulloa)
  • FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019 file photo, Nicaraguan opposition activist Felix Maradiaga, center, stands at attention as the national anthem is sung during a press conference in Managua, Nicaragua. Nicaragua’s National Police has on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, arrested Maradiaga, a potential challenger to President Daniel Ortega, the third opposition pre-candidate for the Nov. 7 elections detained in the past week. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File)
1 / 3

Nicaragua Opposition

FILE - In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks next to first lady and Vice President Rosario Murillo during the inauguration ceremony of a highway overpass in Managua, Nicaragua. Nicaragua’s National Police have arrested on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, two more potential challengers to President Ortega, the third and fourth opposition pre-candidates for the Nov. 7 elections detained in the past week. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A senior U.S. official said Thursday that less than two week ago, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Nicaragua's foreign minister that the Biden administration would respect the results of free and fair elections in November.

But since then, the U.S. has seen Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega “unleash a wave of repression against political opponents and members of Nicaragua’s civil society,” Julie Chung, the acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs, told reporters.

A day earlier, the U.S. Treasury Department slapped sanctions on four people close to Ortega, including his daughter and a top army official. The sanctions followed the arrests of four potential opposition candidates for the presidency since last week.

Blinken was in Costa Rica on June 1 and 2 to meet with member countries of the Central America Integration System, and Chung said he talked with Nicaraguan Foreign Affairs Minister Denis Moncada.

“Secretary Blinken did speak to Foreign Minister Moncada and relayed that we want to see a free and fair elections,” Chung said. “The whole world would love to see free and fair elections in Nicaragua, and we would abide by the results of that if they were certified by an independent institution.”

Ortega, and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, have been moving in the opposite direction ever since, apparently clearing the field of his strongest opponents.

“As we inch towards election in November in Nicaragua, I think it’s apparent Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo are fearful. They’re fearful of losing, they’re fearful of a free and fair, transparent system,” Chung said. “They are fearful of losing their grip on power.”

Murillo has struck a defiant tone this week, lashing out at foreign interference. She and Ortega have maintained that widespread anti-government protests in April 2019 were a coup attempt with foreign backing.

Chung said the efforts to push a change of course in Nicaragua are multilateral.

On Thursday, the European Parliament warned Ortega in a letter that future cooperation with the European Union will depend on the country moving back toward democracy.

“The November elections are an opportunity to end and peacefully resolve Nicaragua’s deep political crisis,” the letter said.

The EU similarly called for Ortega to change course Thursday. “The EU firmly condemns the actions of the Nicaraguan authorities against opposition parties, media, journalists and other media workers, human rights defenders and civil society, including the systematic detention and arrest of potential presidential candidates and opposition leaders,” the bloc said in a statement.

But later Thursday, Nicaragua’s Attorney General’s Office said in the statement that judges had granted its request to hold two of those candidates arrested this week for up to 90 days while their investigations continue. Opposition leaders Felix Maradiaga and Juan Sebastián Chamorro face charges related to alleged crimes against the government.

Chung said she spoke to Maradiaga’s wife the day before, who described how police beat her husband before carting him off to jail.

Recommended Stories

  • Early Tesla Investor Backs Firm That Tracks Metals Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- An early Tesla Inc. investor is backing a startup that helps track battery metals across the supply chain to ensure they hold up to environmental and ethical scrutiny.The Westly Group, which led a funding round with five other venture capital firms, invested $14 million in Circulor Ltd., according to a Thursday statement from the London-based startup. Circulor said it will use the investment for ongoing innovation and to extend its presence in North America and Asia.Circulor is ta

  • 'I feel like nothing has changed': Crowds at Ottawa vigil for London, Ont. family don't believe Islamophobia will go away

    The scene at a vigil in Ottawa, Ont. is far too familiar for Ingie El-Saka who joined dozens of people gathered at the Human Rights Monument to mourn the four victims killed in a hate-motivated attack in London, Ont., Tuesday night. She attended a vigil in 2017 to mourn the lives of six men who were gunned down at the Islamic Care Centre in Quebec City. “It’s sad because I feel like nothing has changed,” El-Saka said. “I feel like our voices are not being heard.”

  • U.S. blacklists four Nicaraguans, including Ortega's daughter

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on four Nicaraguans, including a daughter of President Daniel Ortega, and Washington warned it would continue to use diplomatic and economic tools against members of the leftist government that it accused of undermining democracy. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Ortega to release detained presidential candidates as well as other civil society and opposition leaders arrested over the past week in what he called a "wave of repression." "As these sanctions demonstrate, there are costs for those who support or carry out the Ortega regime's repression," Blinken said in a statement.

  • Man accused of mowing down Canadian Muslim family appears in court

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The man accused of mowing down a Muslim family with his pickup truck in what Canadian police are calling a hate-motivated attack appeared briefly by Zoom before a judge on Thursday and is due back early next week. Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested on Sunday in a London, Ontario, mall parking lot, a short distance from the city's oldest mosque. Veltman, who will next appear in court on Monday, faces four charges of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder.

  • These 10 Coastal Hotels Ooze Made-in-America Charm

    From New England to the Pacific Northwest, plan your summer with these design-forward beach escapes Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • US imposes sanctions on Ortega's daughter

    The State Department says that the U.S. Treasury slapped sanctions on the daughter of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and a top army official Wednesday, a day after the arrests of two more potential opposition candidates for the presidency. (June 9)

  • The hotel Biden and G7 leaders are meeting in is the worst in the area, TripAdvisor said. Recent building work has enraged guests and environmentalists.

    Tripadvisor reviewers complained that construction work for the G7 leaders' meeting rooms has ruined their stay. An expert called it an "odd" choice.

  • Omar asks Blinken about ICC pursuing war crime allegations

    During the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Monday, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken about where victims of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity could pursue justice if local courts won’t look into those cases and the U.S. opposes the International Criminal Court taking such cases in the Afghanistan and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts.

  • Google to build new undersea cable to connect Latin America and the U.S

    The cable, called Firmina, will be the longest cable in the world, Google said https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure/announcing-the-firmina-subsea-cable in a blog post, adding that it will run from the East Coast of the United States to Las Toninas, Argentina, with additional landings in Praia Grande, Brazil, and Punta del Este, Uruguay. The announcement also comes amid a surge in demand for internet and cloud services as the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed more work, shopping and entertainment online.

  • Introducing bacteria in mosquitoes cuts dengue cases by 77%, study finds

    ‘We think there is a possible future where residents of Indonesian cities can live free of dengue,’ researcher says

  • Goldman bankers ordered to report vaccine status before office return

    In a memo seen by the BBC, the investment bank said it understood the choice to be vaccinated was "personal".

  • College athletes weren't invited to a Congressional hearing on their own endorsement rights

    A Senate committee held a hearing on college athletes' endorsement rights, but no athletes were invited.

  • Olympics-IOC's Bach scraps plans for quick visit, will be in Tokyo in mid-July

    International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will arrive in Tokyo in the middle of July ahead of the Olympic Games and will not visit before, he said on Thursday. Bach had wanted to travel to Tokyo in recent months to monitor preparations ahead of the postponed Olympics but those plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. "This has been discussed with Tokyo 2020 whether it would really make sense to go back and forth," Bach told a virtual news conference.

  • Nicaragua government detains possible challengers to Ortega

    Four potential challengers to President Daniel Ortega in November's election are arrested.

  • Brazil's top court dismisses bids to block Copa America

    Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected two of three injunctions sought to prevent the Copa America soccer tournament being held in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 10-nation South American event is due to kick off on Sunday at Brasilia's Mané Garrincha stadium despite criticism of its organizer for hastily relocating the tournament from co-hosts Colombia and Argentina. The court is expected to throw out a third injunction bid and allow the tournament to go ahead.

  • Mom Recalls Horror of Unknowingly Sleeping Beside Murdered 6-Year-Old Daughter

    via YouTube/KRQENearly three years after finding her 6-year-old daughter raped and murdered in her bed, Stephanie Romeo recalled the harrowing moments that led up to her realization her daughter was gone.Testifying during the first day of trial against the man accused of the August 2018 killing, Romeo said she had no idea anything was amiss at first, according to the Albuquerque Journal. She climbed right into bed at her suburban Albuquerque home after coming home late from work and slept beside

  • Jen Psaki compares Trump White House drama to ‘Game of Thrones’

    There are fewer leaks — and less access for journalists overall — in the Biden administration

  • Jill Biden appears to make a dig at Melania Trump by wearing ‘Love’ jacket at G7

    First lady appears to mock controversy started by her predecessor

  • Have voters really fallen out of love with Lauren Boebert?

    Nine Democrats will challenge the congresswoman for her Congressional seat

  • Three in ten Republicans believe Trump will be reinstated this year

    The former president still hasn’t faced the music—and neither has his party