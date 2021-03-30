An official website of Trump launched to stay connected with supporters

  • FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando
  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump supporters attend a rally in front of Trump Tower in New York
1 / 2

An official website of Trump launched to stay connected with supporters

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Republican former President Donald Trump has launched an official website https://www.45office.com, a platform for his supporters to stay in touch and to showcase his time in office.

The 45office.com website's home page displays multiple pictures of Trump with various figures including his wife Melania, members of the military and world leaders, which were taken at multiple events during his time as president.

"The Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda," the message on website's home page read.

The "About" section contains a glowing 850-word synopsis of his time in office, highlighting what Trump has often cited as his greatest achievements, including energy and border security, strengthening NATO and other international alliances, and his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It made no mention of the scandals, corruption investigations, two impeachments or the attacks on democratic institutions that framed his presidency.

It was not immediately clear when the website went live.

Trump retains significant influence over the Republican Party despite his loss in the 2020 election and has hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024.

In an interview with Fox News earlier this month, Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump's 2020 campaign, said Trump will launch his own social media platform in two to three months.

Trump was suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Debacle at Archegos throws excessive risk-taking into spotlight

    Highly leveraged Archegos Capital's downfall is the latest signal of investors' hunger for risk-taking being far from satiated even after a run that has lifted the S&P 500 index around 80% in a year. The impact of the hedge fund’s troubles seems to have been limited so far to a handful of stocks - from ViacomCBS and Discovery to the shares of investment banks who dealt with the fund, such as Credit Suisse - without rippling out into broader markets. "My guess is we are going to see a whole series of these examples and we will be looking back on this in several years and saying this was a period of phenomenal widespread risk-taking where standards were lowered," said Andrew Beer of Dynamic Beta Investments.

  • Witness to deadly arrest of George Floyd returning to stand in Derek Chauvin murder trial

    A professional mixed martial arts fighter who witnessed the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May is due to return to the stand on Tuesday for the second day of testimony in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. Donald Williams can be heard on a bystander's cellphone screaming at Chauvin, who kept his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes during the arrest on May 25, 2020, shortly after Floyd was accused of passing a fake $20 bill. Williams calls Chauvin a "bum" in the video, accuses the white police officer of "enjoying" his restraining of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, and told jurors on Monday he believed that Chauvin was using his knee in a "blood choke" on Floyd, a wrestling move to knock an opponent unconscious.

  • Trump was 'manifestly false' in claiming the Capitol rioters posed 'zero threat,' said his former chief of staff

    Trump claimed last week that the rioters on January 6 posed "zero threat" despite five people dying as a result of the attack.

  • Sister Wives' Kody Brown Says He Saw His Marriage to Meri 'Dissolve' After Catfishing Scandal

    In 2015, Meri Brown was catfished by a female admirer posing as a man online

  • ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    “Who Killed Sara?” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, with the new season of the drama set to premiere on May 19. The 10-episode first season of the Spanish-language series launched March 24 on the streaming service. Per Netflix’s own daily “Top 10” list, “Who Killed Sara?” was the No. 2 title in the U.S. on Monday. Here’s the official description for the first season of “Who Killed Sara?”: “Alex (Manolo Cardona), a man convicted of a crime he did not commit, is released after 18 years behind bars. Upon leaving, he only wants revenge on Rodolfo Lazcano (Alejandro Nones), the person responsible for the death for which he was sentenced. Things get complicated when Alex starts a sentimental relationship with Elisa (Carolina Miranda), the Lazcano’s youngest daughter, and when he discovers that Rodolfo is innocent and that someone else, who has skillfully kept in the shadows, was the true cause of his disgrace.” Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV's New and Returning Spring Shows (Updating) The show stars Cardona as Alex, Ximena Lamadrid as the titular Sara, Miranda as Elisa, Claudia Ramírez as Mariana, Nones as Rodolfo, Luis Roberto Guzmán as Lorenzo, Ginés García Millán as Cesar, Eugenio Siller as Jose Maria “JM,” Leo Deluglio as Young Alex, Andrés Baida as Young Rodolfo, Ana Lucía Domínguez as Sofia, Polo Morín as Young JM, Fátima Molina as Clara, Héctor Jiménez as El Roy, Marco Zapata as Young El Roy, Juan Carlos Remolina as Sergio and Iñaki Godoy as Bruno. New cast members for Season 2 of “Who Killed Sara?” include Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Antonio de la Vega. “Who Killed Sara?” is written by José Ignacio Valenzuela. Juan Uruchurtu produces the series for Perro Azul. Directors include “Leche” Ruiz, Carlos Bolado and Poncho Pineda. See below for Netflix’s “Who Killed Sara?” Season 2 teaser, which revealed when the new episodes will drop. “Who Killed Sara?” Season 2 launches May 19 on Netflix. Álex tendrá que enfrentarse a una pregunta mucho más peligrosa: ¿quién era realmente su hermana? El 19 de mayo llega la segunda temporada de '¿Quién mató a Sara?'. pic.twitter.com/d2bcFEMhdC — Netflix España (@NetflixES) March 29, 2021 Read original story ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix At TheWrap

  • Bernie Sanders is still running against Joe Biden

    The ultraliberal Vermont senator is trying to steer Biden to the left--with a bit of surprising success.

  • India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

    India recorded 56,211 new cases of coronavirus, a slight dip from the country's record-breaking tallies over the last three days, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday. The country's tally dipped below the 60,000 mark after three days, a Reuters tally showed, with its richest state, Maharashtra, accounting for more than 31,000 of the 56,211 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 271, and 162,114 have died so far in the pandemic, the health ministry said.

  • Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout

    Global banks may lose more than $6 billion from the downfall of Archegos Capital, sources familiar with trades involving the U.S. investment firm said on Monday, and regulators and investors fear the episode could reverberate more widely. Japan's Nomura and Credit Suisse of Switzerland warned of major losses from lending to Archegos for equity derivatives trades, triggering a worldwide sell-off in banking stocks.

  • Trump launches new website for supporters

    Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump announced Monday a new website designed to help supporters stay in touch with them and request personalized greetings or their participation at events.Our thought bubble, via Axios' Sara Fischer: The website, 45office.com, is part of Trump's efforts to reconstruct his digital presence after essentially being deplatformed after January's Capitol insurrection. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The site's home page states that the former president's office is "committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration" and "advancing the America First agenda."The site's "about" page features a glowing report of Trump's divisive presidency, claiming that he "launched the most extraordinary political movement in history, dethroning political dynasties, defeating the Washington Establishment."It goes on to praise his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was criticized by members of his coronavirus task force during a CNN interview that aired Sunday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Lara Trump: Where is the outrage from the left on border crisis?

    Fox News contributor Lara Trump compares Trump and Biden's handling of the crisis at the border and COVID-19

  • Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike' as death toll tops 500

    Out of 14 civilians killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said at least eight were in the South Dagon district of the biggest city, Yangon. Security forces in the area fired a heavier calibre weapon than usual on Monday towards protesters crouching behind a barricade of sand bags, witnesses said.

  • Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

    When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off a list of names, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump's most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.

  • Dominion Builds Legal Behemoth To Drain Trumpland of Billions

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWith billions of dollars in lawsuits now in the balance, Dominion Voting Systems has quietly expanded its legal armada in recent days, as the election technology company goes after Trumpworld and conservative media giants.Clare Locke—the legal firm spearheading Dominion’s lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and pillow magnate Mike Lindell—recently brought in seven attorneys from the Texas-based firm of Susman Godfrey, which has experience litigating against the so-called “Kraken” suits filed by one-time Trump attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell.“There are great synergies between the work that the Susman team had done on the 2020 election and the defamation cases we were pursuing for Dominion,” Tom Clare, from the notoriously aggressive law firm Clare Locke, told The Daily Beast.“As those discussions unfolded we also discovered the two firms have a great cultural similarity in having a ready for trial approach to litigation,” he added. “I think it's going to be a very effective team.”Dominion expanding its legal team is the latest effort to punish leading players in the months-long propaganda push to trash the company and baselessly assail the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential contest.On Friday, Fox News was hit with a $1.6 billion lawsuit. “Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court,” a statement from the company said.Other conservative media outlets including Newsmax and One American News Network—also aired post election conspiracy theories and are among the top targets for Dominion’s next round of lawsuits, according to two people familiar with the matter.Justin Nelson—a Susman attorney who is assisting in Dominion’s defamation cases against Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell, and Fox News—represented Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobb against a “Kraken” suit filed by Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and other attorneys against Arizona election officials in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the state.That suit, which asked a judge to “set aside the results of the 2020 General Election,” included many of the false claims which Dominion says amounted to defamation, including the allegation that Dominion uses software from a separate voting technology company, Smartmatic, and that Dominion was "founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation" to install help Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez steal an election in the country.At the time, Nelson called the suit an “attack on democracy,” and argued that Wood, Powell, and others were “using the federal court system in an attempt to undermine the rule of law and obtain breathtaking, startling and unprecedented relief to overturn the will of the people.”Susman attorneys also have experience in litigating a number of high profile defamation cases. Davida Brook—who signed on to the case against Powell, Giuliani, and Lindell—previously represented Melanie Kohler, a Los Angeles woman who accused director Brett Ratner of rape in a since-deleted Facebook post. Brook represented Kohler after Ratner filed a defamation suit against her. Ratner subsequently withdrew his suit.Brook also represented actress Amber Heard, who was sued by ex-husband Johnny Depp after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed which Depp claimed had falsely implied he had "perpetrated domestic violence against her."Some of the targets or potential targets of Dominion’s legal wrath have run for cover, or even resorted to deleting articles or covering their tracks. Others have remained reliably defiant, claiming that a court battle and the discovery that comes with it would lead to humiliation for Dominion instead.Lindell—who was also a major financial backer of pro-Trump attempts to nullify President Biden’s decisive 2020 victory—previously told The Daily Beast that he’d hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” and any evidence of foreign entanglements on both Dominion and Smartmatic, and that he was hoping to file countersuits in the coming weeks.People familiar with the matter say that the company’s legal team still hadn’t ruled out going after ex-President Trump specifically, but that no final decision had been made yet on if they wanted to open up that can of worms on the former leader of the free world. During his time in office, Trump personally promoted the same kinds of conspiracy theories and lies that the voting-tech executives and their attorneys now claim substantially and groundlessly damaged their business and has put them in danger via numerous death threats.Former President Trump is still facing an avalanche of separate lawsuits, probes, and criminal investigations, including ones stemming from alleged sexual assault, his family-run business empire, the bloody Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his broader anti-democratic efforts in the wake of the 2020 election.In recent months, Trump—who now no longer enjoys the legal protections that come with being president—has privately quipped that his enemies will be investigating and “suing me for the rest of my life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

    In January, Fauci described working for President Joe Biden's administration as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • Watch heartwarming cheers and honks from tugboat crews as the Ever Given ship is finally freed in the Suez Canal

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90% of U.S. adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90% of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. But the administration issued a stark warning: cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing, and deaths are multiplying from the disease that has already killed roughly 550,000 people in the United States.

  • MyPillow's Mike Lindell claims Trump will 'be back in office in August' in Steve Bannon podcast rant

    The MyPillow CEO launched into a rant on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, baselessly claiming that Trump will 'be back in office in August'.

  • Stepping up Myanmar coup penalties, US suspends trade deal

    The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country after a Feb. 1 coup followed by a violent crackdown on protests. The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders and has killed and imprisoned protesters in the country also known as Burma.

  • Markets brace for the Archegos test

    Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios VisualsHas the stock market gotten ahead of itself? That's the question traders are asking heading into Monday's session, in the wake of a dramatic fall-off in a handful of stocks owned by a hedge fund manager named Bill Hwang.Driving the news: Hwang was making highly leveraged multi-billion-dollar bets on companies including U.S. TV networks ViacomCBS and Discovery. When those stocks started to fall, Hwang's fund, Archegos, was forced to liquidate the positions at any price, and both companies ended up losing about half their value as a result.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: This week's trading is likely to give an indication of how many high-flying stocks have been bid up by debt-fueled speculators like Hwang. If the strength of the market reflects robust underlying demand, then ViacomCBS and Discovery are likely to bounce back up, and other stocks will be largely unaffected by the turmoil at Archegos.If stock prices are the result of a speculative bubble, however, the implosion of Archegos is exactly the kind of catalyst that could spark spectacular drops in many other stocks that have seen impressive run-ups in recent months.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free