Official in Williamson County District Attorney General's office enters guilty plea

Alicia Campbell, the director of Victim Services within the Williamson County District Attorney General’s Office, has entered a guilty plea by criminal information.

During an investigation process, officials determined that Campbell misappropriated funds totaling $1,804.55. She is said to have made 14 personal purchases using the VOCAP (debit card at Sam’s Club between March 13 – August 8, 2023.

Upon its discovery, Campbell resigned on August 31, 2023, after meeting with investigators. As a result of the December 1, 2023, investigation, Campbell has entered a guilty plea by Criminal Information to the Class E felony offense of fraudulent use of a debit card over $1,000. She was granted judicial diversion relief, placed on a year probation and ordered to pay restitution.

What started the investigation?

The investigation started when the Williamson County District Attorney General reported several questionable purchases that had been made with the Victims of Crime Assistance Program's bank account.

The account is responsible for coordinating and paying for travel expenses for crime victims and witnesses in criminal prosecutions, as well as related expenses — office furniture, supplies, meals for grand jurors and the salary of a part-time victim services coordinator.

The full investigative report is available at Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Williamson County official enters guilty plea for misappropriation