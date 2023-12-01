Officially a union: Pickerington vote creates third public library in Greater Columbus

Almost four months ago, 70% of Pickerington Public Library employees signed union cards to deliver to management, hoping to become the third library in Greater Columbus to unionize its staff.

Pickerington Public Library Customer Service leader Reita Linton checks in books at the front counter in August. Employees at the library voted to unionize on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 92% of the staff voted to do so, in a secret ballot administered by Ohio’s State Employment Relations Board. The new union includes 25 librarians and library staff and, like Like Worthington and Grandview Heights public libraries − which unionized in 2021 and 2022, respectively − will be part of the Ohio Federation of Teachers.

“I grew up coming to Pickerington Public Library and it has always been a safe space for me,” Max Duff, a customer service assistant said in a written statement. “Winning our union vote means that my coworkers and I will have a voice in decisions so we can make sure the library remains a safe space for our patrons and our community.”

“This is part of a continuing groundswell of library workers who feel they need a strong, organized voice that allows them to speak up for themselves and their patrons, serve their communities, and protect intellectual freedom,” said Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers.

“My colleagues are the heart of our library. Regardless of job title, they work every day to help people and make their days better,” said Moth Meuser, a teen services librarian. “I’m so proud that we stuck together and now we can use our united voices to make the library a more effective, more equitable institution for everyone"

