2 dead in shooting, fiery crash in Ravenswood, authorities say

Two men are dead after a shooting led to a fiery crash in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday evening, police said.

The two were traveling in their vehicle when someone in a white truck opened fire on them, causing the car to crash into a fixed object and burst into flames, said police and Chicago Fire Chief Curtis Hudson.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Wilson Avenue.

The driver, age unknown, and his passenger, a 28-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds and have died, police said.

The 28-year-old was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center while the driver was dead at the scene, Hudson and police said.

Their names have not been released and no arrests have been made.

