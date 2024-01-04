Officials say 23 buses have dropped off more than 1,000 migrants in New Jersey

Since New Year's Eve, the number of migrants arriving at NJ Transit rail stations by bus has grown to more than 1,000, according to figures released Wednesday.

Following a teleconference call between Gov. Phil Murphy and mayors in North Jersey, Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli issued a statement saying that 23 buses have arrived in the state in all, carrying 1,017 migrants.

Of those, 953 traveled on to New York by train and the 64 others went elsewhere, Gonnelli said. Some were picked up by family members, officials said.

Gov. Phil Murphy, after an event in Newark Wednesday morning, gave reporters a rough estimate that corresponded to Gonnelli’s figures. Prior to Wednesday, the governor’s office had declined to provide to the public details of the number of migrants and buses arriving in the state.

Immigrants wait in line outside the Roosevelt Hotel, in New York City, in July 2023. The Texas governor has bused thousands of people to NYC after they crossed the Mexican border.

The buses, that began coming into New Jersey in the early hours of New Year's Eve day, were circumventing new charter busing restrictions ordered by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Flooded with arrivals, the city has processed more than 160,000 migrants in the past few months, officials there said.

On New Year's Eve, Jersey City posted details on X, formerly known as Twitter, on the entry of the buses into New Jersey.

The posts reported that 10 buses from various locations in Texas and one from Louisiana carrying 397 people were dropped off at "various transit stations throughout the state, including Secaucus, Fanwood, Edison, Trenton."

Add to the list New Providence, on the northwestern end of Union County.

New Providence Mayor Allen Morgan said a single bus carrying 30 to 40 migrants came into the borough early in the morning on New Year's Eve day. All the passengers boarded an NJ Transit train and left the borough. There have been no other buses since, he said.

Fanwood, another suburban Union County town, also saw only one bus, also in the early hours of New Year's Eve day.

All passengers left on trains heading east toward Newark Penn Station, Fanwood Police Director Michael J. Bramhall said.

Gonnelli said Secaucus saw 11 migrant buses.

In Trenton, Mayor Reed Gusciora said a total of nine buses from southern states carrying 378 people ranging in age from 2 to 55 have been dropped off in the city so far.

Of those, five buses carrying 215 migrants arrived in the city Tuesday. Prior to that, four buses dropped off 163 asylum seekers, he said.

Not all went on to New York City by train, Gusciora said. At least 21 remained in Trenton, although officials are still trying to determine what became of them.

The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen, HomeFront NJ, a social services organization that cares for people without shelter, and the Trenton Rescue Mission have all seen an uptick in migrants since the buses began arriving, Gusciora said. Those groups and the city are working together to find out more, he said.

Like other mayors dealing with the buses, Gusciora expressed concern about more migrants pouring into the city.

"The City of Trenton does not have the resources to take care of this influx of people," he said.

Edison did not return messages seeking information.

It is unclear whether the official total of 23 buses and 1,017 migrants is the actual amount; some of the information provided Wednesday to USA Today Network New Jersey may have pertained to migrants that arrived after the statewide estimate was set.

Asked by a reporter Wednesday morning if he had a plan should the influx of migrants into New Jersey grow, Murphy said, "There is a plan in place, and that is that New York City has the federal resources and that's been deemed to be a location and destination."

