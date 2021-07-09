Officials: 3 of 4 inmates caught after Illinois jail escape

·1 min read

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) — Three of four inmates who escaped from a county jail in western Illinois have been captured, officials said.

Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, and Eugene Roets, 23, were taken into custody on Thursday following Wednesday's escape, authorities said. People were asked to call 911 if they saw Zachary Hart, 36.

Fulton County deputies learned of the escape Wednesday night after one inmate went missing from a cell block in the jail in Lewistown, about 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, authorities said. It was later determined that three others also were missing.

Authorities hadn't detailed how the men escaped. Davis was captured in the Farmington area, which is in Fulton County, while Villalobos and Roets were captured in adjacent Peoria County, officials said.

Davis was jailed on charges including methamphetamine possession and possession of a weapon by a felon, while Villalobos faced charges including methamphetamine possession and resisting/obstructing police.

Hart was being held on charges including home invasion, possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing police, while Roets faced charges including methamphetamine possession and possession of a firearm by a felon.

