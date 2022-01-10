Three dead, one injured after stabbing at Boone County apartment, officials say

Three people are dead in a stabbing in Northern Kentucky on Sunday night, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing just after 9 p.m. to the 100 block of Overland Ridge.

They found two children and two adults with “multiple stab wounds,” said Lt. Philip Ridgell, sheriff’s spokesman.

Three of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Lt. Ridgell said.

The incident was isolated to the residence, he said.

Sheriff’s officials do not believe that other suspects were involved, or that any suspects remain at large, according to Ridgell.

The incident remains under investigation. Further details were not released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Enquirer Media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Boone County Kentucky stabbing: 3 dead, 1 injured; 2 children victims